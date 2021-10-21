Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Meridian”) (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $18.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $16.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $59.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, up from $46.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s return on average assets was 1.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 1.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 1.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.22%, up from 0.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s return on average equity was 9.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 8.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 8.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average equity was 9.91%, up from 8.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



The Company’s net interest income was $46.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 5.7%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.91% and 3.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.91% and 3.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 net interest income increased $935,000, or 0.7%, to $142.2 million compared to $141.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.92% and 3.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.81% and 3.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total interest and dividend income totaled $52.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $9.0 million, or 14.6% from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a 12.8% decrease in the Company’s average loan balances to $4.947 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company’s total interest and dividend income totaled $165.8 million, a decrease of $24.0 million, or 12.7%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the Company’s average loan balances of $534.6 million, or 9.4%, to $5.177 billion.

Total interest expense totaled $6.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.2 million, or 48.6%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 64.8%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.25% from 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s total cost of funds was 0.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of 42 basis points from 0.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total interest expense totaled $23.6 million, a decrease of $24.9 million, or 51.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.35% from 0.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s total cost of funds was 0.56% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, down 60 basis points from the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $217,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company recognized a provision reversal of $4.3 million compared to a provision of $17.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $60.8 million, or 1.24%, of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $68.8 million, or 1.25%, of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets were $6.9 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $509,000, or 14.2%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $486,000 in mortgage banking gains, net. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $355,000, or 3.1%, to $11.0 million from $11.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset realized in 2020, a $623,000 decrease in loan fees and a $388,000 decrease in mortgage banking gains, net, partially offset by a $2.6 million valuation increase on marketable equity securities, net, a $1.5 million increase in gain on sale of equity securities, net, and a $976,000 increase in customer service fees.

Non-interest expenses were $24.5 million, or 1.57% of average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $22.8 million, or 1.41% of average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 47.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 43.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest expenses increased $5.7 million, or 7.8%, to $78.1 million from $72.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to $3.4 million in expense for a legal judgment related to a loan assumed in the Mt. Washington Bank acquisition included in other general and administrative and $2.3 million in merger and acquisition related expenses realized in the second and third quarters of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the efficiency ratio was 50.11% compared to 48.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.7%, compared to $5.7 million, or an effective rate of 25.5%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the provision for income taxes was $20.2 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared to $15.8 million, reflecting an effective rate of 25.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total assets were $6.128 billion at September 30, 2021, down $491.5 million, or 7.4%, from $6.620 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans were $4.850 billion at September 30, 2021, down $593.6 million, or 10.9%, from December 31, 2020, despite loan originations of $701.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $8.0 million, or 11.6%, to $60.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $68.8 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to changes in the volume and mix of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $4.693 billion at September 30, 2021, down $388.0 million, or 7.6%, from $5.081 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, decreased $50.3 million, or 1.3%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $3.812 billion, or 81.2% of total deposits, compared to 76.0% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in core deposits included the payoff of $175.6 million in brokered interest-bearing demand deposits. Certificates of deposit decreased $337.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, inclusive of a $87.0 million decrease in brokered certificates of deposit. Total borrowings were $560.6 million at September 30, 2021, down $147.6 million, or 20.8%, from December 31, 2020, primarily due to $50.0 million in matured advances from the FHLB and paying down all borrowings from the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF program.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $44.8 million, or 5.8%, to $813.7 million at September 30, 2021 from $768.9 million at December 31, 2020. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to net income of $59.2 million, partially offset by dividends of $0.30 per share totaling $15.1 million. Stockholders’ equity to assets was 13.28% at September 30, 2021, compared to 11.61% at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.02 at September 30, 2021 from $14.25 at December 31, 2020. Market price per share increased 39.2% to $20.76 at September 30, 2021 from $14.91 at December 31, 2020. The Company and the Bank exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well capitalized at September 30, 2021.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 43 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 42 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the effects of any health pandemic, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,052,553 $ 1,101,359 $ 914,586 $ 702,138 Securities available for sale, at fair value 9,170 9,810 11,326 12,183 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 10 9,112 12,189 16,203 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 26,184 26,184 30,658 33,282 Loans held for sale 2,408 5,711 8,224 11,662 Loans: One- to four-family 468,796 489,310 564,146 604,037 Home equity lines of credit 54,170 56,032 68,721 73,581 Multi-family 765,262 809,317 880,552 941,409 Commercial real estate 2,243,290 2,295,030 2,499,660 2,595,124 Construction 707,503 645,622 731,432 666,375 Commercial and industrial 670,116 703,745 765,195 766,418 Consumer 9,296 9,749 10,707 12,213 Total loans 4,918,433 5,008,805 5,520,413 5,659,157 Allowance for credit losses on loans (60,849 ) (64,300 ) (68,824 ) (67,639 ) Net deferred loan origination fees (7,333 ) (7,930 ) (7,784 ) (7,717 ) Loans, net 4,850,251 4,936,575 5,443,805 5,583,801 Bank-owned life insurance 42,670 42,402 41,877 41,606 Premises and equipment, net 63,321 64,649 66,850 67,917 Accrued interest receivable 17,631 19,932 23,173 21,460 Deferred tax asset, net 20,865 21,437 21,355 17,007 Goodwill 20,378 20,378 20,378 20,378 Core deposit intangible 1,341 1,445 1,651 1,769 Other assets 21,592 28,147 23,776 37,327 Total assets $ 6,128,374 $ 6,287,141 $ 6,619,848 $ 6,566,733 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non interest-bearing demand deposits $ 818,350 $ 801,612 $ 711,573 $ 707,458 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,331,001 1,270,484 1,364,548 1,353,153 Money market deposits 833,125 863,526 930,507 789,712 Regular savings and other deposits 829,194 866,191 855,329 850,810 Certificates of deposit 881,509 1,061,914 1,219,210 1,250,894 Total deposits 4,693,179 4,863,727 5,081,167 4,952,027 Short-term borrowings — — — 25,000 Long-term debt 560,625 560,625 708,245 779,279 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 60,872 61,575 61,551 62,163 Total liabilities 5,314,676 5,485,927 5,850,963 5,818,469 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,711,409, 52,608,747, 52,415,061 and 52,413,120 shares issued at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,

December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively 527 526 524 524 Additional paid-in capital 364,844 365,607 363,995 363,093 Retained earnings 464,384 451,100 420,297 400,649 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (184 ) (146 ) (58 ) 91 Unearned compensation - ESOP; 2,191,745, 2,191,745, 2,191,745 and 2,222,186 shares at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,

December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively (15,873 ) (15,873 ) (15,873 ) (16,093 ) Total stockholders' equity 813,698 801,214 768,885 748,264 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,128,374 $ 6,287,141 $ 6,619,848 $ 6,566,733





MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 51,964 $ 54,918 $ 60,918 $ 164,044 $ 186,400 Interest on debt securities 57 61 76 183 263 Dividends on marketable equity securities 40 90 118 254 357 Interest on certificates of deposit — — — — 1 Other interest and dividend income 555 361 494 1,286 2,753 Total interest and dividend income 52,616 55,430 61,606 165,767 189,774 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,081 4,209 8,746 13,019 36,106 Interest on short-term borrowings — — 52 — 112 Interest on borrowings 3,491 3,453 3,999 10,535 12,278 Total interest expense 6,572 7,662 12,797 23,554 48,496 Net interest income 46,044 47,768 48,809 142,213 141,278 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 217 749 7,163 (4,270 ) 17,529 Net interest income, after provision (reversal) for credit losses 45,827 47,019 41,646 146,483 123,749 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 2,530 2,485 2,193 7,214 6,238 Loan fees 146 39 264 280 903 Mortgage banking gains, net 218 45 704 845 1,233 Gain on sale of asset — — — — 4,195 (Loss) gain on marketable equity securities, net (104 ) 200 122 1,881 (2,197 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 268 264 272 793 842 Other income 5 17 17 31 185 Total non-interest income 3,063 3,050 3,572 11,044 11,399 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 13,941 13,939 13,426 43,396 43,198 Occupancy and equipment 3,644 3,900 3,734 11,775 11,397 Data processing 2,354 2,273 2,196 6,868 6,466 Marketing and advertising 663 1,032 554 2,591 2,814 Professional services 704 691 688 2,125 2,380 Deposit insurance 406 345 692 1,264 1,967 Merger and acquisition 1,158 1,115 — 2,273 — Other general and administrative 1,677 4,738 1,540 7,831 4,229 Total non-interest expenses 24,547 28,033 22,830 78,123 72,451 Income before income taxes 24,343 22,036 22,388 79,404 62,697 Provision for income taxes 6,007 5,490 5,714 20,202 15,767 Net income $ 18,336 $ 16,546 $ 16,674 $ 59,202 $ 46,930 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 1.18 $ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 1.17 $ 0.93 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,470,710 50,375,468 50,169,024 50,362,807 50,311,231 Diluted 50,865,435 50,943,160 50,248,048 50,792,228 50,459,326





MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

(1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) Average

Balance Interest

(1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) Average

Balance



Interest

(1) Yield/

Cost (1)(6) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 4,947,057 $ 52,723 4.23 % $ 5,160,579 $ 55,702 4.33 % $ 5,671,957 $ 61,682 4.33 % Securities and certificates of deposit 14,886 108 2.88 19,445 171 3.53 29,263 219 2.98 Other interest-earning assets (3) 1,128,550 555 0.20 1,099,850 361 0.13 604,916 494 0.32 Total interest-earning assets 6,090,493 53,386 3.48 6,279,874 56,234 3.59 6,306,136 62,395 3.94 Noninterest-earning assets 158,025 154,470 161,886 Total assets $ 6,248,518 $ 6,434,344 $ 6,468,022 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,312,061 $ 669 0.20 $ 1,403,276 $ 959 0.27 $ 1,291,341 $ 1,946 0.60 Money market deposits 866,553 326 0.15 859,189 471 0.22 769,571 1,270 0.66 Regular savings and other deposits 849,253 217 0.10 870,508 333 0.15 834,368 966 0.46 Certificates of deposit 978,573 1,869 0.76 1,116,928 2,446 0.88 1,262,433 4,564 1.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,006,440 3,081 0.31 4,249,901 4,209 0.40 4,157,713 8,746 0.84 Borrowings 560,625 3,491 2.47 560,625 3,453 2.47 804,281 4,051 2.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,567,065 6,572 0.57 4,810,526 7,662 0.64 4,961,994 12,797 1.03 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 814,961 777,688 702,717 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 54,669 50,409 57,636 Total liabilities 5,436,695 5,638,623 5,722,347 Total stockholders' equity 811,823 795,721 745,675 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,248,518 $ 6,434,344 $ 6,468,022 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,523,428 $ 1,469,348 $ 1,344,142 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 46,814 48,572 49,598 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (770 ) (803 ) (789 ) Net interest income $ 46,044 $ 47,769 $ 48,809 Interest rate spread (1)(4) 2.91 % 2.95 % 2.91 % Net interest margin (1)(5) 3.05 % 3.10 % 3.13 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.36 % 130.54 % 127.09 % Supplemental Information: Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,821,401 $ 3,081 0.25 % $ 5,027,589 $ 4,209 0.34 % $ 4,860,430 $ 8,746 0.72 % Total deposits and borrowings, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,382,026 $ 6,572 0.48 % $ 5,588,214 $ 7,662 0.55 % $ 5,664,711 $ 12,797 0.90 %





____________________ (1) Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.17%, 4.27% and 4.27%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 2.59%, 3.11% and 2.64%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.43%, 3.54% and 3.89%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was 2.86%, 2.90% and 2.86%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was 3.00%, 3.05% and 3.08%, respectively. (2) Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances. (3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Cost (1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 5,177,216 $ 166,379 4.30 % $ 5,711,852 $ 188,603 4.41 % Securities and certificates of deposit 18,368 479 3.49 29,201 676 3.09 Other interest-earning assets (3) 1,095,483 1,286 0.16 495,054 2,753 0.74 Total interest-earning assets 6,291,067 168,144 3.57 6,236,107 192,032 4.11 Noninterest-earning assets 158,898 159,039 Total assets $ 6,449,965 $ 6,395,146 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,391,975 $ 3,037 0.29 $ 1,289,479 $ 8,736 0.90 Money market deposits 867,744 1,577 0.24 728,024 4,551 0.84 Regular savings and other deposits 860,355 1,085 0.17 860,593 4,493 0.70 Certificates of deposit 1,105,381 7,320 0.89 1,356,139 18,326 1.81 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,225,455 13,019 0.41 4,234,235 36,106 1.14 Borrowings 596,646 10,535 2.36 738,058 12,390 2.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,822,101 23,554 0.65 4,972,293 48,496 1.30 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 775,951 630,072 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 52,470 56,420 Total liabilities 5,650,522 5,658,785 Total stockholders' equity 796,443 736,361 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,446,965 $ 6,395,146 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,468,966 $ 1,263,814 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 144,590 143,536 Less: tax-equivalent adjustments (2,377 ) (2,258 ) Net interest income $ 142,213 $ 141,278 Interest rate spread (1)(4) 2.92 % 2.81 % Net interest margin (1)(5) 3.07 % 3.07 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.46 % 125.42 % Supplemental Information: Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,001,406 $ 13,019 0.35 % $ 4,864,307 $ 36,106 0.99 % Total deposits and borrowings, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,598,052 $ 23,554 0.56 % $ 5,602,365 $ 48,496 1.16 %





____________________ (1) Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.24%, and 4.36%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.18% and 2.84%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.52% and 4.06%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 2.87% and 2.76%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.02%, and 3.03%, respectively. (2) Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances. (3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.





MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 1.17 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.22 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (1) 9.03 8.32 8.94 9.91 8.50 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.91 2.95 2.91 2.92 2.81 Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.05 3.10 3.13 3.07 3.07 Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 1.57 1.74 1.41 1.61 1.51 Efficiency ratio (4) 47.53 53.18 43.69 50.11 48.10





September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands) Asset Quality Non-accrual loans: One- to four-family $ 1,605 $ 1,633 $ 2,617 $ 3,041 Home equity lines of credit 339 20 20 20 Commercial real estate 5,005 8,176 — — Commercial and industrial — 635 527 541 Total non-accrual loans 6,949 10,464 3,164 3,602 Foreclosed assets — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 6,949 $ 10,464 $ 3,164 $ 3,602 Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/non-accrual loans 875.65 614.49 2,175.22 1,877.82 Non-accrual loans/total loans 0.14 0.21 0.06 0.06 Non-accrual loans/total assets 0.11 0.17 0.05 0.05 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.11 0.17 0.05 0.05 Capital and Share Related Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.28 % 12.74 % 11.61 % 11.39 % Book value per share $ 15.44 $ 15.23 $ 14.67 $ 14.28 Tangible book value per share (5) $ 15.02 $ 14.81 $ 14.25 $ 13.85 Market value per share $ 20.76 $ 20.46 $ 14.91 $ 10.35 Shares outstanding 52,711,409 52,608,747 52,415,061 52,413,120



