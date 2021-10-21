DMC Global Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Third quarter sales were $67.2 million, up 3% sequentially and 22% from Q3 2020



Gross margin was 25% versus 26% in Q2 2021 and 25% in Q3 2020

Net income was $403,000, or $0.02 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.8 million versus $7.5 million in Q2 2021 and $6.0 million in Q3 2020

Cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2021, were $182.0 million versus $53.9 million at December 31, 2020



Third quarter sales were $67.2 million, up 3% sequentially versus the second quarter, and up 22% versus the third quarter of 2020. DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business, reported a 19% sequential increase in unit sales of its fully integrated and factory-assembled DS perforating systems in North America. The increase outpaced the 6% sequential increase in U.S. onshore well completions, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Higher DS unit sales were partially offset by supply chain bottlenecks and travel restrictions that impacted certain international orders at both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business.

Third quarter gross margin was 25% versus 26% in the 2021 second quarter and 25% in last year's third quarter. This year’s third quarter gross margin includes the effects of Employee Retention Credits related to the CARES Act, while last year’s third quarter benefitted from higher-margin international sales at DynaEnergetics that were $4.6 million greater than this year’s third quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) was $15.3 million, up from $14.0 million in the second quarter and $11.6 million in the year-ago third quarter. SG&A in this year’s third quarter included $2.3 million in litigation expense related to several patent infringement cases in which DynaEnergetics is the plaintiff. Litigation expense was $1.2 million in this year’s second quarter and $521,000 in the third quarter a year ago.

Third quarter operating income was $1.1 million versus $1.5 million in last year's third quarter. Net income was $403,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, versus net income of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in last year’s third quarter.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million versus $7.5 million in the 2021 second quarter, and $6.0 million in the 2020 third quarter.

DMC ended the third quarter with cash and marketable securities of $182.0 million, up from $181.3 million at the end of the second quarter, and $53.9 million at December 31, 2020. During this year’s second quarter, the Company raised net proceeds of $123.5 million through a registered public equity offering.

DynaEnergetics

Third quarter sales at DynaEnergetics were $44.2 million, up 5% sequentially and 29% from the 2020 third quarter. Gross margin was 22%, down from 25% in the second quarter of 2021 and 24% in last year’s third quarter. The decline reflects the previously mentioned dip in higher-margin international sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million versus $4.2 million in last year’s third quarter.

NobelClad

Third quarter sales at NobelClad were $22.9 million, down 1% sequentially and up 9% versus the 2020 third quarter. Gross margin was 30%, up from 28% in the 2021 second quarter and 26% in last year's third quarter. The gross margin improvement reflects a more favorable project mix. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million, up from $3.4 million in last year’s third quarter.

NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the third quarter was 0.99, and its rolling 12-month bookings were $84.3 million. Order backlog was $42.9 million versus $45.1 million at the end of the second quarter.

Nine-month results

Consolidated sales for the nine-month period were $188.3 million, up 9% versus the same period a year ago. Gross margin was 25% versus 26% in the 2020 nine-month period. Operating income was $3.1 million versus an operating loss of $178,000 in last year’s nine-month period. Net income for the period was $2.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $485,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million versus $15.5 million in last year’s nine-month period.

DynaEnergetics

Nine-month sales at DynaEnergetics were $124.7 million, up 12% from $111.1 million, in last year’s nine-month period. Operating income was $6.3 million versus $3.9 million in the comparable year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.4 million versus $12.2 million in last year’s nine-month period.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported nine-month sales of $63.6 million, up 4% from $61.0 million at the nine-month mark last year. Operating income was $8.6 million versus $5.9 million in the comparable year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million versus $8.8 million in last year’s nine-month period.

Management Commentary

Kevin Longe, president and CEO, said, “Supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions challenged the international operations of both DMC businesses during the third quarter. As a result, consolidated sales were below our expectations. DynaEnergetics’ international sales were down $2.8 million sequentially versus the $7.4 million reported in second quarter; and at NobelClad, disruptions in global metals supplies slowed activity at its U.S. and European manufacturing facilities.

“In North America, rising crude prices led to higher well completion activity, which drove a strong increase in unit sales of DynaEnergetics’ fully integrated and factory-assembled DS perforating systems. However, pricing for products and services remained weak. As market conditions continue to improve and operators implement their 2022 budgets, we believe pricing will begin to improve as well. We expect DynaEnergetics will be among the first to benefit from strengthening prices, as it offers a highly differentiated product line that delivers proven improvements in the safety, efficiency and reliability of its customers’ operations. Factory-assembled DS systems are delivered just in time to the wellsite, eliminating assembly operations and requiring fewer people on location. Our systems also lead to better performing wells for operators.”

Earlier this week, DynaEnergetics announced a 5% price increase that will go into effect November 22, 2021. The increase was implemented to offset higher labor and material costs, as well as the anticipated wind down of the CARES Act. DynaEnergetics expects to implement additional increases during 2022 as it seeks to return margins to levels that reflect the inherent value of its products.

“We continue to aggressively pursue legal action against several companies that have commercialized products we believe violate DynaEnergetics’ intellectual property,” Longe added. “We are steadfastly committed to our legal position and believe our strategy is critical to maintaining our competitive advantages and protecting our substantial investments in new technologies and products.

“I am encouraged by the progress NobelClad is making to strengthen its commercial organization and expand its addressable market. The sales team also is reporting growing customer interest in its new DetaPipe™ offering.”

Longe concluded, “The economy continues to strengthen, and demand in our primary end markets is improving. DMC has a strong balance sheet, and our businesses are well positioned with the right people, products and infrastructure to address the growing demand.”

Guidance

Michael Kuta, CFO, said fourth quarter 2021 sales are expected in a range of $68 million to $74 million versus the $67.2 million reported in the 2021 third quarter. DynaEnergetics is expected to report fourth quarter sales in a range of $46 million to $50 million versus the $44.2 million reported in 2021 third quarter. The anticipated increase reflects an expected improvement in international sales following the Covid-related order delays in the third quarter. NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $22 million to $24 million versus the $22.9 million reported in the 2021 third quarter. NobelClad’s fourth quarter sales forecast includes $8.8 million related to a previously announced order from the chemical industry. Receipt of the raw materials required to produce the order has been delayed due to supply chain bottlenecks, and while NobelClad still expects to receive the materials and fulfil the order during the fourth quarter, there remains a risk that some, or all, of the shipment will occur after year end.

Consolidated gross margin is expected in a range of 23% to 24% versus the 25% reported in the 2021 third quarter. The expected decline relates to a less favorable project mix at NobelClad.

Fourth quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected in a range of $15 million to $16 million versus the $15.3 million reported in the 2021 third quarter. Fourth quarter SG&A includes anticipated patent infringement litigation expenses of approximately $2.0 million at DynaEnergetics.

Amortization expense is expected to be approximately $200,000. DMC’s full year tax-rate is expected in a range of 31% to 33%.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $5 million to $6 million versus the $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA forecast includes litigation expenses of approximately $2.0 million and assumes the previously enacted CARES Act legislation remains in effect through year end.

Fourth quarter capital expenditures are expected in a range of $2 million to $4 million. For modeling purposes, fourth quarter weighted average shares outstanding will be approximately 18.7 million.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 67,175 $ 65,438 $ 55,281 3% 22% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 50,513 48,467 41,688 4% 21% Gross profit 16,662 16,971 13,593 -2% 23% Gross profit percentage 25 % 26 % 25 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 9,721 8,471 6,911 15% 41% Selling and distribution expenses 5,593 5,544 4,705 1% 19% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 211 288 369 -27% -43% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 143 n/a -100% Total costs and expenses 15,525 14,303 12,128 9% 28% OPERATING INCOME 1,137 2,668 1,465 -57% -22% OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (198 ) 108 (148 ) -283% -34% Interest expense, net (14 ) (81 ) (170 ) 83% 92% INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 925 2,695 1,147 -66% -19% INCOME TAX PROVISION 522 971 139 -46% 276% NET INCOME 403 1,724 1,008 -77% -60% NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 -80% -71% Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 -80% -71% WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 18,728,278 17,554,809 14,820,881 7% 26% Diluted 18,739,085 17,568,444 14,820,881 7% 26% DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ — $ — $ —

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 188,271 $ 172,048 9 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 141,725 127,381 11 % Gross profit 46,546 44,667 4 % Gross profit percentage 25 % 26 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 26,121 21,744 20 % Selling and distribution expenses 16,380 18,720 -13 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 823 1,076 -24 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 127 3,305 -96 % Total costs and expenses 43,451 44,845 -3 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 3,095 (178 ) 1,839 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income (expense), net 304 (118 ) 358 % Interest expense, net (230 ) (564 ) 59 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,169 (860 ) 468 % INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 610 (375 ) 263 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,559 (485 ) 628 % NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.03 ) 600 % Diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.03 ) 600 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 17,239,306 14,759,062 17 % Diluted 17,250,525 14,759,062 17 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ — $ 0.125

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 44,237 $ 42,268 $ 34,201 5 % 29 % Gross profit 9,924 10,676 8,194 -7 % 21 % Gross profit percentage 22 % 25 % 24 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,990 4,012 3,176 24 % 57 % Selling and distribution expenses 3,260 3,300 2,445 -1 % 33 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 89 163 269 -45 % -67 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 133 n/a -100 % Operating income 1,585 3,201 2,171 -50 % -27 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,597 $ 5,284 $ 4,170 -32 % -14 %





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Year-on-year Net sales $ 124,677 $ 111,065 12 % Gross profit 29,034 29,640 -2 % Gross profit percentage 23 % 27 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 12,574 10,164 24 % Selling and distribution expenses 9,702 11,880 -18 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 451 788 -43 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — 2,922 -100 % Operating income 6,307 3,886 62 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,402 $ 12,218 2 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 22,938 $ 23,170 $ 21,080 -1 % 9 % Gross profit 6,883 6,460 5,577 7 % 23 % Gross profit percentage 30 % 28 % 26 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 933 889 878 5 % 6 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,208 2,075 2,106 6 % 5 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 122 125 100 -2 % 22 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 10 n/a -100 % Operating income 3,620 3,371 2,483 7 % 46 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,587 $ 4,316 $ 3,372 6 % 36 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Year-on-year Net sales $ 63,594 $ 60,983 4 % Gross profit 17,960 15,530 16 % Gross profit percentage 28 % 25 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,636 2,649 — % Selling and distribution expenses 6,230 6,388 -2 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 372 288 29 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 127 264 -52 % Operating income 8,595 5,941 45 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,573 $ 8,799 32 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,020 $ 36,363 $ 28,187 2% 31% Marketable securities 144,932 144,931 25,736 —% 463% Accounts receivable, net 39,347 43,027 31,366 -9% 25% Inventories 62,172 62,478 52,573 —% 18% Other current assets 9,974 10,577 5,448 -6% 83% Total current assets 293,445 297,376 143,310 -1% 105% Property, plant and equipment, net 105,137 105,589 109,411 —% -4% Purchased intangible assets, net 1,829 2,391 3,665 -24% -50% Other long-term assets 35,964 28,990 23,259 24% 55% Total assets $ 436,375 $ 434,346 $ 279,645 —% 56% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 24,436 $ 25,122 $ 17,574 -3% 39% Contract liabilities 9,759 10,188 4,928 -4% 98% Accrued income taxes 8,101 8,696 7,279 -7% 11% Current portion of long-term debt — — 3,125 n/a -100% Other current liabilities 17,692 15,204 14,202 16% 25% Total current liabilities 59,988 59,210 47,108 1% 27% Long-term debt — — 8,139 n/a -100% Deferred tax liabilities 1,373 1,153 2,254 19% -39% Other long-term liabilities 30,114 27,946 25,230 8% 19% Stockholders’ equity 344,900 346,037 196,914 —% 75% Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 436,375 $ 434,346 $ 279,645 —% 56%

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 403 $ 1,724 $ 1,008 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used in) by operating activities: Depreciation 2,870 2,832 2,451 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 211 288 369 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 56 56 55 Stock-based compensation 1,569 1,727 1,595 Deferred income taxes 570 (282 ) 521 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (15 ) 5 114 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 143 Change in working capital, net (1,549 ) (14,547 ) 3,970 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,115 (8,197 ) 10,226 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in marketable securities — (123,984 ) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3,096 ) (1,887 ) (2,206 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 15 723 6 Net cash used in investing activities (3,081 ) (125,148 ) (2,200 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on capital expenditure facility — — (782 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — — (4 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock through equity offering — 123,461 3 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock — 253 — Treasury stock purchases (25 ) (16 ) (55 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25 ) 123,698 (838 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (352 ) 173 168 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 657 (9,474 ) 7,356 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 36,363 45,837 17,248 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 37,020 $ 36,363 $ 24,604

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 2,559 $ (485 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,400 7,167 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 823 1,076 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 168 154 Stock-based compensation 4,904 4,154 Deferred income taxes (2,046 ) (839 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (298 ) 113 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 127 3,305 Change in working capital, net (16,543 ) 6,709 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,906 ) 21,354 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in marketable securities (123,984 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 4,799 — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (6,348 ) (9,682 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,019 20 Net cash used in investing activities (124,514 ) (9,662 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on capital expenditure facility (11,750 ) (2,344 ) Payment of dividends — (3,749 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs — (88 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock through equity offering 123,461 — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock through at-the-market offering program 25,262 — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 253 266 Treasury stock purchases (2,476 ) (1,123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 134,750 (7,038 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH 503 (403 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 8,833 4,251 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 28,187 20,353 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 37,020 $ 24,604

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Net income $ 403 $ 1,724 $ 1,008 -77% -60% Interest expense, net 14 81 170 -83% -92% Income tax provision 522 971 139 -46% 276% Depreciation 2,870 2,832 2,451 1% 17% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 211 288 369 -27% -43 EBITDA 4,020 5,896 4,137 -32% -3% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 143 n/a -100% Stock-based compensation 1,569 1,727 1,595 -9% -2% Other expense (income), net 198 (108 ) 148 283% 34% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,787 $ 7,515 $ 6,023 -23% -4%





Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Year-on-year Net income (loss) $ 2,559 $ (485 ) 628 % Interest expense, net 230 564 -59 % Income tax provision (benefit) 610 (375 ) 263 % Depreciation 8,400 7,167 17 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 823 1,076 -24 % EBITDA 12,622 7,947 59 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 127 3,305 -96 % Stock-based compensation 4,904 4,154 18 % Other (income) expense, net (304 ) 118 -358 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,349 $ 15,524 12 %

Adjusted operating income (loss)

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 1,137 $ 2,668 $ 1,465 -57% -22% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments: DynaEnergetics — — 133 n/a -100% NobelClad — — 10 n/a -100% Adjusted operating income $ 1,137 $ 2,668 $ 1,608 -57% -29%

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 3,095 $ (178 ) 1,839 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments: DynaEnergetics — 2,922 -100 % NobelClad 127 264 -52 % Corporate — 119 -100 % Adjusted operating income $ 3,222 $ 3,127 3 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Pretax Tax

Provision Net Diluted weighted

average shares

outstanding Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 1,147 $ 139 $ 1,008 14,820,881 $ 0.07 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments: DynaEnergetics 133 (39 ) 172 14,820,881 0.01 NobelClad 10 3 7 14,820,881 — Adjusted net income $ 1,290 $ 103 $ 1,187 14,820,881 $ 0.08





Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Pretax Tax

Provision Net Diluted weighted

average shares

outstanding Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 3,169 $ 610 $ 2,559 17,250,525 0.15 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments: NobelClad 127 — 127 17,250,525 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 3,296 $ 610 $ 2,686 17,250,525 $ 0.16





Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Pretax Tax (Benefit)

Provision Net Diluted weighted

average shares

outstanding Diluted EPS Net loss, as reported $ (860 ) $ (375 ) $ (485 ) 14,759,062 $ (0.03 ) Restructuring expenses and asset impairments: DynaEnergetics 2,922 896 2,026 14,759,062 0.14 NobelClad 264 77 187 14,759,062 0.01 Corporate 119 25 94 14,759,062 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 2,445 $ 623 $ 1,822 14,759,062 $ 0.13

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Return on Invested Capital

Three months ended Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 1,465 $ (818 ) $ (710 ) $ 2,668 $ 1,137 Income tax provision (benefit) (1) 177 (54 ) (1,390 ) 960 641 Net operating profit (loss) after taxes (NOPAT) 1,288 (764 ) 680 1,708 496 Trailing Twelve Months NOPAT (717 ) (4,277 ) 2,912 2,120 Balances as of Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,846 1,804 1,741 1,505 1,477 1,648 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 10,430 10,155 10,066 10,137 9,944 10,432 Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 — — — Long-term debt 9,595 8,867 8,139 — — — Total stockholders' equity 170,283 169,951 196,914 218,430 346,037 344,900 Total invested capital 195,279 193,902 219,985 230,072 357,458 356,980 Average invested capital 208,946 214,182 276,369 275,441 Trailing Twelve Months Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) — % (2 %) 1 % 1 %





(1) Tax calculation for NOPAT: Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,147 (1,100 ) (1,960 ) (451 ) 2,695 925 Income tax provision (benefit) 139 (173 ) (548 ) (883 ) 971 522 Effective tax rate 12.1 % 15.7 % 28.0 % 195.8 % 36.0 % 56.4 %

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 1,585 $ 3,201 $ 2,171 -50% -27% Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 133 n/a -100% Adjusted operating income 1,585 3,201 2,304 -50% -31% Depreciation 1,923 1,920 1,597 —% 20% Amortization of purchased intangibles 89 163 269 -45% -67% Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,597 $ 5,284 $ 4,170 -32% -14%





Nine months ended Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 6,307 $ 3,886 62% Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — 2,922 -100% Adjusted operating income 6,307 6,808 -7% Depreciation 5,644 4,622 22% Amortization of purchased intangibles 451 788 -43% Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,402 $ 12,218 2%

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 3,620 $ 3,371 $ 2,483 7% 46% Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments — — 10 n/a -100% Adjusted operating income 3,620 3,371 2,493 Depreciation 845 820 779 3% 8% Amortization of purchased intangibles 122 125 100 -2% 22% Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,587 $ 4,316 $ 3,372 6% 36%

DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 8,595 $ 5,941 45% Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 127 264 -52% Adjusted operating income 8,722 6,205 41% Depreciation 2,479 2,306 8% Amortization of purchased intangibles 372 288 29% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,573 $ 8,799 32%



