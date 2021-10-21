The Pay.How Platform is Now Accepting Applications for Its Home Services Mini-Franchising Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pay.How website is now accepting applications for its mini-franchising program effective immediately. Pay.How is a super app licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group(OTC:KYNC) by the National Homeowners Association dba BW Management.

Through a joint effort by BW and KYN, this mini-franchising program is aimed at providing a clear pathway for aspiring entrepreneurs to run successful businesses using a model that has been tested for more than 13 years. This program will also further increase the adoption of Pay.How as a platform while promoting the key verticals in which it operates. The goal is to have more than 5 million homeowners within the next 2-3 years use Pay.How for managing payments for home services while engaging in other offerings such as buying tickets to events, crypto trading, and much more.

This story is still developing.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app which converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

