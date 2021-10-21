Legum & Norman Hosts 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Falls Church, VA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, hosted its 7th annual charity golf tournament to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The tournament was held at Stonewall Club at Lake Manassas in Gainesville, VA. Local vendors, Legum & Norman staff, and board members enjoyed a continental breakfast and welcome gift before hitting the course for the tournament. Following the conclusion of the tournament, golfers met with branch managers for awards and prize drawings. Extra health and safety protocols were followed to make this event possible.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and all those who joined us for this event,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “We are dedicated to supporting the charitable work of Associa Cares as they impact more and more families in need every year, and we are grateful that so many local community members are willing to join us in that mission.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and has distributed more than $4 million to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa