Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Meridian”) (NASDAQ: EBSB), the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $18.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $16.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $16.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $59.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, up from $46.9 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s return on average assets was 1.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 1.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 1.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.22%, up from 0.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s return on average equity was 9.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 8.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 8.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average equity was 9.91%, up from 8.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s net interest income was $46.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 5.7%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.91% and 3.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.91% and 3.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 net interest income increased $935,000, or 0.7%, to $142.2 million compared to $141.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The interest rate spread and net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis were 2.92% and 3.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.81% and 3.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total interest and dividend income totaled $52.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $9.0 million, or 14.6% from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a 12.8% decrease in the Company’s average loan balances to $4.947 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company’s total interest and dividend income totaled $165.8 million, a decrease of $24.0 million, or 12.7%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the Company’s average loan balances of $534.6 million, or 9.4%, to $5.177 billion.

Total interest expense totaled $6.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.2 million, or 48.6%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $5.7 million, or 64.8%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.25% from 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s total cost of funds was 0.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of 42 basis points from 0.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total interest expense totaled $23.6 million, a decrease of $24.9 million, or 51.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of average total deposits to 0.35% from 0.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s total cost of funds was 0.56% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, down 60 basis points from the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $217,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company recognized a provision reversal of $4.3 million compared to a provision of $17.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $60.8 million, or 1.24%, of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $68.8 million, or 1.25%, of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets were $6.9 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.6 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $509,000, or 14.2%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $486,000 in mortgage banking gains, net. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $355,000, or 3.1%, to $11.0 million from $11.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a $4.2 million gain on sale of asset realized in 2020, a $623,000 decrease in loan fees and a $388,000 decrease in mortgage banking gains, net, partially offset by a $2.6 million valuation increase on marketable equity securities, net, a $1.5 million increase in gain on sale of equity securities, net, and a $976,000 increase in customer service fees.

Non-interest expenses were $24.5 million, or 1.57% of average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $22.8 million, or 1.41% of average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 47.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 43.69% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest expenses increased $5.7 million, or 7.8%, to $78.1 million from $72.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to $3.4 million in expense for a legal judgment related to a loan assumed in the Mt. Washington Bank acquisition included in other general and administrative and $2.3 million in merger and acquisition related expenses realized in the second and third quarters of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the efficiency ratio was 50.11% compared to 48.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.7%, compared to $5.7 million, or an effective rate of 25.5%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the provision for income taxes was $20.2 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared to $15.8 million, reflecting an effective rate of 25.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total assets were $6.128 billion at September 30, 2021, down $491.5 million, or 7.4%, from $6.620 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans were $4.850 billion at September 30, 2021, down $593.6 million, or 10.9%, from December 31, 2020, despite loan originations of $701.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $8.0 million, or 11.6%, to $60.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $68.8 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to changes in the volume and mix of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $4.693 billion at September 30, 2021, down $388.0 million, or 7.6%, from $5.081 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which exclude certificates of deposit, decreased $50.3 million, or 1.3%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $3.812 billion, or 81.2% of total deposits, compared to 76.0% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in core deposits included the payoff of $175.6 million in brokered interest-bearing demand deposits. Certificates of deposit decreased $337.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, inclusive of a $87.0 million decrease in brokered certificates of deposit. Total borrowings were $560.6 million at September 30, 2021, down $147.6 million, or 20.8%, from December 31, 2020, primarily due to $50.0 million in matured advances from the FHLB and paying down all borrowings from the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF program.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $44.8 million, or 5.8%, to $813.7 million at September 30, 2021 from $768.9 million at December 31, 2020. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to net income of $59.2 million, partially offset by dividends of $0.30 per share totaling $15.1 million. Stockholders’ equity to assets was 13.28% at September 30, 2021, compared to 11.61% at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.02 at September 30, 2021 from $14.25 at December 31, 2020. Market price per share increased 39.2% to $20.76 at September 30, 2021 from $14.91 at December 31, 2020. The Company and the Bank exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well capitalized at September 30, 2021.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. East Boston Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered stock savings bank founded in 1848, operates 43 branches in the greater Boston metropolitan area, including 42 full-service locations and one mobile branch. We offer a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in our primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.ebsb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the effects of any health pandemic, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, and competition and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                 
Cash and due from banks $1,052,553  $1,101,359  $914,586  $702,138  
Securities available for sale, at fair value  9,170   9,810   11,326   12,183  
Marketable equity securities, at fair value  10   9,112   12,189   16,203  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  26,184   26,184   30,658   33,282  
Loans held for sale  2,408   5,711   8,224   11,662  
Loans:                 
One- to four-family  468,796   489,310   564,146   604,037  
Home equity lines of credit  54,170   56,032   68,721   73,581  
Multi-family  765,262   809,317   880,552   941,409  
Commercial real estate  2,243,290   2,295,030   2,499,660   2,595,124  
Construction  707,503   645,622   731,432   666,375  
Commercial and industrial  670,116   703,745   765,195   766,418  
Consumer  9,296   9,749   10,707   12,213  
Total loans  4,918,433   5,008,805   5,520,413   5,659,157  
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (60,849)  (64,300)  (68,824)  (67,639) 
Net deferred loan origination fees  (7,333)  (7,930)  (7,784)  (7,717) 
Loans, net  4,850,251   4,936,575   5,443,805   5,583,801  
Bank-owned life insurance  42,670   42,402   41,877   41,606  
Premises and equipment, net  63,321   64,649   66,850   67,917  
Accrued interest receivable  17,631   19,932   23,173   21,460  
Deferred tax asset, net  20,865   21,437   21,355   17,007  
Goodwill  20,378   20,378   20,378   20,378  
Core deposit intangible  1,341   1,445   1,651   1,769  
Other assets  21,592   28,147   23,776   37,327  
Total assets $6,128,374  $6,287,141  $6,619,848  $6,566,733  
                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Deposits:                 
Non interest-bearing demand deposits $818,350  $801,612  $711,573  $707,458  
Interest-bearing demand deposits  1,331,001   1,270,484   1,364,548   1,353,153  
Money market deposits  833,125   863,526   930,507   789,712  
Regular savings and other deposits  829,194   866,191   855,329   850,810  
Certificates of deposit  881,509   1,061,914   1,219,210   1,250,894  
Total deposits  4,693,179   4,863,727   5,081,167   4,952,027  
Short-term borrowings           25,000  
Long-term debt  560,625   560,625   708,245   779,279  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  60,872   61,575   61,551   62,163  
Total liabilities  5,314,676   5,485,927   5,850,963   5,818,469  
Stockholders' equity:                 
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued             
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 52,711,409, 52,608,747,                  
52,415,061 and 52,413,120 shares issued at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,
December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively		  527   526   524   524  
Additional paid-in capital  364,844   365,607   363,995   363,093  
Retained earnings  464,384   451,100   420,297   400,649  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (184)  (146)  (58)  91  
Unearned compensation - ESOP; 2,191,745, 2,191,745, 2,191,745                 
and 2,222,186 shares at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021,
December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively		  (15,873)  (15,873)  (15,873)  (16,093) 
Total stockholders' equity  813,698   801,214   768,885   748,264  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,128,374  $6,287,141  $6,619,848  $6,566,733  


MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(Unaudited)


  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  September 30,
2020		  September 30,
2021		  September 30,
2020		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $51,964  $54,918  $60,918  $164,044  $186,400 
Interest on debt securities  57   61   76   183   263 
Dividends on marketable equity securities  40   90   118   254   357 
Interest on certificates of deposit              1 
Other interest and dividend income  555   361   494   1,286   2,753 
Total interest and dividend income  52,616   55,430   61,606   165,767   189,774 
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits  3,081   4,209   8,746   13,019   36,106 
Interest on short-term borrowings        52      112 
Interest on borrowings  3,491   3,453   3,999   10,535   12,278 
Total interest expense  6,572   7,662   12,797   23,554   48,496 
Net interest income  46,044   47,768   48,809   142,213   141,278 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  217   749   7,163   (4,270)  17,529 
Net interest income, after provision (reversal) for credit losses  45,827   47,019   41,646   146,483   123,749 
Non-interest income:                    
Customer service fees  2,530   2,485   2,193   7,214   6,238 
Loan fees  146   39   264   280   903 
Mortgage banking gains, net  218   45   704   845   1,233 
Gain on sale of asset              4,195 
(Loss) gain on marketable equity securities, net  (104)  200   122   1,881   (2,197)
Income from bank-owned life insurance  268   264   272   793   842 
Other income  5   17   17   31   185 
Total non-interest income  3,063   3,050   3,572   11,044   11,399 
Non-interest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits  13,941   13,939   13,426   43,396   43,198 
Occupancy and equipment  3,644   3,900   3,734   11,775   11,397 
Data processing  2,354   2,273   2,196   6,868   6,466 
Marketing and advertising  663   1,032   554   2,591   2,814 
Professional services  704   691   688   2,125   2,380 
Deposit insurance  406   345   692   1,264   1,967 
Merger and acquisition  1,158   1,115      2,273    
Other general and administrative  1,677   4,738   1,540   7,831   4,229 
Total non-interest expenses  24,547   28,033   22,830   78,123   72,451 
Income before income taxes  24,343   22,036   22,388   79,404   62,697 
Provision for income taxes  6,007   5,490   5,714   20,202   15,767 
Net income $18,336  $16,546  $16,674  $59,202  $46,930 
                     
Earnings per share:                    
Basic $0.36  $0.33  $0.33  $1.18  $0.93 
Diluted $0.36  $0.32  $0.33  $1.17  $0.93 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                    
Basic  50,470,710   50,375,468   50,169,024   50,362,807   50,311,231 
Diluted  50,865,435   50,943,160   50,248,048   50,792,228   50,459,326 


MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)


  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
  Average
Balance		  Interest
(1)		 Yield/
Cost (1)(6)		 Average
Balance		  Interest
(1)		 Yield/
Cost (1)(6)		 Average
Balance

 		  Interest
(1)		 Yield/
Cost (1)(6)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                                           
Interest-earning assets:                                           
Loans (2) $4,947,057  $52,723    4.23 % $5,160,579  $55,702    4.33 %  $5,671,957  $61,682    4.33 %
Securities and certificates of deposit  14,886   108    2.88    19,445   171    3.53     29,263   219    2.98  
Other interest-earning assets (3)  1,128,550   555    0.20    1,099,850   361    0.13     604,916   494    0.32  
Total interest-earning assets  6,090,493   53,386    3.48    6,279,874   56,234    3.59     6,306,136   62,395    3.94  
Noninterest-earning assets  158,025             154,470              161,886           
Total assets $6,248,518            $6,434,344             $6,468,022           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                                           
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,312,061  $669    0.20   $1,403,276  $959    0.27    $1,291,341  $1,946    0.60  
Money market deposits  866,553   326    0.15    859,189   471    0.22    769,571   1,270    0.66  
Regular savings and other deposits  849,253   217    0.10    870,508   333    0.15    834,368   966    0.46  
Certificates of deposit  978,573   1,869    0.76    1,116,928   2,446    0.88     1,262,433   4,564    1.44  
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,006,440   3,081    0.31    4,249,901   4,209    0.40    4,157,713   8,746    0.84  
Borrowings  560,625   3,491    2.47    560,625   3,453    2.47     804,281   4,051    2.00  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,567,065   6,572    0.57    4,810,526   7,662    0.64    4,961,994   12,797    1.03  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  814,961             777,688             702,717           
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  54,669             50,409              57,636           
Total liabilities  5,436,695             5,638,623             5,722,347           
Total stockholders' equity  811,823             795,721              745,675           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,248,518            $6,434,344             $6,468,022           
Net interest-earning assets $1,523,428            $1,469,348             $1,344,142           
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income      46,814             48,572             49,598       
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments      (770)            (803)            (789)      
Net interest income     $46,044            $47,769            $48,809       
Interest rate spread (1)(4)           2.91 %           2.95 %           2.91 %
Net interest margin (1)(5)           3.05 %           3.10 %           3.13 %
Average interest-earning assets to average                                          
interest-bearing liabilities      133.36 %           130.54 %           127.09 %     
                                           
Supplemental Information:                                          
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing                                          
demand deposits $4,821,401  $3,081    0.25 % $5,027,589  $4,209    0.34 %  $4,860,430  $8,746    0.72 %
Total deposits and borrowings, including                                          
noninterest-bearing demand deposits $5,382,026  $6,572    0.48 % $5,588,214  $7,662    0.55 %  $5,664,711  $12,797    0.90 %


____________________
(1)Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.17%, 4.27% and 4.27%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 2.59%, 3.11% and 2.64%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.43%, 3.54% and 3.89%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was 2.86%, 2.90% and 2.86%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 was 3.00%, 3.05% and 3.08%, respectively.
(2)Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)Annualized.

MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
  Average
Balance		  Interest (1) Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		  Interest (1) Yield/
Cost (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans (2) $5,177,216  $166,379    4.30 % $5,711,852  $188,603    4.41 %
Securities and certificates of deposit  18,368   479    3.49    29,201   676    3.09  
Other interest-earning assets (3)  1,095,483   1,286    0.16    495,054   2,753    0.74  
Total interest-earning assets  6,291,067   168,144    3.57    6,236,107   192,032    4.11  
Noninterest-earning assets  158,898             159,039           
Total assets $6,449,965            $6,395,146           
                             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,391,975  $3,037    0.29   $1,289,479  $8,736    0.90  
Money market deposits  867,744   1,577    0.24    728,024   4,551    0.84  
Regular savings and other deposits  860,355   1,085    0.17    860,593   4,493    0.70  
Certificates of deposit  1,105,381   7,320    0.89    1,356,139   18,326    1.81  
Total interest-bearing deposits  4,225,455   13,019    0.41    4,234,235   36,106    1.14  
Borrowings  596,646   10,535    2.36    738,058   12,390    2.24  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,822,101   23,554    0.65    4,972,293   48,496    1.30  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  775,951             630,072           
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  52,470             56,420           
Total liabilities  5,650,522             5,658,785           
Total stockholders' equity  796,443             736,361           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,446,965            $6,395,146           
Net interest-earning assets $1,468,966            $1,263,814           
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income      144,590             143,536       
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments      (2,377)            (2,258)      
Net interest income     $142,213            $141,278       
Interest rate spread (1)(4)           2.92 %           2.81 %
Net interest margin (1)(5)           3.07 %           3.07 %
Average interest-earning assets to average                            
interest-bearing liabilities      130.46 %           125.42 %     
                             
Supplemental Information:                            
Total deposits, including noninterest-bearing                            
demand deposits $5,001,406  $13,019    0.35 % $4,864,307  $36,106    0.99 %
Total deposits and borrowings, including                            
noninterest-bearing demand deposits $5,598,052  $23,554    0.56 % $5,602,365  $48,496    1.16 %


____________________
(1)Income on debt securities, marketable equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans, as well as resulting yields, interest rate spread and net interest margin, are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent adjustments are deducted from tax-equivalent net interest income to agree to amounts reported in the consolidated statements of net income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, yields on loans before tax-equivalent adjustments were 4.24%, and 4.36%, respectively, yields on securities and certificates of deposit before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.18% and 2.84%, respectively, and yields on total interest-earning assets before tax-equivalent adjustments were 3.52% and 4.06%, respectively. Interest rate spread before tax-equivalent adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 2.87% and 2.76%, respectively, while net interest margin before tax-equivalent adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.02%, and 3.03%, respectively.
(2)Loans on non-accrual status are included in average balances.
(3)Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock and associated dividends.
(4)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(6)Annualized.


MERIDIAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)


  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Key Performance Ratios                         
Return on average assets (1)  1.17 %  1.03 %  1.03 %  1.22 %  0.98 %
Return on average equity (1)  9.03    8.32    8.94    9.91    8.50  
Interest rate spread (1) (2)  2.91    2.95    2.91    2.92    2.81  
Net interest margin (1) (3)  3.05    3.10    3.13    3.07    3.07  
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)  1.57    1.74    1.41    1.61    1.51  
Efficiency ratio (4)  47.53    53.18    43.69    50.11    48.10  


  September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
  (Dollars in thousands)
Asset Quality                    
Non-accrual loans:                    
One- to four-family $1,605   $1,633   $2,617   $3,041  
Home equity lines of credit  339    20    20    20  
Commercial real estate  5,005    8,176          
Commercial and industrial      635    527    541  
Total non-accrual loans  6,949    10,464    3,164    3,602  
Foreclosed assets                
Total non-performing assets $6,949   $10,464   $3,164   $3,602  
                     
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans  1.24 %  1.28 %  1.25 %  1.20 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans/non-accrual loans  875.65    614.49    2,175.22    1,877.82  
Non-accrual loans/total loans  0.14    0.21    0.06    0.06  
Non-accrual loans/total assets  0.11    0.17    0.05    0.05  
Non-performing assets/total assets  0.11    0.17    0.05    0.05  
                     
Capital and Share Related                    
Stockholders' equity to total assets  13.28 %  12.74 %  11.61 %  11.39 %
Book value per share $15.44   $15.23   $14.67   $14.28  
Tangible book value per share (5) $15.02   $14.81   $14.25   $13.85  
Market value per share $20.76   $20.46   $14.91   $10.35  
Shares outstanding  52,711,409   52,608,747   52,415,061   52,413,120  


____________________
(1)Annualized.
(2)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense, excluding merger and acquisition expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on marketable equity securities and gains and losses on sale of assets. The efficiency ratio is a common measure used by banks to understand expenses related to the generation of revenue. We have removed gains and losses on marketable equity securities, gains and losses on sale of assets, and merger and acquisition expenses as management deems them to be either discretionary or market driven and not representative of operating performance. Presented on a basis including gains and losses on marketable equity securities, gains and losses on sale of assets, and merger and acquisition expenses the efficiency ratio was 49.99%, 55.16% and 43.58% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively and 50.98% and 47.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(5)Tangible book value per share represents total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of shares outstanding.


