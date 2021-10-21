County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter of 2021 Earnings

Highlights

  • Net income was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, or $0.65 per diluted share
  • A recovery of provision for loan losses of $0.6 million was recognized in the third quarter of 2021
  • Cost of funds decreased by seven basis points sequentially to 0.99%, a decline of 53 basis points year-over-year
  • Substandard loans decreased by $14.0 million during the third quarter of 2021, an improvement of 24.2 %

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Net income was $4.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, and $3.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $14.8 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or a $0.10 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The 2020 net income included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.77 loss per diluted share.

"We reported another solid quarter as the economy continues to rebound, resulting in increased customer confidence, improved asset quality and in turn, a lower loan loss provision," said Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc. "Additionally, our adverse classified asset ratio (a non-GAAP metric) continues to decline and is less than half of what it was at the start of 2021. Finally, the previously announced merger with Nicolet remains on track. We still expect the merger to close on December 3, 2021, and we remain excited about the opportunities that Nicolet’s business model and other product offerings present to our agriculture customers and our community."

Loans

  • Total loans increased sequentially by $3.1 million, or 0.3%, to $1.0 billion during the third quarter of 2021. Gross loan growth of $24.9 million was partially offset by $21.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the quarter. The following table sets forth the total PPP loans at the dates indicated:
  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021 
  # of Loans  Balance  Deferred Fee
Income		  # of Loans  Balance  Deferred Fee
Income		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
PPP 1oans - Round 1  9  $265  $6   69  $3,285  $82 
PPP loans - Round 2  107   11,353   490   391   30,115   1,576 
Total PPP loans  116  $11,618  $496   460  $33,400  $1,658 
% of Total loans      1.16%          3.33%    
  • As of September 30, 2021, there were two customer relationships with loan balances totaling $0.2 million in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs, a reduction of $2.7 million since June 30, 2021.

Deposits and Funding Sources

  • Total deposits as of September 30, 2021, were $1.2 billion, an increase of $45.8 million, or 4.0%, from June 30, 2021, and an increase of $131.3 million, or 12.5%, since September 30, 2020.
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased by $49.6 million, or 5.2%, from June 30, 2021, to $1.0 billion. Year-over-year, client deposits increased $110.0 million, or 12.3%, since September 30, 2020.
  • The Company decreased its reliance on wholesale funding (brokered deposits, national certificate of deposits, and FHLB funding) by $6.8 million, or 2.6%, during the third quarter of 2021.   Wholesale funding represented 20.4% of all funding sources at September 30, 2021 compared to 21.7% and 20.9% at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Shareholders’ Equity

  • Book value per share increased to $27.97 per share on September 30, 2021, from $27.68 on June 30, 2021, and $25.71 on September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income and Margin

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was 2.93%, a decrease of 29 basis points compared to the sequential quarter and an increase of 53 basis points year-over-year. The following table shows the accretive effect the SBA PPP loans had on net interest margin for the periods indicated.
  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  September 30,
2020		 
Net interest margin excluding PPP loans  2.68%  3.12%  2.28%
Accretion related to PPP loans:            
Impact of interest rate on PPP loans  (0.07)%  (0.03)%  (0.31)%
Impact of PPP fee income recognized  0.34%  0.14%  0.45%
Impact of interest expense on PPP Liquidity Facility program  (0.02)%  (0.01)%  (0.02)%
Total accretion related to PPP loans  0.25%  0.10%  0.12%
Total net interest margin  2.93%  3.22%  2.40%
  • Net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased 44 basis points to 2.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the $0.7 million in interest income that was recovered in connection to a nonaccrual loan participation and the pay-off of a $4.0 nonaccrual commercial real estate customer that took place during the second quarter of 2021.
  • Total rates paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by nine basis points to 0.63% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, and decreased 65 basis points compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The steady decline in cost of funds was primarily due to the Company’s focus on gathering lower-cost transactional deposits versus higher cost time deposits and the market-driven drop in the federal funds rates.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 v.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021		  Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 v.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020		 
  Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		  Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		 
  Volume  Rate  Net  Volume  Rate  Net 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Interest Income:                        
Investment securities $(200) $(191) $(391) $589  $59  $648 
Loans (excluding PPP)  190   (1,082)  (892)  69   (92)  (23)
PPP loans - round 1  (1,454)  1,259   (195)  412   (1,507)  (1,095)
PPP loans - round 2  (93)  671   578      1,015   1,015 
Total loans  (1,357)  848   (509)  481   (584)  (103)
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks  21   8   29   (1)  16   15 
Total interest income  (1,536)  665   (871)  1,069   (509)  560 
Interest Expense:                        
Savings, NOW, money market and interest checking $48  $(51) $(3) $638  $(747) $(109)
Time deposits  (34)  (89)  (123)  (265)  (949)  (1,214)
Other borrowings  (20)  5   (15)  (93)  (37)  (130)
FHLB advances  (30)     (30)  (10)  (84)  (94)
Junior subordinated debentures  (4)  3   (1)  (25)  48   23 
Total interest expense $(40) $(132) $(172) $245  $(1,769) $(1,524)
Net interest income $(1,496) $797  $(699) $824  $1,260  $2,084 
 
 

The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the periods indicated.

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2021  June 30, 2021  September 30, 2020 
  Average
Balance (1)		  Income/
Expense		  Yields/
Rates		  Average
Balance (1)		  Income/
Expense		  Yields/
Rates		  Average
Balance (1)		  Income/
Expense		  Yields/
Rates		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Assets                                    
Investment securities $352,781  $2,142   2.41% $386,637  $2,533   2.63% $256,059  $1,494   2.32%
Loans excluding PPP loans (2)  992,594   10,389   4.15%  974,525   11,281   4.64%  978,954   10,412   4.23%
PPP loans - Round 1 (2)  1,666   87   20.72%  9,344   282   12.11%  104,429   1,182   4.50%
PPP loans - Round 2 (2)  21,510   1,015   18.72%  33,080   437   5.30%         
Total loans (2)  1,015,770   11,491   4.49%  1,016,949   12,000   4.73%  1,083,383   11,594   4.26%
Interest bearing deposits due from other banks  84,756   33   0.15%  22,085   4   0.07%  92,701   18   0.08%
Total interest-earning assets $1,453,307  $13,666   3.73% $1,425,671  $14,537   4.09% $1,432,143  $13,106   3.64%
Allowance for loan losses  (11,519)          (15,305)          (18,641)        
Other assets  94,892           91,039           86,109         
Total assets $1,536,680          $1,501,405          $1,499,611         
                                     
Liabilities                                    
Savings, NOW, money market, interest checking $561,715  $365   0.26% $507,089  $363   0.29% $406,888  $469   0.46%
Time deposits  439,640   1,225   1.11%  452,443   1,353   1.20%  499,665   2,444   1.95%
Total interest-bearing deposits $1,001,355  $1,590   0.63% $959,532  $1,716   0.72% $906,553  $2,913   1.28%
Other borrowings  25,534   28   0.44%  43,803   43   0.39%  101,829   158   0.62%
FHLB advances  86,500   204   0.94%  101,352   234   0.93%  89,622   298   1.32%
Junior subordinated debentures  64,546   1,105   6.79%  67,213   1,106   6.60%  65,903   1,082   6.53%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,177,935  $2,927   0.99% $1,171,900  $3,099   1.06% $1,163,907  $4,451   1.52%
Non-interest-bearing deposits  160,980           146,242           147,595         
Other liabilities  19,566           12,741           18,314         
Total liabilities $1,358,481          $1,330,883          $1,329,816         
                                     
Shareholders' equity  178,199           170,522           169,795         
Total liabilities and equity $1,536,680          $1,501,405          $1,499,611         
                                     
Net interest income     $10,739          $11,438          $8,655     
Interest rate spread (3)          2.74%          3.03%          2.12%
Net interest margin (4)          2.93%          3.22%          2.40%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.23           1.22           1.23         

(1)   Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2)   Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
(3)   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Provision for Loan Losses

  • A recovery of provision for loan losses of $0.6 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a recovery of provision for loan losses of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The recovery of provision during for the third quarter was primarily the result of a $14.0 million decrease in substandard rated loans and corresponding reserves related to the inherent risk associated with those loans.
  • Year-over-over, provision for loan losses decreased $0.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The reduction was primarily the result of the improvement in asset quality and the reduction in the inherent risk in the loan portfolio associated with COVID-19.   

Non-Interest Income

  • Total non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased $1.0 million, or 42.4%, to $3.2 million from the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the $1.5 million loss on security sales in the second quarter. Year-over-year non-interest income decreased $0.5 million, or 12.7%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to fewer loans sold on the secondary market during the quarter and loans paying off resulting in a loss in loan serving rights.
  • Loan servicing fees quarter-over-quarter were virtually unchanged and increased $0.2 million year-over-year. The weighted average servicing fees were unchanged from the three months ended June 30, 2021 and increased three basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. In addition, loans sold with servicing retained decreased $13.8 million, or 1.6%, and increased $41.5 million, or 5.2%, from June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Non-Interest Income                    
Service charges $137  $165  $119  $108  $108 
Crop insurance commission  309   291   301   517   271 
Gain on sale of residential loans, net  69   89   93   219   17 
Loan servicing fees  2,287   2,278   2,158   1,974   2,054 
Gain on sale of service-retained loans, net  1,631   1,784   1,587   1,828   1,268 
Loan servicing right pay-down losses  (1,696)  (1,162)  (1,119)  (635)  (551)
Total loan servicing right income  (65)  622   468   1,193   717 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities     (1,453)        101 
Referral fees        319   64   110 
Other  469   259   254   283   294 
Total non-interest income $3,206  $2,251  $3,712  $4,358  $3,672 
  • Loans sold that the Company continued to service were $839.4 million as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $13.8 million, or 1.6%, compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of excess liquidity which resulted in the need for fewer loans to be sold on the secondary market. Loans sold and continued to service increased $41.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to September 30, 2020.

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Loan servicing rights, end of period $19,413  $19,478  $18,864  $18,396  $17,203 
Loans serviced, end of period  839,357   853,176   841,893   812,560   797,819 
Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced  2.31%  2.28%  2.24%  2.26%  2.16%
                     
Total loan servicing fees $2,287  $2,278  $2,158  $1,974  $2,054 
Average loans serviced  846,267   847,535   827,227   805,190   779,939 
Annualized loan servicing fees as a % of average loans serviced  1.08%  1.08%  1.04%  0.98%  1.05%

Non-Interest Expense

  • Total non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased $0.3 million, or 3.1%, from the second quarter of 2021 to $9.0 million, and increased $1.4 million, or 17.9%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased for the three months ended September 30, 2021, by $0.6 million, or 9.0%, to $5.8 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The change was primarily the result of adjustments made to employee benefit programs as a result of the merger that was announced in the second quarter of 2021.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a $0.3 million one-time charitable contribution to further agricultural education in addition to normal giving.

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Non-Interest Expense                    
Employee compensation and benefits $5,846  $6,426  $5,582  $6,687  $4,766 
Occupancy  331   293   279   297   321 
Information processing  640   664   661   656   641 
Professional fees  503   450   802   582   555 
Business development  227   289   307   136   305 
Charitable contributions  301   50   50   41   47 
OREO expenses (income)  (2)  52   23   20   47 
Writedown of OREO           148    
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO        17   (326)  9 
Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets  (7)  (1,075)  (6)  9   (2)
Merger expenses  322   385          
Depreciation and amortization  211   484   257   289   295 
Other  665   747   792   955   683 
Total non-interest expense $9,037  $8,765  $8,764  $9,494  $7,667 

Asset Quality

  • Asset quality continued to improve during the third quarter of 2021. Substandard performing loans decreased by $11.6 million, or 41.7%, to $16.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2021, primarily due to the pay-off of 4 customer relationships.
  • Substandard impaired loans decreased by $2.5 million, or 8.2%, to $27.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2021, primarily due to the payoff from one commercial customer relationship. The following table presents loan balances by credit grade as of the dates indicated:
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Loans by risk category:                    
Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/Low Satisfactory $828,794  $821,970  $757,160  $716,313  $800,451 
Watch  124,625   121,242   165,823   190,101   185,254 
Special Mention  7,465   566   605   2,501   1,851 
Substandard Performing  16,181   27,742   38,961   40,420   41,577 
Substandard Impaired  27,892   30,370   49,115   46,950   46,793 
Total loans $1,004,957  $1,001,890  $1,011,664  $996,285  $1,075,926 
Adverse classified asset ratio (1)  19.02%  24.72%  39.61%  39.43%  42.64%

(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.

Non-Performing Assets

  • Non-performing assets decreased in the third quarter of 2021 by $2.2 million, or 7.0%, primarily due to the $2.5 million substandard impaired loan pay-off discussed above.
  • Performing troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”) not on nonaccrual decreased $1.0 million, or 12.5%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.7 million on September 30, 2021 from June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to one commercial customer that had loans that were re-underwritten and were no longer a TDR due to improved performance and financial trends.
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Non-Performing Assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans $27,892  $30,071  $43,973  $41,624  $41,351 
Other real estate owned  914   914   739   1,077   3,064 
Total non-performing assets $28,806  $30,985  $44,712  $42,701  $44,415 
                     
Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual $6,686  $7,641  $13,495  $18,592  $19,036 
                     
Non-performing assets as a % of total loans  2.87%  3.09%  4.42%  4.29%  4.13%
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets  1.87%  2.04%  3.00%  2.90%  2.98%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans  1.07%  1.14%  1.49%  1.49%  1.73%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-to-date $118  $(662) $(32) $3,386  $(1)

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company, founded in May 1996, and its wholly owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including (1) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (2) the risk that integration of the Company’s operations with those of Nicolet will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; (3) the parties’ inability to meet expectations regarding the timing of the proposed merger; (4) changes to tax legislation and their potential effects on the accounting for the merger; (5) the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed merger; (7) the failure of the proposed merger to close for any other reason; (8) diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the proposed merger; (9) the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; (10) the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on Nicolet’s, the Company’s or the combined company’s respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; (11) the possibility that the proposed merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (12) dilution caused by Nicolet’s issuance of additional shares of Nicolet common stock in connection with the merger; and (13) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com        

 
 
County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
(Unaudited)		 September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Period-End Balance Sheet:                    
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $105,548  $72,745  $17,820  $19,500  $53,283 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  338,211   349,334   385,240   352,854   298,476 
Loans held for sale  11,139   15,805   5,789   35,976   2,593 
Agricultural loans  631,833   613,514   609,482   606,881   619,617 
Commercial loans  322,715   319,878   317,625   313,265   317,782 
Paycheck Protection Plan loans  11,618   33,400   46,249   37,790   98,421 
Multi-family real estate loans  31,885   30,310   33,287   33,457   35,496 
Residential real estate loans  4,988   4,563   4,776   4,627   4,489 
Installment and consumer other  1,918   225   245   265   121 
Total loans  1,004,957   1,001,890   1,011,664   996,285   1,075,926 
Allowance for loan losses  (10,715)  (11,466)  (15,082)  (14,808)  (18,649)
Net loans  994,242   990,424   996,582   981,477   1,057,277 
Other assets  90,854   88,764   85,897   82,551   80,426 
Total Assets $1,539,994  $1,517,072  $1,491,328  $1,472,358  $1,492,055 
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Demand deposits $168,008  $158,880  $139,838  $163,202  $158,798 
NOW accounts and interest checking  143,843   136,180   95,591   96,624   78,026 
Savings  17,258   9,059   8,431   7,367   11,900 
Money market accounts  415,813   394,486   390,741   344,250   325,900 
Time deposits  262,658   259,386   278,591   304,580   322,992 
Brokered deposits  157,583   159,087   159,034   80,456   101,808 
National time deposits  16,333   18,648   26,302   44,347   50,747 
Total deposits  1,181,496   1,135,726   1,098,528   1,040,826   1,050,171 
Federal Reserve Discount Window advances  11,497   34,174   47,255   47,531   99,693 
FHLB advances  85,000   88,000   100,000   129,000   84,600 
Subordinated debentures  67,598   67,519   67,179   67,111   67,025 
Other liabilities  17,083   16,841   12,028   16,114   20,656 
Total Liabilities  1,362,674   1,342,260   1,324,990   1,300,582   1,322,145 
                     
Shareholders' equity  177,320   174,812   166,338   171,776   169,910 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,539,994  $1,517,072  $1,491,328  $1,472,358  $1,492,055 
                     
Stock Price Information:                    
High - Quarter-to-date $37.24  $35.82  $26.46  $23.72  $22.00 
Low - Quarter-to-date $32.29  $22.85  $19.66  $18.20  $17.04 
Market price - Quarter-end $36.06  $33.96  $23.97  $22.08  $18.80 
Book value per share $27.97  $27.68  $25.99  $26.42  $25.72 
Tangible book value per share (1) $27.97  $27.68  $25.98  $26.42  $25.71 
Common shares outstanding  6,053,369   6,026,748   6,094,450   6,197,965   6,294,675 

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

 
  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Selected Income Statement Data:                    
Interest and Dividend Income                    
Loans, including fees $11,491  $12,000  $11,523  $12,737  $11,594 
Taxable securities  1,821   2,205   1,887   1,777   1,293 
Tax-exempt securities  260   261   246   201   167 
Federal funds sold and other  94   71   58   10   52 
Total interest and dividend income  13,666   14,537   13,714   14,725   13,106 
                     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits  1,590   1,716   2,069   2,482   2,914 
FHLB advances and other borrowed funds  232   277   321   362   456 
Subordinated debentures  1,106   1,106   1,106   1,107   1,082 
Total interest expense  2,928   3,099   3,496   3,951   4,452 
Net interest income  10,738   11,438   10,218   10,774   8,654 
Provision for loan losses  (634)  (4,278)  242   (455)  79 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  11,372   15,716   9,976   11,229   8,575 
                     
Non-Interest Income                    
Services charges  137   165   119   108   108 
Crop insurance commission  309   291   301   517   271 
Gain on sale of residential loans, net  69   89   93   219   17 
Loan servicing fees  2,287   2,278   2,158   1,974   2,054 
Gain on sale of service-retained loans, net  1,631   1,784   1,587   1,828   1,268 
Loan servicing right pay-down losses  (1,696)  (1,162)  (1,119)  (635)  (551)
Total loan servicing right income  (65)  622   468   1,193   717 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities     (1,453)        101 
Referral fees (1)        319   64   110 
Other  469   259   254   283   294 
Total non-interest income  3,206   2,251   3,712   4,358   3,672 
                     
Non-Interest Expense                    
Employee compensation and benefits  5,846   6,426   5,582   6,687   4,766 
Occupancy  331   293   279   297   321 
Information processing  640   664   661   656   641 
Professional fees  503   450   802   582   555 
Business development  227   289   307   136   305 
Contributions  301   50   50   41   47 
OREO expenses (income)  (2)  52   23   20   47 
Writedown of OREO           148    
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO        17   (326)  9 
Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets  (7)  (1,075)  (6)  9   (2)
Merger expenses  322   385          
Depreciation and amortization  211   484   257   289   295 
Other  665   747   792   955   683 
Total non-interest expense  9,037   8,765   8,764   9,494   7,667 
Income before income taxes  5,541   9,202   4,924   6,093   4,580 
Income tax expense  1,433   2,459   996   1,575   1,164 
NET INCOME $4,108  $6,743  $3,928  $4,518  $3,416 
                     
Basic earnings per share $0.66  $1.08  $0.62  $0.70  $0.52 
Diluted earnings per share $0.65  $1.07  $0.62  $0.70  $0.52 
Dividends declared per share $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.07 

(1)   Referral fees in prior quarters reclassed to non-interest income to match current classification

 
  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands, except share data) 
Other Data:                    
Return on average assets (1)  1.07%  1.80%  1.06%  1.23%  0.91%
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)  9.22%  15.82%  9.11%  10.56%  8.05%
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)  9.47%  16.40%  9.29%  10.88%  8.25%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)  64.86%  64.98%  62.84%  63.86%  62.66%
Equity to assets ratio  11.51%  11.52%  11.15%  11.67%  11.39%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)  10.99%  10.99%  10.62%  11.12%  10.85%
                     
Common Share Data:                    
Net income from continuing operations $4,108  $6,743  $3,928  $4,518  $3,416 
Less: Preferred stock dividends  80   79   81   80   80 
Income available to common shareholders $4,028  $6,664  $3,847  $4,438  $3,336 
                     
Weighted average number of common shares issued  7,260,493   7,242,997   7,218,358   7,206,238   7,202,000 
Less: Weighted average treasury shares  1,223,728   1,179,271   1,080,089   957,573   882,153 
Plus: Weighted average non-vested restricted stock units  97,891   97,915   63,991   67,529   66,492 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  6,134,656   6,161,641   6,202,260   6,316,194   6,386,339 
Effect of dilutive options  81,216   46,438   34,465   28,025   20,915 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share  6,215,872   6,208,079   6,236,725   6,344,219   6,407,254 

(1)   Annualized
(2)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

  For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands) 
Return on average common shareholders' equity reconciliation (1):                    
Return on average shareholders' equity  9.22%  15.82%  9.11%  10.56%  8.05%
Effect of excluding average preferred shareholders' equity  0.25%  0.58%  0.18%  0.32%  0.20%
Return on average common shareholders' equity  9.47%  16.40%  9.29%  10.88%  8.25%
                     
Efficiency ratio (2):                    
Non-interest expense $9,037  $8,765  $8,764  $9,494  $7,667 
Net gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of OREO        (17)  178   (9)
Net gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets  7   1,075   6   (9)  2 
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $9,044  $9,840  $8,753  $9,663  $7,660 
                     
Net interest income $10,738  $11,438  $10,218  $10,774  $8,654 
Non-interest income  3,206   2,251   3,712   4,358   3,672 
Net loss (gain) on sales of securities     1,453         (101)
Operating revenue $13,944  $15,142  $13,930  $15,132  $12,225 
Efficiency ratio  64.86%  64.98%  62.84%  63.86%  62.66%

(1)   Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity to review our core operating results and our performance.
(2)   In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):

  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation (1):                    
Common equity $169,320  $166,812  $158,338  $163,776  $161,910 
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization  2   12   29   54   86 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $169,318  $166,800  $158,309  $163,722  $161,824 
Common shares outstanding  6,053,369   6,026,748   6,094,450   6,197,965   6,294,675 
Tangible book value per share $27.97  $27.68  $25.98  $26.42  $25.71 
                     
Total assets $1,539,994  $1,517,072  $1,491,328  $1,472,358  $1,492,055 
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization  2   12   29   54   86 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $1,539,992  $1,517,060  $1,491,299  $1,472,304  $1,491,969 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  10.99%  10.99%  10.62%  11.12%  10.85%
                     
Adverse classified asset ratio (2):                    
Substandard loans $44,073  $58,112  $88,076  $87,370  $88,370 
Other real estate owned  914   914   739   1,077   3,064 
Substandard unused commitments  1,824   2,130   5,091   4,049   5,124 
Less: Substandard government guarantees  (6,162)  (8,007)  (8,485)  (8,960)  (7,002)
Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP) $40,649  $53,149  $85,421  $83,536  $89,556 
                     
Total equity (Bank) $207,180  $209,416  $202,200  $205,743  $200,011 
Accumulated other comprehensive gain on available for sale securities  (4,129)  (5,854)  (1,652)  (8,686)  (8,640)
Allowance for loan losses  10,715   11,466   15,082   14,808   18,649 
Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $213,766  $215,028  $215,630  $211,865  $210,020 
Adverse classified asset ratio  19.02%  24.72%  39.61%  39.43%  42.64%

(1)   In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.
(2)   The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.   


