Treace Announces Grant of Additional U.S. Patent on Instrumented Bunion Correction

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted to the Company U.S. Patent No. 11,147,590, titled “Bone Positioning and Cutting System and Method.” This patent is directed generally to methods of performing a bunion surgery to correct a first metatarsal alignment.



The patent, granted October 19, 2021, strategically enhances Treace’s comprehensive patent coverage on instrumented bunion correction techniques. The patent is an expansion of a portfolio filed during Treace’s pathbreaking development work in the field with early priority dating back to 2014. The new patent complements coverage obtained through a related asset, U.S. Patent No. 10,945,764, also entitled “Bone Positioning and Cutting System and Method” granted in March 2021.

The new patent is the Company’s 30th granted US patent (Treace also holds 6 patents granted outside the U.S.). Treace’s research and development team continues to innovate and bring to market new products designed to address patient needs. Treace actively protects those innovations through patenting and is gratified that the United States Patent and Trademark Office and patent agencies worldwide continue to recognize the novelty of Treace’s contributions to the field. The Company has a global portfolio of over 60 pending patent applications, including over 30 pending US patent applications. Additional details on Treace’s patent coverage can be found at www.treace.com/patents.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot which could provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

