Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results For The Quarter And Period Ended September 30, 2021

3rd Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $382 million, or 14 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
  • Core deposits increased $742 million, or 18 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent), excluding the PPP loans, of $154 million, increased $4.6 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $150 million.
  • Received $327 million in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the current quarter compared to $350 million in the prior quarter.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. The Company has declared 146 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times.
  • Completed the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, with total assets of $3.648 billion on October 1, 2021. Based in American Fork, Utah, Altabank is the largest community bank in Utah and is the Company’s 24th acquisition since 2000.

Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights:

  • The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, increased $711 million, or 9 percent annualized, in the first nine months of 2021.
  • Core deposits increased $2.718 billion, or 25 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2021.
  • Net income of $234 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $49.5 million, or 27 percent, over the prior year first nine months net income of $185 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.45, an increase of 26 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.95.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent), excluding the PPP loans, of $452 million, an increase of $22.5 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $430 million.
  • The Company funded 8,525 PPP loans in the amount of $555 million during the first half of 2021.
  • The Company received $1.103 billion in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the first nine months of 2021.
  • Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2021 of $0.95 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share, or 8 percent, over the prior year dividends declared of $0.88 per share.

Financial Summary  

 At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020		 Sep 30,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020
Operating results           
Net income$75,619   77,627   80,802   77,757   234,048   184,540  
Basic earnings per share$0.79   0.81   0.85   0.81   2.45   1.95  
Diluted earnings per share$0.79   0.81   0.85   0.81   2.45   1.95  
Dividends declared per share$0.32   0.32   0.31   0.30   0.95   0.88  
Market value per share           
Closing$55.35   55.08   57.08   32.05   55.35   32.05  
High$56.84   63.05   67.35   38.13   67.35   46.54  
Low$48.62   52.99   44.55   30.05   44.55   26.66  
Selected ratios and other data           
Number of common stock shares outstanding95,512,659  95,507,234  95,501,819  95,413,743  95,512,659  95,413,743 
Average outstanding shares - basic95,510,772  95,505,877  95,465,801  95,411,656  95,494,211  94,704,198 
Average outstanding shares - diluted95,586,202  95,580,904  95,546,922  95,442,576  95,573,519  94,747,894 
Return on average assets (annualized)1.43 % 1.55 % 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.57 % 1.56 %
Return on average equity (annualized)12.49 % 13.25 % 14.12 % 13.73 % 13.27 % 11.40 %
Efficiency ratio50.17 % 49.92 % 46.75 % 48.05 % 48.94 % 49.83 %
Dividend payout ratio40.51 % 39.51 % 36.47 % 37.04 % 38.78 % 45.13 %
Loan to deposit ratio65.06 % 67.64 % 70.72 % 82.29 % 65.06 % 82.29 %
Number of full time equivalent employees2,978  2,987  2,994  2,946  2,978  2,946 
Number of locations194  194  193  193  194  193 
Number of ATMs250  250  250  250  250  250 

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $75.6 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 3 percent, from the $77.8 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.79 per share, a decrease of 2 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.81. The decrease in third quarter earnings over the prior year was driven by a $21.6 million reduction in the gain on sale of residential mortgage loans due to record gains in the prior year. “The Glacier team produced very strong core loan and net interest income growth in the quarter,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome the outstanding team at Altabank to the Glacier family and are well positioned to capitalize on our strengthening markets across the West.”

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $234 million, an increase of $49.5 million, or 27 percent, from the $185 million net income from the first nine months in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of the current year was $2.45 per share, an increase of 26 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.95 for the same period last year.

On October 1, 2021, the Company announced the completion of the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, based in American Fork, Utah (collectively, “Alta”) and the largest community bank in Utah. Alta provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Utah with twenty-five banking offices from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. As of September 30, 2021, Alta had total assets of $3.648 billion, total loans of $1.901 billion and total deposits of $3.279 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Alta became the Company’s seventeenth Bank division.

Asset Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020
Cash and cash equivalents$348,888   921,207   633,142   769,879   (572,319)  (284,254)  (420,991) 
Debt securities, available-for-sale7,390,580   6,147,143   5,337,814   4,125,548   1,243,437   2,052,766   3,265,032  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity1,128,299   1,024,730   189,836   193,509   103,569   938,463   934,790  
Total debt securities8,518,879   7,171,873   5,527,650   4,319,057   1,347,006   2,991,229   4,199,822  
Loans receivable             
Residential real estate781,538   734,838   802,508   862,614   46,700   (20,970)  (81,076) 
Commercial real estate6,912,569   6,584,322   6,315,895   6,201,817   328,247   596,674   710,752  
Other commercial2,598,616   2,932,419   3,054,817   3,593,322   (333,803)  (456,201)  (994,706) 
Home equity660,920   648,800   636,405   646,850   12,120   24,515   14,070  
Other consumer340,248   337,669   313,071   314,128   2,579   27,177   26,120  
Loans receivable11,293,891   11,238,048   11,122,696   11,618,731   55,843   171,195   (324,840) 
Allowance for credit losses(153,609)  (151,448)  (158,243)  (164,552)  (2,161)  4,634   10,943  
Loans receivable, net11,140,282   11,086,600   10,964,453   11,454,179   53,682   175,829   (313,897) 
Other assets1,305,970   1,308,353   1,378,961   1,382,952   (2,383)  (72,991)  (76,982) 
Total assets$21,314,019   20,488,033   18,504,206   17,926,067   825,986   2,809,813   3,387,952  

Total debt securities of $8.519 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.347 billion, or 19 percent, during the current quarter and increased $4.200 billion, or 97 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The Company continues to selectively purchase debt securities with excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans. Debt securities represented 40 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 30 percent of total assets at December 30, 2020 and 24 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.

The loan portfolio of $11.294 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $55.8 million, or 50 basis points, in the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $382 million, or 14 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate which increased $328 million.

The loan portfolio decreased $325 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $755 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $711 million, or 11 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

 At or for the
Nine Months ended		 At or for the
Six Months ended		 At or for the
Year ended		 At or for the
Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020
Allowance for credit losses       
Balance at beginning of period$158,243  158,243  124,490  124,490 
Impact of adopting CECL    3,720  3,720 
Acquisitions    49  49 
Provision for credit losses(2,921) (5,234) 37,637  39,165 
Charge-offs(8,566) (5,946) (13,808) (7,865)
Recoveries6,853  4,385  6,155  4,993 
Balance at end of period$153,609  151,448  158,243  164,552 
Provision for credit losses       
Loan portfolio$(2,921) (5,234) 37,637  39,165 
Unfunded loan commitments(1,959) (371) 2,128  2,135 
Total provision for credit losses$(4,880) (5,605) 39,765  41,300 
Other real estate owned$88  705  1,182  4,742 
Other foreclosed assets18  66  562  619 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due5,172  4,220  1,725  2,952 
Non-accrual loans45,901  48,050  31,964  36,350 
Total non-performing assets$51,179  53,041  35,433  44,663 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets0.24% 0.26% 0.19% 0.25%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans301% 290% 470% 419%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans1.36% 1.35% 1.42% 1.42%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans0.02% 0.01% 0.07% 0.03%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due$26,002  12,076  22,721  17,631 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings$36,666  37,667  42,003  39,999 
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings$2,820  3,179  3,507  7,579 
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets$4,116  4,186  3,011  4,411 

Non-performing assets of $51.2 million at September 30, 2021 decreased $1.9 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-performing assets increased $6.5 million, or 15 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2021 was 0.24 percent compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter and 0.25 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $26.0 million at September 30, 2021 increased $13.9 million from the prior quarter with a large portion of the increase primarily isolated to one credit relationship. Early stage delinquencies increased $8.4 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2021 was 0.23 percent, which was an increase of 12 basis points from prior quarter and an 8 basis points increase from prior year third quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2021 was 1.36 percent which was a 1 basis point increase compared to the prior quarter and a 6 basis point decrease from the prior year third quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.40 percent compared to 1.43 percent in the prior quarter and 1.62 percent in the prior year third quarter. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans during the current year was driven by the improvement in the economic forecasts.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)Provision for Credit Losses Loans Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)		 ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Third quarter 2021$2,313   $152   1.36% 0.23% 0.24%
Second quarter 2021(5,723)  (725)  1.35% 0.11% 0.26%
First quarter 2021489   2,286   1.39% 0.40% 0.19%
Fourth quarter 2020(1,528)  4,781   1.42% 0.20% 0.19%
Third quarter 20202,869   826   1.42% 0.15% 0.25%
Second quarter 202013,552   1,233   1.42% 0.22% 0.27%
First quarter 202022,744   813   1.49% 0.41% 0.26%
Fourth quarter 2019   1,045   1.31% 0.24% 0.27%

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $2.3 million which was an increase of $8.0 million from the prior quarter provision for credit loss benefit of $5.7 million and a $556 thousand decrease from the prior year third quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.9 million. The increase in provision for credit losses for loans in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by organic loan growth in the current quarter.

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $152 thousand compared to net recoveries of $725 thousand for the prior quarter and net charge-offs $826 thousand from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

PPP Loans

 Three Months ended Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020
PPP interest income$12,894  10,328  13,523  36,745  16,646 
Deferred compensation on originating PPP loans  1,522  5,213  6,735  8,850 
Total PPP income impact$12,894  11,850  18,736  43,480  25,496 


(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020
PPP Round 1 loans$56,048   176,498   909,173   1,448,417  
PPP Round 2 loans312,865   518,107   —   —  
Total PPP loans368,913   694,605   909,173   1,448,417  
        
Net remaining fees - Round 1485   1,313   17,605   36,099  
Net remaining fees - Round 212,501   22,694   —   —  
Total net remaining fees$12,986   24,007   17,605   36,099  

The SBA Round 2 PPP program ended in early May of 2021 after the available funds were fully drawn upon. During the first half of 2021, the Company originated $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $33.2 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $6.7 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $26.5 million.

During the current year, the SBA processing fees received on Round 2 averaged 5.99 percent which compared to the average of 3.75 percent received on Round 1 in the prior year. The increase in the fee percentage received on Round 2 was the result of an increase in the number of smaller loans which receive a higher percentage fee.

The Company received $327 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the current quarter and received $1.103 billion in the first nine months of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $56 million, or 4 percent of the $1.472 billion of Round 1 PPP loans originated in the prior year and had $313 million, or 56 percent of the $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans originated in the current year.

The Company recognized $12.9 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans in the current quarter. The income recognized in the current quarter included $10.5 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at September 30, 2021 were $13.0 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020
Deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,632,402  6,307,794  5,454,539  5,479,311  324,608  1,177,863  1,153,091 
NOW and DDA accounts4,299,244  4,151,264  3,698,559  3,300,152  147,980  600,685  999,092 
Savings accounts2,502,268  2,346,129  2,000,174  1,864,143  156,139  502,094  638,125 
Money market deposit accounts3,123,425  2,990,021  2,627,336  2,557,294  133,404  496,089  566,131 
Certificate accounts919,852  939,563  978,779  979,857  (19,711) (58,927) (60,005)
Core deposits, total17,477,191  16,734,771  14,759,387  14,180,757  742,420  2,717,804  3,296,434 
Wholesale deposits26,123  26,121  38,142  119,131  2  (12,019) (93,008)
Deposits, total17,503,314  16,760,892  14,797,529  14,299,888  742,422  2,705,785  3,203,426 
Repurchase agreements1,040,939  995,201  1,004,583  965,668  45,738  36,356  75,271 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances      7,318      (7,318)
Other borrowed funds33,671  33,556  33,068  32,967  115  603  704 
Subordinated debentures132,580  132,540  139,959  139,918  40  (7,379) (7,338)
Other liabilities215,899  211,889  222,026  225,219  4,010  (6,127) (9,320)
Total liabilities$18,926,403  18,134,078  16,197,165  15,670,978  792,325  2,729,238  3,255,425 

Core deposits of $17.477 billion as of September 30, 2021 increased $742 million, or 18 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $3.296 billion, or 23 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.632 billion as of September 30, 2021 increased $325 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.153 billion, or 21 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The unprecedented increase in deposits over the prior eighteen months resulted from a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, federal stimulus deposits and the increase in customer savings. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2020 and 39 percent at September 30, 2020.

The low levels of borrowings, including wholesale deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, reflected the significant increase in core deposits which funded the asset growth.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020
Common equity$2,309,957  2,263,513  2,163,951  2,123,991  46,444  146,006  185,966 
Accumulated other comprehensive income77,659  90,442  143,090  131,098  (12,783) (65,431) (53,439)
Total stockholders’ equity2,387,616  2,353,955  2,307,041  2,255,089  33,661  80,575  132,527 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net(562,058) (564,546) (569,522) (572,134) 2,488  7,464  10,076 
Tangible stockholders’ equity$1,825,558  1,789,409  1,737,519  1,682,955  36,149  88,039  142,603 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.20% 11.49% 12.47% 12.58%         
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 8.80% 8.98% 9.69% 9.70%         
Book value per common share$25.00  24.65  24.18  23.63  0.35  0.82  1.37 
Tangible book value per common share$19.11  18.74  18.21  17.64  0.37  0.90  1.47 

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.826 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $36.1 million, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $143 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was due to earnings retention that more than offset the decrease in other comprehensive income. The current year decrease in both the stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was the result of the $2.991 billion increase in debt securities driven primarily by the significant influx of deposits during the current year. Tangible book value per common share of $19.11 at the current quarter end increased $0.37 per share, or 2 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.47 per share, or 8 percent, from a year ago.

Cash Dividends
On September 30, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend was payable October 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 12, 2021. The dividend was the 146th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 
Compared to June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and September 30, 2020

Income Summary

 Three Months ended$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020
Net interest income             
Interest income$166,741  159,956  161,552  157,487  6,785  5,189  9,254 
Interest expense4,128  4,487  4,740  6,084  (359) (612) (1,956)
Total net interest income162,613  155,469  156,812  151,403  7,144  5,801  11,210 
Non-interest income             
Service charges and other fees15,154  13,795  12,792  13,404  1,359  2,362  1,750 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges2,592  2,923  2,778  2,084  (331) (186) 508 
Gain on sale of loans13,902  16,106  21,624  35,516  (2,204) (7,722) (21,614)
(Loss) gain on sale of investments(168) (61) 284  24  (107) (452) (192)
Other income3,335  2,759  2,643  2,639  576  692  696 
Total non-interest income34,815  35,522  40,121  53,667  (707) (5,306) (18,852)
Total income197,428  190,991  196,933  205,070  6,437  495  (7,642)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)3.39% 3.44% 3.74% 3.92%      

Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $163 million increased $7.1 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $11.2 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter interest income of $167 million increased $6.8 million, or 4 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $9.3 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year third quarter due to an increase in interest income from the PPP loans and debt securities. The interest income (which included deferred fees and deferred costs) from the PPP loans was $12.9 million in the current quarter and $10.3 million in the prior quarter and $9.3 million in the prior year third quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, net interest income was $150 million in the current quarter compared to $145 million in the prior quarter and $142 million in the prior year third quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $4.1 million decreased $359 thousand, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $2.0 million, or 32 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit rates. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 9 basis points declined 1 basis points from the prior quarter and declined 7 basis points from the prior year third quarter with both decreases driven by a decrease in rates in deposits and borrowings.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.39 percent compared to 3.44 percent in the prior quarter and 3.92 in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 2 basis points of discount accretion, 2 basis point from non-accrual interest and 18 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.17 percent compared to 3.33 in the prior quarter and 4.02 percent in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 16 basis points in the current quarter and decreased 85 basis points from the prior third quarter due to a decrease in earning asset yields. Earning asset yields have decreased due to the combined impact of the significant increase in the debt securities and the lower yields on both core loans and debt securities. Debt securities comprised 42.5 percent of the earning assets during the current quarter compared to 39.4 percent in the prior quarter and 26.5 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $34.8 million which was a decrease of $707 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $18.9 million, or 35 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees increased $1.4 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million from the prior year third quarter as a result of increased customer accounts and transaction activity.

Gain on the sale of loans of $13.9 million for the current quarter decreased $2.2 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $21.6 million, or 61 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods, but still remained at historically strong levels.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Three Months ended$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020
Compensation and employee benefits$66,364  64,109  62,468  64,866  2,255  3,896  1,498 
Occupancy and equipment9,412  9,208  9,515  9,369  204  (103) 43 
Advertising and promotions3,236  2,906  2,371  2,779  330  865  457 
Data processing5,135  5,661  5,206  5,597  (526) (71) (462)
Other real estate owned and foreclosed
assets		142  48  12  186  94  130  (44)
Regulatory assessments and insurance2,011  1,702  1,879  1,495  309  132  516 
Core deposit intangibles amortization2,488  2,488  2,488  2,612      (124)
Other expenses15,320  13,960  12,646  16,469  1,360  2,674  (1,149)
Total non-interest expense$104,108  100,082  96,585  103,373  4,026  7,523  735 

Total non-interest expense of $104 million for the current quarter increased $4.0 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $735 thousand, or 71 basis points, over the prior year third quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $2.3 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.5 million from the prior year third quarter.

Other expenses of $15.3 million, increased $1.4 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.1 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Current quarter other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $472 thousand compared to $1.1 million in the prior quarter and $793 thousand in the prior year third quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the third quarter of 2021 was $17.0 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.3 compared to 19.6 in the prior quarter and 19.4 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 50.17 percent in the current quarter and 49.92 percent in the prior quarter and 48.05 in the prior year third quarter. “The Bank divisions are making do with less as increased hiring has taken longer as the markets get back to normal,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “Controlling non-interest expense growth has helped the Company maintain an efficiency ratio below 50 percent for the nine months of the current and prior year.” Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 53.59 percent in the current quarter compared to 53.53 percent in the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio was an increase of 308 basis points from the prior year third quarter efficiency ratio of 50.51 percent which was primarily driven by the decrease in the gain on sale of loans in the current quarter.

Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Compared to September 30, 2020

Income Summary

 Nine Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020		 $ Change % Change
Net interest income       
Interest income$488,249  $455,756  $32,493  7%
Interest expense13,355  21,765  (8,410) (39)%
Total net interest income474,894  433,991  40,903  9%
Non-interest income       
Service charges and other fees41,741  38,790  2,951  8%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges8,293  5,051  3,242  64%
Gain on sale of loans51,632  73,236  (21,604) (29)%
Gain on sale of investments55  1,015  (960) (95)%
Other income8,737  10,071  (1,334) (13)%
Total non-interest income110,458  128,163  (17,705) (14)%
Total Income$585,352  $562,154  $23,198  4%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)3.52% 4.12%    

Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $475 million for the first nine months of 2021 increased $40.9 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in 2020. Interest income of $488 million for the first nine months of the current year increased $32.5 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to a $25.4 million increase in income from commercial loans, including $20.1 million from the PPP loans. Additionally, interest income on debt securities increased $14.2 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year which resulted from the increased volume of debt securities. Interest expense of $13.4 million for the first nine months of 2021 decreased $8.4 million, or 39 percent over the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in the cost of deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2021 was 10 basis points, which decreased 12 basis points compared to 22 basis points in first nine months of 2020.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2021 was 3.52 percent, a 60 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.12 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest and 13 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.35 which was an 85 basis point decrease from the core margin of 4.20 percent in the prior year. Although the Company was successful in reducing the total cost of funding, it was not enough to outpace the lower yields on core loans and debt securities driven by the current interest rate environment and the shift in the earning asset mix to lower yielding debt securities.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $110 million for the first nine months of 2021 decreased $17.7 million, or 14 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $41.7 million for the first nine months of 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 8 percent, from prior year as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts and transaction activity. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges of $8.3 million increased $3.2 million, or 64 percent, driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity. Gain on the sale of loans of $51.6 million for the first nine months of 2021 decreased $21.6 million, or 29 percent, compared to the same period last year which was the result of the anticipated slowing of purchase and refinance activity after the historically high levels in the prior year. Other income of $8.7 million decreased $1.3 million from the prior year and was primarily the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Nine Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020		 $ Change % Change
Compensation and employee benefits$192,941  $182,507  $10,434   6%
Occupancy and equipment28,135  27,945  190   1%
Advertising and promotions8,513  7,404  1,109   15%
Data processing16,002  15,921  81   1%
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets202  373  (171)  (46)%
Regulatory assessments and insurance5,592  3,622  1,970   54%
Core deposit intangibles amortization7,464  7,758  (294)  (4)%
Other expenses41,926  48,094  (6,168)  (13)%
Total non-interest expense$300,775  $293,624  $7,151   2%

Total non-interest expense of $301 million for the first nine months of 2021 increased $7.2 million, or 2 percent, over the prior year same period. Compensation and employee benefits for the first nine months of 2021 increased $10.4 million, or 6 percent, from last year due to the increased number of employees from organic growth, increased performance-related compensation and annual salary increases. Advertising and promotions for the first nine months of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year. Regulatory assessment and insurance for the first nine months of 2021 increased $2.0 million from the prior year same period primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $41.9 million, decreased $6.2 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year, primarily from a decrease in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.7 million in the current year compared to $7.3 million in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss benefit was $4.9 million for the first nine months of 2021, including provision for credit loss benefit of $2.9 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss benefit of $2.0 million on unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit loss benefit of $2.9 million on the loan portfolio in the current year decreased $42.1 million over the provision for credit loss expense of $39.2 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the current year were $1.7 million compared to $2.9 million during the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $55.4 million in the first nine months of 2021 increased $12.7 million, or 30 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 19.1 percent compared to 18.8 percent in the prior year same period.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 48.94 percent for the first nine months of 2021 compared to 49.83 percent for the same period last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio was 53.34 in 2021 compared to 53.30 in 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

  • the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
  • changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
  • ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduced demand for banking products and services;
  • the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  • the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  • the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  • consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  • natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  • the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020
Assets       
Cash on hand and in banks$250,579  272,363  227,108  249,245 
Federal funds sold      590 
Interest bearing cash deposits98,309  648,844  406,034  520,044 
Cash and cash equivalents348,888  921,207  633,142  769,879 
Debt securities, available-for-sale7,390,580  6,147,143  5,337,814  4,125,548 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity1,128,299  1,024,730  189,836  193,509 
Total debt securities8,518,879  7,171,873  5,527,650  4,319,057 
Loans held for sale, at fair value94,138  98,410  166,572  147,937 
Loans receivable11,293,891  11,238,048  11,122,696  11,618,731 
Allowance for credit losses(153,609) (151,448) (158,243) (164,552)
Loans receivable, net11,140,282  11,086,600  10,964,453  11,454,179 
Premises and equipment, net316,191  315,573  325,335  326,925 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets106  771  1,744  5,361 
Accrued interest receivable79,699  70,452  75,497  91,393 
Core deposit intangible, net48,045  50,533  55,509  58,121 
Goodwill514,013  514,013  514,013  514,013 
Non-marketable equity securities10,021  10,019  10,023  10,366 
Bank-owned life insurance123,729  123,035  123,763  123,095 
Other assets120,028  125,547  106,505  105,741 
Total assets$21,314,019  20,488,033  18,504,206  17,926,067 
Liabilities       
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,632,402  6,307,794  5,454,539  5,479,311 
Interest bearing deposits10,870,912  10,453,098  9,342,990  8,820,577 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase1,040,939  995,201  1,004,583  965,668 
FHLB advances      7,318 
Other borrowed funds33,671  33,556  33,068  32,967 
Subordinated debentures132,580  132,540  139,959  139,918 
Accrued interest payable2,437  2,433  3,305  3,951 
Deferred tax liability1,815  6,463  23,860  17,227 
Other liabilities211,647  202,993  194,861  204,041 
Total liabilities18,926,403  18,134,078  16,197,165  15,670,978 
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities       
Stockholders’ Equity       
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding       
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized955  955  954  954 
Paid-in capital1,497,939  1,496,488  1,495,053  1,493,928 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted811,063  766,070  667,944  629,109 
Accumulated other comprehensive income77,659  90,442  143,090  131,098 
Total stockholders’ equity2,387,616  2,353,955  2,307,041  2,255,089 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$21,314,019  20,488,033  18,504,206  17,926,067 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 Three Months ended Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020		 Sep 30,
2021		 Sep 30,
2020
Interest Income           
Debt securities$30,352  28,730  27,306  25,381  86,388  72,228 
Residential real estate loans9,885  9,541  10,146  11,592  29,572  35,216 
Commercial loans115,533  110,829  113,541  109,514  339,903  314,541 
Consumer and other loans10,971  10,856  10,559  11,000  32,386  33,771 
Total interest income166,741  159,956  161,552  157,487  488,249  455,756 
Interest Expense           
Deposits2,609  2,804  3,014  3,952  8,427  14,120 
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		496  651  689  886  1,836  2,783 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances      70    684 
Other borrowed funds178  177  174  173  529  473 
Subordinated debentures845  855  863  1,003  2,563  3,705 
Total interest expense4,128  4,487  4,740  6,084  13,355  21,765 
Net Interest Income162,613  155,469  156,812  151,403  474,894  433,991 
Provision for credit losses725  (5,653) 48  5,186  (4,880) 41,300 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses161,888  161,122  156,764  146,217  479,774  392,691 
Non-Interest Income           
Service charges and other fees15,154  13,795  12,792  13,404  41,741  38,790 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges2,592  2,923  2,778  2,084  8,293  5,051 
Gain on sale of loans13,902  16,106  21,624  35,516  51,632  73,236 
(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities(168) (61) 284  24  55  1,015 
Other income3,335  2,759  2,643  2,639  8,737  10,071 
Total non-interest income34,815  35,522  40,121  53,667  110,458  128,163 
Non-Interest Expense           
Compensation and employee benefits66,364  64,109  62,468  64,866  192,941  182,507 
Occupancy and equipment9,412  9,208  9,515  9,369  28,135  27,945 
Advertising and promotions3,236  2,906  2,371  2,779  8,513  7,404 
Data processing5,135  5,661  5,206  5,597  16,002  15,921 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed
assets		142  48  12  186  202  373 
Regulatory assessments and insurance2,011  1,702  1,879  1,495  5,592  3,622 
Core deposit intangibles amortization2,488  2,488  2,488  2,612  7,464  7,758 
Other expenses15,320  13,960  12,646  16,469  41,926  48,094 
Total non-interest expense104,108  100,082  96,585  103,373  300,775  293,624 
Income Before Income Taxes92,595  96,562  100,300  96,511  289,457  227,230 
Federal and state income tax expense16,976  18,935  19,498  18,754  55,409  42,690 
Net Income$75,619  77,627  80,802  77,757  234,048  184,540 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

 Three Months ended
 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$817,150  $9,885  4.84% $825,467  $9,541  4.62%
Commercial loans 19,468,440  116,963  4.90% 9,520,603  112,226  4.73%
Consumer and other loans974,582  10,971  4.47% 964,415  10,856  4.51%
Total loans 211,260,172  137,819  4.86% 11,310,485  132,623  4.70%
Tax-exempt debt securities 21,548,447  14,711  3.80% 1,548,323  14,740  3.81%
Taxable debt securities 46,767,418  18,896  1.12% 5,810,800  17,251  1.19%
Total earning assets19,576,037  171,426  3.47% 18,669,608  164,614  3.54%
Goodwill and intangibles563,257      565,749     
Non-earning assets803,226      804,897     
Total assets$20,942,520      $20,040,254     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,505,530  $  % $6,100,872  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts4,261,648  597  0.06% 4,073,819  600  0.06%
Savings accounts2,440,332  146  0.02% 2,295,334  141  0.02%
Money market deposit accounts3,041,634  814  0.11% 2,921,642  861  0.12%
Certificate accounts928,165  1,036  0.44% 955,694  1,181  0.50%
Total core deposits17,177,309  2,593  0.06% 16,347,361  2,783  0.07%
Wholesale deposits 526,117  16  0.24% 34,301  21  0.24%
Repurchase agreements988,283  495  0.20% 974,744  651  0.27%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds166,151  1,024  2.44% 166,002  1,032  2.49%
Total funding liabilities18,357,860  4,128  0.09% 17,522,408  4,487  0.10%
Other liabilities182,573      168,613     
Total liabilities18,540,433      17,691,021     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock955      955     
Paid-in capital1,497,107      1,495,886     
Retained earnings805,253      756,561     
Accumulated other comprehensive income98,772      95,831     
Total stockholders’ equity2,402,087      2,349,233     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$20,942,520      $20,040,254     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $167,298      $160,127   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.38%     3.44%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.39%     3.44%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

 Three Months ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$817,150  $9,885  4.84% $1,010,503  $11,592  4.59%
Commercial loans 19,468,440  116,963  4.90% 9,636,631  110,847  4.58%
Consumer and other loans974,582  10,971  4.47% 957,284  11,000  4.57%
Total loans 211,260,172  137,819  4.86% 11,604,418  133,439  4.57%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,548,447  14,711  3.80% 1,379,577  13,885  4.03%
Taxable debt securities 46,767,418  18,896  1.12% 2,809,545  14,568  2.07%
Total earning assets19,576,037  171,426  3.47% 15,793,540  161,892  4.08%
Goodwill and intangibles563,257      572,759     
Non-earning assets803,226      794,165     
Total assets$20,942,520      $17,160,464     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,505,530  $  % $5,171,984  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts4,261,648  597  0.06% 3,218,536  642  0.08%
Savings accounts2,440,332  146  0.02% 1,804,438  166  0.04%
Money market deposit accounts3,041,634  814  0.11% 2,453,659  1,161  0.19%
Certificate accounts928,165  1,036  0.44% 981,385  1,936  0.78%
Total core deposits17,177,309  2,593  0.06% 13,630,002  3,905  0.11%
Wholesale deposits 526,117  16  0.24% 86,852  47  0.22%
Repurchase agreements988,283  495  0.20% 1,049,002  2,062  0.78%
FHLB advances    % 21,273  70  1.30%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds166,151  1,024  2.44%     %
Total funding liabilities18,357,860  4,128  0.09% 14,787,129  6,084  0.16%
Other liabilities182,573      120,294     
Total liabilities18,540,433      14,907,423     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock955      954     
Paid-in capital1,497,107      1,493,353     
Retained earnings805,253      622,099     
Accumulated other comprehensive income98,772      136,635     
Total stockholders’ equity2,402,087      2,253,041     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$20,942,520      $17,160,464     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $167,298      $155,808   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.38%     3.92%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.39%     3.92%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $2.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

 Nine Months ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$844,945  $29,572  4.67% $1,013,072  $35,216  4.63%
Commercial loans 19,467,329  344,117  4.86% 8,896,708  318,435  4.78%
Consumer and other loans963,002  32,386  4.50% 947,372  33,771  4.76%
Total loans 211,275,276  406,075  4.82% 10,857,152  387,422  4.77%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,547,429  44,162  3.81% 1,237,779  37,542  4.04%
Taxable debt securities 45,771,573  51,998  1.20% 2,380,184  43,070  2.41%
Total earning assets18,594,278  502,235  3.61% 14,475,115  468,034  4.32%
Goodwill and intangibles565,724      562,533     
Non-earning assets816,982      760,758     
Total assets$19,976,984      $15,798,406     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,069,326  $  % $4,528,500  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts4,057,019  1,768  0.06% 2,971,702  2,244  0.10%
Savings accounts2,277,335  425  0.02% 1,670,722  580  0.05%
Money market deposit accounts2,895,362  2,540  0.12% 2,262,781  4,025  0.24%
Certificate accounts951,655  3,640  0.51% 986,807  6,940  0.94%
Total core deposits16,250,697  8,373  0.07% 12,420,512  13,789  0.15%
Wholesale deposits 532,787  55  0.22% 70,880  332  0.63%
Repurchase agreements988,092  1,835  0.25% 892,418  6,960  1.04%
FHLB advances    % 103,700  684  0.87%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds165,996  3,092  2.49%     %
Total funding liabilities17,437,572  13,355  0.10% 13,487,510  21,765  0.22%
Other liabilities181,640      149,423     
Total liabilities17,619,212      13,636,933     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock955      947     
Paid-in capital1,496,051      1,467,623     
Retained earnings757,666      586,963     
Accumulated other comprehensive income103,100      105,940     
Total stockholders’ equity2,357,772      2,161,473     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$19,976,984      $15,798,406     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $488,880      $446,269   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.51%     4.10%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.52%     4.12%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.2 million and $3.9 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $9.0 million and $7.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $766 thousand and $798 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

 Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction$170,489   $158,405   $157,529   $166,195   8 % 8 % 3 %
Pre-sold and spec construction188,668   163,740   148,845   157,242   15 % 27 % 20 %
Total residential construction359,157   322,145   306,374   323,437   11 % 17 % 11 %
Land development151,640   111,736   102,930   96,814   36 % 47 % 57 %
Consumer land or lots143,977   138,292   123,747   122,019   4 % 16 % 18 %
Unimproved land68,805   63,469   59,500   64,770   8 % 16 % 6 %
Developed lots for operative builders33,487   27,143   30,449   30,871   23 % 10 % 8 %
Commercial lots76,382   64,664   60,499   62,445   18 % 26 % 22 %
Other construction562,223   554,548   555,375   537,105   1 % 1 % 5 %
Total land, lot, and other construction1,036,514   959,852    932,500    914,024     % 11  % 13  %
Owner occupied2,069,551   2,019,860   1,945,686   1,889,512   2 % 6 % 10 %
Non-owner occupied2,561,777   2,436,672   2,290,512   2,259,062   5 % 12 % 13 %
Total commercial real estate4,631,328   4,456,532   4,236,198   4,148,574   4 % 9 % 12 %
Commercial and industrial1,407,353   1,654,237   1,850,197   2,308,710   (15)% (24)% (39)%
Agriculture748,548   746,678   721,490   747,145    % 4 %  %
1st lien1,159,265   1,105,579   1,228,867   1,256,111   5 % (6)% (8)%
Junior lien36,942   38,029   41,641   43,355   (3)% (11)% (15)%
Total 1-4 family1,196,207   1,143,608   1,270,508   1,299,466   5 % (6)% (8)%
Multifamily residential373,022   398,499   391,895   359,030   (6)% (5)% 4 %
Home equity lines of credit709,828   693,135   657,626   651,546   2 % 8 % 9 %
Other consumer198,763   201,336   190,186   191,761   (1)% 5 % 4 %
Total consumer908,591   894,471   847,812   843,307   2 % 7 % 8 %
States and political subdivisions612,882   631,199   575,647   617,624   (3)% 6 % (1)%
Other114,427   129,237   156,647   205,351   (11)% (27)% (44)%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		11,388,029   11,336,458   11,289,268   11,766,668    % 1 % (3)%
Less loans held for sale 1(94,138)  (98,410)  (166,572)  (147,937)  (4)% (43)% (36)%
Total loans receivable$11,293,891   $11,238,048   $11,122,696   $11,618,731    % 2 % (3)%

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

  

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Sep 30,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction$240  243  247  249  240     
Land development31  279  342  450  31     
Consumer land or lots186  190  201  223  186     
Unimproved land166  178  294  417  166     
Commercial lots  368  368  682       
Other construction276        276     
Total land, lot and other construction659  1,015  1,205  1,772  659     
Owner occupied3,323  3,747  6,725  9,077  3,323     
Non-owner occupied2,089  1,892  4,796  4,879  1,716  373   
Total commercial real estate5,412  5,639  11,521  13,956  5,039  373   
Commercial and Industrial5,621  6,046  6,689  8,571  5,444  177   
Agriculture32,712  31,742  6,313  8,972  28,412  4,300   
1st lien3,178  4,186  5,353  6,559  3,091  87   
Junior lien166  272  301  986  166     
Total 1-4 family3,344  4,458  5,654  7,545  3,257  87   
Multifamily residential—   —   —   —   —      
Home equity lines of credit2,393  2,653  2,939  2,903  2,224  81  88 
Other consumer539  542  572  407  392  129  18 
Total consumer2,932  3,195  3,511  3,310  2,616  210  106 
Other259  703  293  288  234  25   
Total$51,179  53,041  35,433  44,663  45,901  5,172  106 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction$892  $  $788  $448  n/m 13 % 99 %
Pre-sold and spec construction325  70      364 % n/m n/m
Total residential construction1,217  70  788  448  1,639 % 54 % 172 %
Land development276    202    n/m 37 % n/m
Consumer land or lots325    71  220  n/m 358 % 48 %
Unimproved land181  307  357  381  (41)% (49)% (52)%
Developed lots for operative builders59    306    n/m (81)% n/m
Other construction12,884        n/m n/m n/m
Total land, lot and other construction13,725  307  936  601  4,371 % 1,366 % 2,184 %
Owner occupied1,933  2,243  3,432  3,163  (14)% (44)% (39)%
Non-owner occupied443  574  149  1,157  (23)% 197 % (62)%
Total commercial real estate2,376  2,817  3,581  4,320  (16)% (34)% (45)%
Commercial and industrial1,581  2,947  1,814  2,354  (46)% (13)% (33)%
Agriculture1,032  837  1,553  2,795  23 % (34)% (63)%
1st lien350  736  6,677  2,589  (52)% (95)% (86)%
Junior lien167  106  55  738  58 % 204 % (77)%
Total 1-4 family517  842  6,732  3,327  (39)% (92)% (84)%
Home equity lines of credit3,023  1,942  2,840  2,200  56 % 6 % 37 %
Other consumer1,361  919  1,054  789  48 % 29 % 72 %
Total consumer4,384  2,861  3,894  2,989  53 % 13 % 47 %
States and political subdivisions    2,358    n/m (100)% n/m
Other1,170  1,395  1,065  797  (16)% 10 % 47 %
Total$26,002  $12,076  $22,721  $17,631  115 % 14 % 47 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		 Charge-Offs Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Sep 30,
2020		 Sep 30,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction$      (9)  (9)     
Pre-sold and spec construction(12)  (8)  (24)  (19)    12 
Total residential construction(12)  (8)  (33)  (28)    12 
Land development(163)  (77)  (106)  (63)    163 
Consumer land or lots(164)  (164)  (221)  (217)  3  167 
Unimproved land(241)  (21)  (489)  (489)    241 
Commercial lots      (55)  (5)     
Total land, lot and other construction(568)  (262)  (871)  (774)  3  571 
Owner occupied(410)  (70)  (168)  (82)  41  451 
Non-owner occupied(356)  (503)  3,030   246   148  504 
Total commercial real estate(766)  (573)  2,862   164   189  955 
Commercial and industrial(87)  (218)  1,533   740   481  568 
Agriculture   (6)  337   309   12  12 
1st lien(250)  (237)  69   (27)  42  292 
Junior lien(511)  (475)  (211)  (169)    511 
Total 1-4 family(761)  (712)  (142)  (196)  42  803 
Multifamily residential(40)  (40)  (244)  (244)    40 
Home equity lines of credit(601)  (23)  101   79   41  642 
Other consumer145   74   307   233   369  224 
Total consumer(456)  51   408   312   410  866 
Other4,403   3,329   3,803   2,589   7,429  3,026 
Total$1,713   1,561   7,653   2,872   8,566  6,853 

