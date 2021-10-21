Proactive news headlines including The Boring Company, Ximen Mining, Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Tetra Bio-Pharma and Levitee Labs

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- One World Lithium engages two experts to help advance its lithium strategic opportunities globally click here
- Hillcrest Energy expects to have proof-of-concept of its next-generation High Efficiency Inverter by end of 4Q click here
- Todos Medical says journal article highlights utility of combining cPass and PCR testing to reduce COVID-19 transmission click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles completes integration of new ERP system leveraging RISE with SAP click here
- Wellteq Digital Health completes execution of perpetual license agreement with one of Asia Pacific’s leading sleep technology providers click here
- Loncor receives ‘very good’ wide gold intercepts from infill drill program at Adumbi deposit click here
- LQwD FinTech announces $6M offering to advance payment infrastructure solutions technology strategy click here
- BioHarvest Science welcomes David Tsur to its board of directors click here
- Recruiter.com announces Enterprise Plan for Recruiters on Demand click here
- Codebase Ventures says its bit mining infrastructure generates 2.9 Bitcoins to date click here
- GameSquare Esports subsidiary GCN launches ‘Unexpected Combinations’ with Bagel Bites click here
- Goldshore Resources hails results of first three holes from 100,000m program at Moss Lake click here
- Braxia's study on COVID-19 and suicide rates in Canada published in influential journal, urges continued government intervention and timely psychiatric services click here
- Ximen Mining closes recently announced financings click here
- Mednow ends 4Q with over $28M in cash as it continues to grow its telemedicine services for Canadians click here
- Esports Entertainment launches fan-centered EGL ClubClash program with professional sports teams click here
- Western Magnesium hires retired US Air Force major Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd to lead its communications and government affairs division click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals gets C$2M cash refund from Australian research program and files application to list on Nasdaq click here
- Vicinity Motor announces US$17M underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants click here
- TNR Gold Royalty Holding notes ILC says Ganfeng subsidiary Litio Minera Argentina assumes all rights and obligations in respect of Mariana Lithium click here
- Levitee Labs enters into financing agreement for up to $12M for further business expansion click here
- Organic Garage says Future of Cheese unit sold out initial run of butters to select Ontario retailers within 48 hours click here
- Elon Musk’s The Boring Company given the green light to develop a new public transportation system underneath Las Vegas click here
- Blue Sky Uranium kicks off drilling at its Amarillo Grande project in Argentina click here
- Wishpond Technologies introduces Zoom integration for its appointment software click here
- EverGen announces optimization of Fraser Valley Biogas results in record renewable natural gas production in September click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions continues to advance towards initial production of 40-kilowatt zinc-air energy storage system click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma receives positive opinion on orphan drug designation for QIXLEEF from the European Medicines Agency click here
- ProShares ‘BITO’ ETF reaches US$1bn of asset under management in record time click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food partners with Ontario-based foodservice provider to launch new plant-based product line click here
- GGX Gold awaits results after diamond drilling at flagship Gold Drop asset this summer click here
- Manganese X Energy Corp joins trade organization to advance battery metals industry and supply chain in Canada click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com