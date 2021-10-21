BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $8.3 Million in Third Quarter 2021; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.47, compared to $0.45 in the preceding quarter and $0.47 in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of the year, net income increased 73.2 percent to $23.5 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2020.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend by of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record on November 1, 2021. The Company recently increased its quarterly cash dividend from $0.14 to $0.16 with the payment of last quarter’s dividend.

“We delivered solid earnings for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, fueled by net interest income generation together with our disciplined approach to managing core operating expenses,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the challenging low interest rate environment, our continued efforts to manage our cost of funds helped expand our net interest margin by 48 basis points during the third quarter of 2021 from the third quarter a year ago. Further, our performance metrics continue to improve with an annualized return on average assets of 1.13 percent, and an annualized return on average equity of 12.8 percent for the third quarter. Our strong financial performance is a reflection of the hard work of our employees who have done an excellent job providing the personal attention that our local customers have come to expect from us.”

“Although our credit metrics remain strong, we continue to closely monitor our loan portfolio and asset quality metrics, and have sound credit monitoring structures in place,” said Mr. Coughlin. “Our total non-accrual loans increased to $20.7 million at September 30, 2021 from $16.4 million at December 31, 2020, while our level of total impaired and classified loans improved to $58.9 million and $48.5 million from $83.2 million and $68.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020. Despite the concerns surrounding the pandemic, we recognized net recoveries of $4,000 in loans for the most recent quarter, on a total reserve balance of $38.2 million and a net portfolio balance of $2.290 billion. We believe our reserve levels are sufficient to cover potential loan losses stemming from the pandemic. Additionally, the Bank had no loans on deferment as of September 30, 2021.”

Executive Summary

Net interest margin was 3.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.47 percent for the second quarter of 2021, and a 48 basis point improvement from 2.98 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Total yield on interest-earning assets decreased 9 basis points to 3.95 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 4.04 percent for the second quarter of 2021, and decreased 11 basis points from 4.06 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 8 basis points to 0.66 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.74 percent for the second quarter of 2021, and decreased 69 basis points from 1.35 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 52.2 percent compared to 48.9 percent in the prior quarter, and 47.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

The return on average assets ratio for the third quarter improved to 1.13 percent compared to 1.12 percent in the prior quarter, and was slightly below the 1.15 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

The return on average equity ratio for the third quarter was 12.8 percent compared to 12.6 percent in the prior quarter, and 14.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $2.0 million, to $680,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 third quarter provision for loan losses decreased by $1.6 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 184.1 percent at September 30, 2021, compared to 169.0 percent for the prior quarter and 441.1 percent at September 30, 2020, as total non-accrual loans decreased to $20.7 million at September 30, 2021 from $22.2 million for the prior quarter and increased compared to $7.2 million at September 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $2.541 billion at September 30, 2021, up from $2.273 billion at September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $162.8 million, or 5.8 percent, to $2.984 billion at September 30, 2021, from $2.821 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $181.7 million, or 69.6 percent, to $442.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $261.2 million at December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in deposits, partly offset by net repayments of borrowings.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $5.2 million, or 0.20 percent, to $2.290 billion at September 30, 2021 from $2.295 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loan decreases for the first nine months of 2021 included decreases of $23.0 million in commercial business loans, $20.1 million in residential one-to-four family loans, $6.9 million in construction loans, and $1.6 million in home equity loans, partly offset by increases of $49.0 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans and $1.9 million in consumer loans. The allowance for loan losses increased $4.5 million to $38.2 million, or 184.1 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.64 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2021 as compared to an allowance for loan losses of $33.6 million, or 205.2 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.44 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2020.

Total investment securities decreased by $11.3 million, or 9.6 percent, to $106.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $117.4 million at December 31, 2020, representing repayments, calls and maturities, partly offset by purchases of $18.3 million.

Deposit liabilities increased by $223.4 million, or 9.6 percent, to $2.541 billion at September 30, 2021 from $2.318 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit liabilities mainly related to the recent payments to individuals under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, adopted in March 2021 to provide additional relief for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and proceeds from the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Total increases for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, included $142.5 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, $36.3 million in money market checking accounts, $30.6 million in NOW deposit accounts and $29.1 million in savings and club accounts. The increase in deposits was partly offset by a decrease of $15.1 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposit accounts. The Company utilizes listing service and brokered certificates of deposit when needed as additional sources of deposit liquidity to fund loan growth. At September 30, 2021, the Company had $16.7 million in listing service deposits and no brokered certificates of deposit.

Debt obligations decreased by $72.4 million, or 31.7 percent, to $155.8 million at September 30, 2021 from $228.2 million at December 31, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company opted to extinguish $83.0 million in FHLB advances which held a weighted average rate of 1.96%. The advances were originally set to mature in 2021 through 2024. The effect of the extinguishment of the debt reduced the weighted average cost of FHLB borrowings by approximately 26 basis points on an annualized basis. The related expense for the extinguishment of this debt is included in noninterest expense. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 1.35 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.625 percent at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $13.9 million, or 5.6 percent, to $263.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $249.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $15.1 million, or 25.8 percent, to $73.4 million at September 30, 2021 from $58.3 million at December 31, 2020, related to the net effect of net income less dividends paid for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Income Statement Review

Net income was $8.3 million for each of the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. There were decreases in total interest expense, the provision for loan losses and the income tax provision, which were offset by decreases in interest and non-interest income, and an increase in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest income increased by $3.7 million, or 17.8 percent, to $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $4.0 million decrease in interest expense, partly offset by a decrease of $322,000 in interest income.

Interest income decreased by $322,000, or 1.1 percent, to $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in interest income mainly related to a decrease in the average balance of loans receivable of $54.3 million, or 2.3 percent, to $2.341 billion for the third quarter of 2021 from $2.395 billion for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was partly offset by an increase in the average yield on loans of 7 basis points to 4.60 percent for the third quarter of 2021 from 4.53 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Interest income on loans also included $179,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition for the third quarter of 2021, which added approximately three basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $4.0 million, or 53.4 percent, to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 69 basis points to 0.66 percent for the third quarter of 2021 from 1.35 percent for the third quarter of 2020, as well as a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $104.2 million, or 4.6 percent, to $2.143 billion for the third quarter of 2021 from $2.247 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the declining interest rate environment and an increased focus on managing funding costs. The decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities primarily resulted the Company’s strategy of continued deleveraging.

Net interest margin was 3.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 2.98 percent for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 was the result of the current volatile financial markets attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the low interest rate environment. Management has been proactive in managing the Company’s cost of funds and has significantly decreased the average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities, while improving the average yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in cost of funds highlight management’s efforts to maintain a strong net interest margin.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $2.0 million, to $680,000 for the third quarter of 2021 from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to COVID-19 related factors. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company experienced $4,000 in net recoveries compared to $192,000 in net recoveries for the third quarter of 2020. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $20.7 million, or 0.89 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2021 as compared to $7.1 million, or 0.29 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $38.2 million, or 1.64 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2021, and $31.8 million, or 1.31 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $5.6 million, or 81.1 percent, to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $6.9 million for third quarter of 2020. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to a gain on sale of premises of $4.4 million recognized in the prior year and a decrease in the unrealized gain of equity securities of $1.1 million. These decreases were partly offset by an increase in BOLI income of $380,000 to $765,000 for the third quarter of 2021 from $385,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The gain on sale of premises related to the completion of a sale/leaseback of certain offices that the Company sold to a private investor group in September, 2020. The unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions. The increase in BOLI income relates to an initial purchase of $60.0 million of BOLI in the third quarter of 2020, and an additional purchase of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense increased by $186,000, or 1.4 percent, to $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $126,000, or 2.0 percent, to $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase related to normal compensation increases, and was partly offset by fewer full-time equivalent employees, as well as $200,000 of costs deferred for PPP loans in the prior-year period. The costs deferred in the prior-year period represented salaries and benefit costs associated with direct PPP loan origination costs, which were amortized over the life of the loan. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the third quarter of 2021 was 291, as compared to 303 for the same period in 2020. Director fees decreased by $238,000, or 50.5 percent, to $233,000 for the third quarter of 2021 from $471,000 for the third quarter of 2020, as a result of lower amortization expense for stock option and restricted stock awards in the current period.

The income tax provision decreased by $65,000, or 1.9 percent, to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of slightly lower taxable income for the third quarter of 2021 as compared with that same period for 2020. The consolidated effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 29.0 percent compared to 29.4 percent for the third quarter of 2020. The lower rate in the current period related primarily to higher non-taxable BOLI income in the current year period.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income increased by $9.9 million, or 73.2 percent, to $23.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net income was primarily the result of decreases in total interest expense and the provision for loan losses, partly offset by decreases in interest and non-interest income and increases in non-interest expense and the income tax provision for the first nine months of 2021 as compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Net interest income increased by $14.6 million, or 25.3 percent, to $72.2 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $57.6 million for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $15.4 million decrease in interest expense, partly offset by a decrease of $868,000 in interest income.

Interest income decreased by $868,000, or 1.0 percent, to $84.2 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $85.1 million for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in interest income mainly related to a $2.0 million reduction in interest income from FHLB stock and other interest earning assets relating to a decrease in the average balance of FHLB stock and other interest-earning deposits of $149.7 million, or 31.2 percent, to $330.5 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $480.2 million for the first nine months of 2020, as well as a decrease in the average rate on these funds of 46 basis points to 0.27 percent for the first nine months of 2021 from 0.73 percent for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning deposits mainly relates to decreases in the average balances of deposits and FHLB advances. This decrease in interest income was partly offset by an increase in loan interest income due to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $51.1 million, or 2.2 percent, to $2.337 billion for the first nine months of 2021 from $2.286 billion for the first nine months of 2020, while the average rate on loans decreased seven basis points. Interest income on investment securities also increased, mainly related to an increase in the average rate of 78 basis points to 3.54 percent for the first nine months of 2021 from 2.76 percent for the first nine months of 2020, due to the purchase of higher yielding securities in the current year period. Interest income on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also included $591,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately three basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $15.4 million, or 56.3 percent, to $12.0 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $27.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 81 basis points to 0.75 percent for the first nine months of 2021 from 1.56 percent for the first nine months of 2020, as well as a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $208.5 million, or 8.9 percent, to $2.131 billion for the first nine months of 2021 from $2.339 billion for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the declining interest rate environment and an increased focus on managing funding costs. The decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities primarily resulted from the Company’s strategy of continued deleveraging. The Company also opted to extinguish $110.0 million of FHLB advances over the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021, which held an average rate of 1.99%. The related non-recurring expense for the extinguishment of this debt was included in noninterest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.47 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2.67 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the prior-year period was the result of the volatile financial markets in 2020 attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current low interest rate environment. Management has been proactive in managing the Company’s cost of funds and has significantly decreased the average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities, while improving the average yield on interest-earning assets for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $2.7 million to $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $7.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company experienced $323,000 in net charge offs compared to $500,000 in net recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $20.7 million, or 0.89 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2021 as compared to $7.1 million, or 0.29 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $38.2 million, or 1.64 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2021, and $31.8 million, or 1.31 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2020. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses was adequate at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020.

Total noninterest income decreased by $2.7 million, or 30.4 percent, to $6.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $8.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease in gain on sale of premises of $4.0 million, a decrease in realized and unrealized gains of investments of $824,000, a decrease in gain on sale of investment securities of $306,000, and a decrease in other noninterest income of $277,000 in the current period compared to the same period in the prior year. Partly offsetting these decreases in noninterest income was an increase in BOLI income of $1.8 million, an increase in fees and service charges of $715,000, and an increase of $219,000 in gains on the sale of loans in the current period compared to the same period in the prior year. The gain on sale of premises related to the completion of a sale/leaseback of certain offices that the Company sold to a private investor group in September, 2020. The realized and unrealized gains on equity investments are based on market conditions. The BOLI income relates to an initial purchase of $60.0 million of BOLI product in the third quarter of 2020 and an additional purchase of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The higher fees and service charges related primarily to $495,000 of referral fees for PPP loans in the current period. The decrease in other noninterest income related primarily to the reversal of certain liabilities previously recorded for IAB acquired loans that paid off in the first nine months of 2020.

Total noninterest expense increased by $610,000, or 1.5 percent, to $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $112,000, or 0.6 percent, to $19.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $19.5 million for the same period in 2020. Excluding the $1.3 million of costs deferred for PPP loans in the prior-year period, salaries and benefits expense decreased $1.2 million, relating to fewer full-time equivalent employees, partly offset by normal compensation increases. The costs deferred in the prior-year period represented salaries and benefit costs associated with direct PPP loan origination costs, which were amortized over the life of the loan. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 297, as compared with 338 for the same period in 2020. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $126,000, or 1.4 percent, to $8.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, largely related to the termination of building sanitization costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior-year period and the closure of two of the Company’s branch offices in the fourth quarter of 2020. Data processing and communication expenses increased by $237,000, or 5.57 percent, to $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, largely attributable to additional system applications. Director fees decreased by $404,000, or 33.8 percent, to $790,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as a result of lower amortization expense for stock option and restricted stock awards in the current period. Advertising and promotion expenses decreased by $433,000, or 52.5 percent, to $392,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $825,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as management curtailed certain business promotion activities in the current period. The Company recognized expenses of $1.1 million for losses on extinguishment of debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $313,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, related to the prepayment of higher-cost FHLB borrowings.

The income tax provision increased by $4.1 million, or 71.8 percent, to $9.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to that same period for 2020. The consolidated effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 29.3 percent compared to 29.5 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The lower rate in the current period related primarily to higher non-taxable BOLI income in the current year period.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $4,000 in net recoveries, compared to $192,000 in net recoveries for the third quarter of 2020.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $2.0 million, to $680,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to improved COVID-19 related economic metrics. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $20.7 million, or 0.89 percent, of gross loans at September 30, 2021, as compared to $16.4 million, or 0.70 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2020.

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in non-accrual loans at September 30, 2021, were $12.6 million, compared to $13.8 million at December 31, 2020. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions (excluding COVID-19 modifications) that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as TDR loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $38.2 million, or 1.64 percent of gross loans at September 30, 2021, and $33.6 million, or 1.44 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 184.1 percent of non-accrual loans at September, 30, 2021, and 205.2 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to the global economy, but the extent and duration of the disruption remains uncertain. Management will continue to monitor any activity for loan deferment requests and delinquencies on a regular basis.

COVID-19 Response

With the global outbreak of COVID-19, the Company remains focused on protecting the health and well-being of its employees and the communities in which it operates while assuring the continuity of its business operations.

The Company activated its dedicated pandemic team that proactively implemented its business continuity plans and has taken a variety of measures to ensure the ongoing availability of services, while taking health and safety measures, including enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols in all of its facilities and remote work policies, where possible. To date, as a result of these business continuity measures, the Company has not experienced significant disruptions in its operations.

Operational Initiatives Management meets on an as-needed basis and actively monitors guidance released by regulators, banking associations as well as state, federal and local government. Most employees have returned to work, however social distancing is still encouraged for those that are unvaccinated. Barriers are in place in branches and back offices to provide protection. Branch and operational offices are cleaned and sanitized as needed and employees have access to masks, gloves and disinfectant. Management provides updates to employees as needed. The Call Center is open seven days a week to assist with customer inquiries. Branch offices are open; however customers have the ability to make an appointment if they choose. The Bank is encouraging customers to utilize the ATM, drive-through and electronic banking services whenever possible. The Bank worked with a local provider in April/May 2021 to have the vaccine administered at one of the bank’s locations.





Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”) The Bank increased its loan loss reserves through the addition of $680,000 in loan loss provisions for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.7 million for the same period last year. The Bank considered qualitative factors, such as changes in underwriting policies, current economic conditions, delinquency statistics, the adequacy of the underlying collateral and the financial strength of borrowers in arriving at its loan loss provision. All of these factors are likely to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan categories for specific business types were stressed due to rising delinquencies within those market sectors (restaurants, mixed use/office space, and commercial condos) to determine the potential for collateral shortfalls. The impact of COVID-19 is likely to be felt over the next several quarters. Adjustments to the ALLL may be required as the full impact of COVID-19 on the borrowers’ capacity to make payments and the value of the underlying collateral becomes known.





Loan Deferments The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and provided over $2.0 trillion in emergency economic relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, loans less than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 will be considered current for COVID-19 modifications. A financial institution can then suspend the requirements under GAAP for loan modifications related to COVID-19 that would otherwise be categorized as a TDR, and suspend any determination of a loan modified as a result of COVID-19 as being a TDR, including the requirement to determine impairment for accounting purposes. As of September 30, 2021, most of these loans are accruing interest and the Bank is considering the loans within the overall allowance for loan loss analysis. The Bank has worked with customers that previously requested loan deferments and entered into COVID-19 modifications. The loan balances for these customers at September 30, 2021 was approximately $38.8 million. The modifications generally provide a short-term, interest-only period. The Bank does not believe that these modified loans will result in losses, so long as the borrowers' representation of cash flows is realized. Borrowers that have requested modifications with less definitive cash flow projections have been denied and are being analyzed as part of the loan stress testing and Allowance for Loan Loss calculation.





Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) The Bank has partnered with The Loan Source, Inc. and recognized $495,000 in referral fees for the second round of PPP loans in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.





IT Changes To protect the well-being of our staff and customers, the Company has set up resources for some employees to work from home. To facilitate the move, we allocated laptop computers to staff and enhanced our ability to access the network offsite. We have taken additional steps to minimize the increased risk of security breaches (including privacy breaches and cyber-attacks), given the increased number of employees working remotely.





Liquidity and Capital Resources The Company was well positioned with adequate levels of cash and liquid assets as of September 30, 2021, as well as wholesale borrowing capacity of over $800 million. At September 30, 2021, the Company’s equity to assets ratio was 8.82 percent and the Bank is considered “well capitalized” under its regulatory requirements. The Company will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in determining future cash dividends and any requirement for additional capital each quarter.



About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, the Company could be subject to any of the following additional risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;

our allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties beyond any forbearance periods, which will adversely affect our net income;

the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;

as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income;

our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;

we rely on third party vendors for certain services and the unavailability of a critical service due to the COVID-19 outbreak could have an adverse effect on us; and

civil unrest could occur in the communities that the Company serves.



Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 vs. June 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 vs. Sep 30, 2020 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 26,922 $ 26,888 $ 27,126 0.1 % -0.8 % Mortgage-backed securities 159 167 393 -4.8 % -59.5 % Other investment securities 814 747 693 9.0 % 17.5 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 249 202 254 23.3 % -2.0 % Total interest and dividend income 28,144 28,004 28,466 0.5 % -1.1 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 1,059 1,150 1,157 -7.9 % -8.5 % Savings and club 131 127 113 3.1 % 15.9 % Certificates of deposit 1,344 1,639 4,531 -18.0 % -70.3 % 2,534 2,916 5,801 -13.1 % -56.3 % Borrowings 997 1,024 1,775 -2.6 % -43.8 % Total interest expense 3,531 3,940 7,576 -10.4 % -53.4 % Net interest income 24,613 24,064 20,890 2.3 % 17.8 % Provision for loan losses 680 2,295 2,726 -70.4 % -75.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,933 21,769 18,164 9.9 % 31.8 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 713 1,029 875 -30.7 % -18.5 % Gain on sales of loans 94 218 174 -56.9 % -46.0 % Loss on sale of impaired loans - (64 ) - -100.0 % 0.0 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - 306 0 -100.0 % Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on equity investments (307 ) 499 778 0.0 % 0.0 % BOLI income 765 729 385 4.9 % 98.7 % Gain on sale of premises - 371 4,378 -100.0 % -100.0 % Other 52 38 59 36.8 % -11.9 % Total non-interest income 1,317 2,820 6,955 -53.3 % -81.1 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,511 6,512 6,385 -0.0 % 2.0 % Occupancy and equipment 2,983 2,668 2,996 11.8 % -0.4 % Data processing and communications 1,511 1,527 1,394 -1.0 % 8.4 % Professional fees 543 491 421 10.6 % 29.0 % Director fees 233 310 471 -24.8 % -50.5 % Regulatory assessment fees 303 314 311 -3.5 % -2.6 % Advertising and promotions 200 109 59 83.5 % 239.0 % Other real estate owned, net (11 ) 19 11 -157.9 % -200.0 % Loss from extinguishment of debt 337 194 313 73.7 % 7.7 % Other 918 1,013 981 -9.4 % -6.4 % Total non-interest expense 13,528 13,157 13,342 2.8 % 1.4 % Income before income tax provision 11,722 11,432 11,777 2.5 % -0.5 % Income tax provision 3,400 3,382 3,465 0.5 % -1.9 % Net Income 8,322 8,050 8,312 3.4 % 0.1 % Preferred stock dividends 284 284 332 0.0 % -14.5 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 8,038 $ 7,766 $ 7,980 3.5 % 0.7 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.47 4.4 % 0.0 % Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.47 4.4 % -0.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,018 17,126 17,069 -0.6 % -0.3 % Diluted 17,221 17,282 17,069 -0.4 % 0.9 %





Statements of Income - Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 vs. Sep 30, 2020 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 80,673 $ 80,063 0.8 % Mortgage-backed securities 532 1,450 -63.3 % Other investment securities 2,345 947 147.6 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 673 2,631 -74.4 % Total interest and dividend income 84,223 85,091 -1.0 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 3,407 4,927 -30.9 % Savings and club 376 324 16.0 % Certificates of deposit 4,975 16,658 -70.1 % 8,758 21,909 -60.0 % Borrowings 3,226 5,523 -41.6 % Total interest expense 11,984 27,432 -56.3 % Net interest income 72,239 57,659 25.3 % Provision for loan losses 4,840 7,526 -35.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 67,399 50,133 34.4 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,853 2,138 33.4 % Gain on sales of loans 586 292 100.7 % Loss on sale of impaired loans (64 ) - 0.0 % Gain on sale of investment securities - 346 -100.0 % Realized and unrealized gain on equity investments (4 ) 780 0.0 % BOLI income 2,195 385 470.1 % Gain on sale of premises 371 4,378 -91.5 % Other 150 427 -64.9 % Total non-interest income 6,087 8,746 -30.4 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,568 19,456 0.6 % Occupancy and equipment 8,604 8,730 -1.4 % Data processing and communications 4,493 4,256 5.6 % Professional fees 1,446 1,289 12.2 % Director fees 790 1,194 -33.8 % Regulatory assessments 993 883 12.5 % Advertising and promotions 392 825 -52.5 % Other real estate owned, net 12 58 -79.3 % Loss from extinguishment of debt 1,071 313 242.2 % Other 2,899 2,654 9.2 % Total non-interest expense 40,268 39,658 1.5 % Income before income tax provision 33,218 19,221 72.8 % Income tax provision 9,729 5,662 71.8 % Net Income 23,489 13,559 73.2 % Preferred stock dividends 851 1,014 -16.1 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 22,638 $ 12,545 80.5 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 1.33 $ 0.73 82.2 % Diluted $ 1.31 $ 0.73 79.5 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,085 17,250 -1.0 % Diluted 17,242 17,268 -0.2 %





Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 vs. Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 vs. Sep 30, 2020 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 8,569 $ 23,201 $ 18,938 -63.1 % -54.8 % Interest-earning deposits 434,369 238,028 141,613 82.5 % 206.7 % Total cash and cash equivalents 442,938 261,229 160,551 69.6 % 175.9 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 82,603 99,756 119,643 -17.2 % -31.0 % Equity investments 23,534 17,717 14,501 32.8 % 62.3 % Loans held for sale 913 3,530 1,510 -74.1 % -39.5 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $38,156, $33,639, and $31,760 respectively 2,289,854 2,295,021 2,391,990 -0.2 % -4.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 8,193 11,324 13,160 -27.6 % -37.7 % Premises and equipment, net 12,998 15,272 15,968 -14.9 % -18.6 % Accrued interest receivable 10,388 12,924 17,746 -19.6 % -41.5 % Other real estate owned - 414 1,623 -100.0 % -100.0 % Deferred income taxes 13,515 12,574 12,184 7.5 % 10.9 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,445 5,488 5,503 -0.8 % -1.1 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 13,245 14,988 15,798 -11.6 % -16.2 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 71,728 61,033 60,385 17.5 % 18.8 % Other assets 7,698 9,011 11,022 -14.6 % -30.2 % Total Assets $ 2,983,787 $ 2,821,016 $ 2,842,319 5.8 % 5.0 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 544,619 $ 402,100 $ 395,630 35.4 % 37.7 % Interest bearing deposits 1,996,786 1,915,950 1,877,708 4.2 % 6.3 % Total deposits 2,541,405 2,318,050 2,273,338 9.6 % 11.8 % FHLB advances 118,573 191,161 259,600 -38.0 % -54.3 % Subordinated debentures 37,217 37,042 36,984 0.5 % 0.6 % Operating lease liability 13,533 15,224 16,004 -11.1 % -15.4 % Other liabilities 9,978 10,328 13,706 -3.4 % -27.2 % Total Liabilities 2,720,706 2,571,805 2,599,632 5.8 % 4.7 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,723 25,723 23,481 0.0 % 9.5 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 193,613 192,276 191,755 0.7 % 1.0 % Retained earnings 73,388 58,335 53,742 25.8 % 36.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (214 ) (205 ) 627 4.4 % -134.1 % Treasury stock, at cost (29,429 ) (26,918 ) (26,918 ) 9.3 % 9.3 % Total Stockholders' Equity 263,081 249,211 242,687 5.6 % 8.4 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,983,787 $ 2,821,016 $ 2,842,319 5.8 % 5.0 % Outstanding common shares 17,036 17,108 17,081





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020

Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,340,690 $ 26,922 4.60 % $ 2,394,997 $ 27,126 4.53 % Investment Securities 105,595 973 3.69 % 138,736 1,086 3.13 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 402,618 249 0.25 % 273,620 254 0.37 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,848,903 28,144 3.95 % 2,807,353 28,466 4.06 % Non-interest-earning assets 105,399 94,623 Total assets $ 2,954,302 $ 2,901,976 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 638,812 $ 648 0.41 % $ 498,287 $ 650 0.52 % Money market accounts 344,142 411 0.48 % 315,658 508 0.64 % Savings accounts 321,783 131 0.16 % 283,684 113 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 674,558 1,344 0.80 % 875,497 4,530 2.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,979,295 2,534 0.51 % 1,973,126 5,801 1.18 % Borrowed funds 163,814 997 2.43 % 274,144 1,775 2.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,143,109 3,531 0.66 % 2,247,270 7,576 1.35 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 551,938 418,184 Total liabilities 2,695,047 2,665,454 Stockholders' equity 259,255 236,522 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,954,302 $ 2,901,976 Net interest income $ 24,613 $ 20,890 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.29 % 2.71 % Net interest margin(2) 3.46 % 2.98 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized.







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,336,950 $ 80,673 4.60 % $ 2,285,854 $ 80,063 4.67 % Investment Securities 108,492 2,877 3.54 % 115,910 2,397 2.76 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 330,500 673 0.27 % 480,221 2,631 0.73 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,775,942 84,223 4.05 % 2,881,985 85,091 3.94 % Non-interest-earning assets 107,319 68,397 Total assets $ 2,883,261 $ 2,950,382 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 627,193 $ 2,108 0.47 % $ 457,546 $ 2,305 0.67 % Money market accounts 332,489 1,299 0.54 % 321,453 2,623 1.09 % Savings accounts 313,315 376 0.16 % 270,948 324 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 677,868 4,975 1.07 % 1,007,796 16,657 2.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,950,865 8,758 0.64 % 2,057,743 21,909 1.42 % Borrowed funds 179,913 3,226 2.39 % 281,574 5,523 2.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,130,778 11,984 0.75 % 2,339,317 27,432 1.56 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 497,358 372,976 Total liabilities 2,628,136 2,712,293 Stockholders' equity 255,125 238,089 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,883,261 $ 2,950,382 Net interest income $ 72,239 $ 57,659 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.30 % 2.38 % Net interest margin(2) 3.47 % 2.67 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized.









Financial Condition data by quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 2,983,787 $ 2,895,190 $ 2,852,460 $ 2,821,016 $ 2,842,319 Cash and cash equivalents 442,938 328,257 296,938 261,229 160,551 Securities 106,137 104,384 111,860 117,473 134,144 Loans receivable, net 2,289,854 2,312,559 2,296,434 2,295,021 2,391,990 Deposits 2,541,405 2,445,814 2,404,135 2,318,050 2,273,338 Borrowings 155,790 165,595 170,399 228,203 296,584 Stockholders’ equity 263,081 258,524 253,454 249,211 242,687 Book value per common share1 $ 13.93 $ 13.63 $ 13.30 $ 13.06 $ 12.83 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 13.62 $ 13.32 $ 12.99 $ 12.76 $ 12.53 Operating data by quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 24,613 $ 24,064 $ 23,562 $ 22,751 $ 20,890 Provision for loan losses 680 2,295 1,865 1,915 2,726 Non-interest income 1,317 2,820 1,950 3,744 6,955 Non-interest expense 13,528 13,157 13,583 14,378 13,342 Income tax expense 3,400 3,382 2,947 2,904 3,465 Net income $ 8,322 $ 8,050 $ 7,117 $ 7,298 $ 8,312 Net income per diluted share $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 $ 0.47 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Financial Ratios3 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.15 % Return on average stockholder’s equity 12.84 % 12.60 % 11.37 % 11.93 % 14.06 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.35 % 2.98 % Stockholder’s equity to total assets 8.82 % 8.93 % 8.89 % 8.83 % 8.54 % Efficiency Ratio4 52.17 % 48.94 % 53.24 % 54.27 % 47.92 % Asset Quality Ratios Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 20,725 $ 22,174 $ 14,405 $ 16,396 $ 7,151 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.89 % 0.94 % 0.62 % 0.70 % 0.29 % ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 184.1 % 169.0 % 246.3 % 205.2 % 444.1 % Impaired Loans 58,863 62,281 67,344 83,201 31,318 Classified Loans 48,547 51,926 56,178 68,580 18,138 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 224,330 $ 229,365 $ 234,375 $ 244,369 $ 241,796 Commercial and multi-family 1,739,976 1,714,848 1,700,113 1,690,836 1,677,668 Construction 149,076 181,312 167,224 155,967 134,769 Commercial business 161,416 172,129 177,340 184,357 311,204 Home equity 52,109 53,333 53,360 53,667 60,973 Consumer 2,730 459 851 822 770 $ 2,329,637 $ 2,351,446 $ 2,333,263 $ 2,330,018 $ 2,427,180 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (1,627 ) (1,415 ) (1,352 ) (1,358 ) (3,430 ) Allowance for loan loss (38,156 ) (37,472 ) (35,477 ) (33,639 ) (31,760 ) Total loans, net $ 2,289,854 $ 2,312,559 $ 2,296,434 $ 2,295,021 $ 2,391,990 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 455 $ 464 $ 701 $ 1,736 $ 1,412 Commercial and multi-family 13,322 14,673 7,962 8,721 1,436 Construction 2,787 2,787 - - - Commercial business 4,128 4,216 5,307 5,383 3,630 Home equity 33 34 435 556 673 Total: $ 20,725 $ 22,174 $ 14,405 $ 16,396 $ 7,151





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 263,081 $ 258,524 $ 253,454 $ 249,211 $ 242,687 Less: goodwill 5,252 5,252 5,253 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 25,723 25,723 25,723 25,723 23,481 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 232,106 227,549 222,478 218,235 213,953 Shares common shares outstanding 17,036 17,077 17,121 17,108 17,081 Book value per common share $ 13.93 $ 13.63 $ 13.30 $ 13.06 $ 12.83 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.62 $ 13.32 $ 12.99 $ 12.76 $ 12.53 Efficiency Ratios Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 24,613 $ 24,064 $ 23,562 $ 22,751 $ 20,890 Non-interest income 1,317 2,820 1,950 3,744 6,955 Total income 25,930 26,884 25,512 26,495 27,845 Non-interest expense 13,528 13,157 13,583 14,378 13,342 Efficiency Ratio 52.17 % 48.94 % 53.24 % 54.27 % 47.92 %





Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 544,619 $ 492,014 $ 454,061 $ 402,100 $ 395,630 Interest Bearing 644,453 619,163 620,171 613,882 504,863 Money Market 351,508 344,512 335,440 315,208 311,074 Sub-total: $ 1,540,580 $ 1,455,689 $ 1,409,672 $ 1,331,190 $ 1,211,567 Savings and Club 326,807 316,244 311,259 297,765 287,513 Certificates of Deposit 674,018 673,881 683,204 689,095 774,258 Total Deposits: $ 2,541,405 $ 2,445,814 $ 2,404,135 $ 2,318,050 $ 2,273,338

Contact:

Thomas Coughlin,

President & CEO

Thomas Keating, CFO

(201) 823-0700