Design to WIN and See Your Art Minted on Pure Silver!

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osborne Mint believes that art belongs on a coin and for the first time in the mint’s 186-year history, they are giving anyone with an idea, a design or a creative concept the chance to have their art christened in silver. This is the opportunity for individuals to show the world their ability and creativity with their design minted onto a one troy ounce .999 pure silver collectible round, measuring 39 mm (1.54”) in diameter and 0.12” thick. This metallic art competition is OPEN NOW, and the final day to enter is Friday, November 5, 2021 before 5:00 pm. Team members at Osborne Mint will select the winners and make a formal announcement before Thanksgiving 2021, via the Osborne Mint website and across their social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

“We are excited to host this competition! Never before have we offered the opportunity to be this much a part of our creative process, there are no limits to the creativity, so let’s have some FUN!” stated Gibson Olpp, Marketing Manager at Osborne Mint. “I encourage everyone to enter early and often.”

This is the chance to dazzle Osborne Mint with your creativity. Participants can enter the competition by completing the entry form on the Osborne Mint website and then loading their artwork with a simple click (acceptable formats include eps, pdf, jpeg and tiffs). Design work can include sketches, drawings, paintings, digital designs, photography; the competition is open to most anything – however you choose to share your creativity. Multiple designs can be loaded from the portal with a maximum of three pieces per entry. The three uploads per entry can represent a matching series, individual designs or completed unrelated art. Each entry will receive a confirmation email upon completion of the entry form and upload. There are no limits to the number of designs one can enter so start your entries now!

From all entries, Osborne Mint’s team of designers and engravers will select one or more winning designs to become a forever piece of art, based on which design(s) our team believes to be the most captivating, intriguing and appealing. Osborne Mint holds the ability to adapt the art as needed to best fit with the dimensions of the round. Furthermore, the final minted art could include colorization, antiquing or high polish finish based on views of the selection team. Osborne Mint will strike the winning design(s) onto the obverse side of a .999 fine silver, one troy ounce round. In celebration of their selection, the winning designer will receive the first minted piece, carrying the sequential series number 0001 with an estimated spot price value of $40 - $65. The winner will also have the opportunity to purchase additional rounds within the series numbered 0002-0200 at current market rate, and will have the opportunity to share the award with a link to their bio or portfolio site. Osborne Mint will feature the winning artist(s) on www.OsborneMint.com, on their sister corporate websites and across all their social media channels. Osborne Mint will also share the award announcement with the media, as well as industry partners and publications.

Anyone, aside from Osborne Mint employees and partners, is eligible to participate and entitled to enter as many designs as they desire. Please only submit art created by you and with which you hold all rights. To avoid disqualification, do not submit copyrighted or trademarked materials of any kind. Designs including logos, known persons (living or dead), profanity or vulgarity are not accepted. All submitted artwork and designs become the property of Osborne Mint. For more details on the competition’s terms and conditions, please visit the bottom of the contest website page: www.OsborneMint.com/your-art-on-a-coin-contest

Osborne Mint will offer this unique award-winning collectible for sale through our certified distribution partners.

Osborne Mint products are proudly made in the USA and every purchase of an Osborne Mint product supports American jobs.

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coinage, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses the development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds, bars and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Featured collections include: our Aliens Series, The Galaxies and Nebulae, The Fight for Freedom’s Sake, and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver, copper and brass collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

