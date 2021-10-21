NewAge, Inc. Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), a Colorado-based D2C (direct-to-consumer) organic and healthy products company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-800-926-9801 (domestic) or 1-303-223-0113 (international) with conference ID: 21998666.

Live and archived webcast will be available on the Conference Calls page of NewAge’s investor relations website at https://newage.com/investors.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 75 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at NewAge.com.

