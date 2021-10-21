Sharethrough Inc. Files Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus

English French

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharethrough Inc. (“Sharethrough” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent omnichannel and omniformat ad exchanges in the world, announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and obtained a receipt for, an amended and restated preliminary long-form prospectus (the “Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus”), which amends and restates the preliminary long-form prospectus filed by the Company on October 4, 2021 in connection with its proposed initial public offering of common shares (the “Offering”).

As disclosed in the Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus, the Offering consists of an offering of between 3,947,369 and 5,000,000 treasury common shares (between 4,539,474 and 5,750,000 treasury common shares if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) at a price per share between C$15 and C$19, for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$75 million (approximately C$86.25 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full). The Offering is expected to close during the week of November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the Company’s common shares being conditionally approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank as joint bookrunners and including Barclays, as passive bookrunner, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, the common shares and the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Company’s common shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company’s common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Company’s common shares may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States unless pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Sharethrough in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sharethrough Inc.

Sharethrough is a leading dynamic advertising technology company on a mission to bring human-centric technology to real-time programmatic advertising. As one of the largest independent omnichannel and omniformat ad exchanges in the world, Sharethrough is focused on achieving the best balance of scale and directness. Its state-of-the-art technology maximizes performance and return on ad spend for advertisers while driving superior monetization for publishers.

Sharethrough is headquartered in Montreal with broad coverage across Canada and the United States. For more information, visit sharethrough.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the size of the Offering, the range of the price per share for the Offering and the expected closing date of the Offering. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Sharethrough disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

