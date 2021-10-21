CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official NewsWire of the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 50+ brands part of IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it will collaborate with Cutting Edge Events LLC on the occasion of its Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit (“FBBS”), taking place at Florida’s Amalie Arena in Tampa on Nov. 4-5, 2021. The summit is bringing together fintech communities, businesses, evangelists and political leaders from all over the world.



Directed toward blockchain novices, industry stakeholders and advocates alike, the upcoming Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit is set to play host to more than 35 expert speakers and industry visionaries, including the likes of Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, and Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa, as part of an expansive agenda designed to drive growth for the bitcoin and blockchain industry both inside and outside the state of Florida.

Attendees will be presented with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into how cryptocurrencies, nonfungible tokens, decentralized finance, utility tokens and stable coins are disrupting various industries. Additionally, participants will learn about cryptocurrency and blockchain implementation, review real-world case studies, and discover how cryptocurrencies can enable financial inclusion and greater participation in the global financial ecosystem.

IBN and CCW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Brand awareness strategies to be employed include wire-grade press releases, article creation with amplified syndication across 5,000+ strategic distribution partners as well as featured placement of FBBS on its dedicated events page.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the CryptoCurrencyWire and IBN teams, who will be serving as our official newswire and media sponsor, respectively,” said Chris Krimitsos, Chief Creative Officer of the upcoming summit. “Leveraging their impressive news distribution capabilities and direct connections to expansive audiences in the crypto space will further deliver exceptional exposure and value to our speakers, sponsors and attendees.”

In addition to CryptoCurrencyWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases about the summit, IBN is set to provide social media coverage. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are excited to be working with Chris Krimitsos and his team this year,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire and IBN. “It’s always a pleasure to be working with true professionals while capitalizing on new opportunities to highlight the decentralized finance sector. We believe the growth of blockchain technology will far surpass general expectations as it continues to gain prominence over the coming years.”

To find out more and register for the upcoming summit, visit the event’s official website at https://floridablockchainsummit.com.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where news, content and information about crypto converge.

