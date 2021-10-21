Guild Education and N.C. A&T Partner to Create Mobility for America’s Workforce

GREENSBORO, NC, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T) is proud to announce a new partnership with Guild Education, the nation’s leading education and upskilling platform.

The addition of N.C. A&T to Guild’s Learning Marketplace will provide working adults at Guild employer partners, including Target, Walmart, and Waste Management, the opportunity to study at the nation’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU).

“Our graduates bring value to local, state and national economies as well-educated professionals who are ready to enter fields such as engineering, advanced manufacturing, logistics, accounting, and many others,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “Partnering with Guild Education offers one more way to fulfill our mission of meeting the challenges and economic needs of the public we serve.”

N.C. A&T ranks among the top universities nationally in upward social mobility. Graduates from N.C. A&T see a significant jump in their standard of living, including receiving some of the highest early career earnings among all HBCU graduates.

N.C. A&T is a public, high-research activity land-grant university. Home to the top public HBCU business school in the country – the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics – N.C. A&T produces more African American engineers and agricultural scientists than any university in the nation.

“Guild and N.C. A&T have a shared passion for creating mobility for the nation’s workforce,” said Paul Freedman, President of the Learning Marketplace at Guild Education. “N.C. A&T is nationally recognized as a leader in both innovation and upward social mobility. They are a well respected land-grant, doctoral research university with a national reputation in STEM education. We are honored to provide working adults access to N.C. A&T’s stackable certificates, undergraduate, and graduate degrees through Guild’s Learning Marketplace.”

Current employees at U.S.-based companies whose employer offers education programs are encouraged to contact their HR coordinators to see if Guild and N.C. A&T are options for them.

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges; Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Guild Education

Guild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling. A certified B-Corp, founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for the 88 million working adults in the U.S. in need of upskilling for the future of work, Guild is an education platform that upskills workers and prepares companies for the future. Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Bon Secours Mercy Health, Chipotle, Target, Walmart, and The Walt Disney Company — to offer strategic education and upskilling to their employees. Guild connects them to a learning marketplace of the nation's best universities and learning providers, as well as certificates in technical skills — with tuition paid by the company. Guild's payments and technology platform, curated learning marketplace, and advanced education and career coaching come together to help working adult learners advance in their education and career, debt-free. For more information, visit www.guildeducation.com.