Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $18.4 Million, Declares $0.28 Dividend

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $18.4 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $21.3 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes due diligence and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with WSFS Financial Corporation (“WSFS”) and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $18.0 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $21.6 million, or $1.08 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Management believes the core net income measure is important in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results, which was led by strong fee income as well as continued improvements in our credit metrics,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As it relates to our pending merger with WSFS, we are awaiting final regulatory approval to complete our combination. As I mentioned previously, we remain focused on managing the business to deliver solid financial results for our shareholders and will continue to serve our customers in support of their banking and wealth needs. Staff and management continue to work on merger preparations to ensure a seamless integration upon closing of the merger.” The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the primary regulator of WSFS, approved the combination with WSFS on July 21st. Final approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. is pending. In addition to regulatory approval, the merger with WSFS is subject to certain closing conditions.

On October 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, payable December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021 provided that the merger has not been consummated on or before the record date.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $18.4 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $21.3 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $34.9 million, a $352 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses (the “Provision”), which includes the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, off-balance sheet credit exposures, and accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a recovery of $3.2 million, as compared to a recovery of $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total noninterest income increased $1.6 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, and income tax expense decreased $426 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021.





Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $34.9 million, a $352 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $35.0 million, a $355 thousand decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $385 thousand, a decrease of $532 thousand as compared to $917 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $34.6 million, an increase of $177 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.15% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.17% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.09% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting was driven by an increase of $219 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and a decrease of $167 thousand in interest expense on deposits partially offset by a decrease of $251 thousand in tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $307 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.77%, a decrease of 9 basis points as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases increased $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $150 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 0.13%, a 2 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $79.2 million as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $215 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 1.53%, a 5 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities decreased $50.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the linked quarter.





Noninterest expense of $36.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $1.4 million as compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $880 thousand, $794 thousand, and $436 thousand in other operating expenses, professional fees, and furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $248 thousand, $180 thousand, $148 thousand, and $115 thousand merger-related expenses, Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, advertising expenses, and occupancy and bank premises expense, respectively.





A recovery of Provision of $3.2 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to a recovery of Provision of $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The recovery of Provision of $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily comprised of a $2.8 million recovery of provision for credit losses on loans and leases and a $384 thousand recovery of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in current and forward-looking economic assumptions included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of September 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. The bank recorded net loan and lease recoveries of $140 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, a difference of $2.5 million, as compared net loan and lease charge-offs of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.





The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 increased to 23.35% as compared to 21.92% for the second quarter of 2021.



Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $18.4 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $34.9 million, a decrease of $145 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. A recovery of Provision of $3.2 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a difference of $7.3 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of September 30, 2021 as compared to September 30, 2020. Total noninterest income increased $1.5 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, and income tax expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.





Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $34.9 million, a decrease of $145 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $160 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $385 thousand as compared to $800 thousand for the same period in 2020. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $34.6 million, an increase of $255 thousand as compared to the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.15% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.03% for the same period in 2020. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 2.96% for the same period in 2020. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting was driven by a decrease of $2.2 million in interest paid on deposits partially offset by a decrease of $2.1 million in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $2.5 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.77%, a 20 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average loans and leases decreased $83.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $2.2 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 0.13%, a 28 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2020. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $450.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020.





Noninterest expense of $36.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Increases of $1.4 million, $705 thousand, and $423 thousand in other operating expenses, professional fees, and Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $541 thousand, $450 thousand, and $193 thousand in occupancy and bank premises expense, salaries and wages, and advertising expenses, respectively.





A recovery of Provision of $3.2 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to a Provision of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $7.3 million. The difference in Provision between the two periods was driven by changes in the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of September 30, 2021 as compared to September 30, 2020. The bank recorded net loan and lease recoveries of $140 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, a difference of $2.3 million, as compared net loan and lease charge-offs of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.





The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 increased to 23.35% as compared to 22.03% for the third quarter of 2020.



Financial Condition – September 30, 2021 Compared to December 31, 2020

Total assets as of September 30, 2021 were $4.88 billion, a decrease of $552.9 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a $518.5 million decrease in available for sale investment securities.





Available for sale investment securities as of September 30, 2021 totaled $656.5 million, a decrease of $518.5 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the maturing, in January 2021, of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020.





Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.62 billion as of September 30, 2021 decreased $10.5 million as compared to December 31, 2020. Decreases of $61.4 million, $41.0 million, $22.6 million, and $17.5 million in residential mortgage 1st liens, owner-occupied commercial mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and leases, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $74.1 million, $29.0 million, and $21.5 million in construction loans, nonowner-occupied commercial mortgages, and commercial and industrial loans, respectively.



As of the date of this earnings release, all loans and leases which had previously been granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed regular payments.





As of the date of this earnings release, all loans and leases which had previously been granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed regular payments. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans and leases was $36.5 million as of September 30, 2021 as compared to an ACL on loans and leases of $53.7 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $17.2 million. The difference in ACL on loans and leases between the two periods was driven by the current and forward-looking economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as projected prepayments, included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of September 30, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020.





Deposits of $3.82 billion as of September 30, 2021 decreased $560.7 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $235.5 million, $204.2 million, $92.9 million, $42.5 million, and $29.9 million in wholesale non-maturity deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, retail time deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale time deposits, respectively, offset by increases of $41.8 million and $2.5 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and savings accounts, respectively. The decrease in wholesale non-maturity deposits was primarily due to a decrease of approximately $200.0 million of wholesale deposits in the first quarter of 2021, which was used to partially fund the purchase of $500.0 million of short-term U.S. Treasury securities included on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily driven by management's active management of excess liquidity in this current interest rate environment.





Borrowings of $243.1 million as of September 30, 2021, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $10.2 million from December 31, 2020.





Wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) totaled $21.39 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $2.41 billion from December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, wealth assets consisted of $13.78 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $1.92 billion from December 31, 2020, and $7.61 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, an increase of $485.7 million from December 31, 2020.





The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of September 30, 2021, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In September 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued a final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. This final rule is consistent with the interim final rule issued by the U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 39,213 $ 103,070 $ 37,089 $ 85,026 $ 241,763 Investment securities 676,171 749,536 761,877 1,198,346 584,529 Loans held for sale 634 653 3,210 6,000 4,574 Portfolio loans and leases 3,617,915 3,617,411 3,633,235 3,628,411 3,676,684 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases (36,546 ) (39,163 ) (47,562 ) (53,709 ) (56,428 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 197,068 197,903 198,738 199,576 200,445 Total assets 4,879,079 4,958,700 4,914,508 5,432,022 5,046,939 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,371,871 2,491,102 2,537,534 2,974,411 2,783,188 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 1,443,661 1,468,643 1,364,716 1,401,843 1,230,391 Short-term borrowings 96,965 21,553 60,027 72,161 23,456 Long-term FHLB advances 25,000 39,976 39,941 39,906 44,872 Subordinated notes 99,017 98,973 98,928 98,883 98,839 Jr. subordinated debentures 22,079 22,030 21,983 21,935 21,889 Total liabilities 4,224,324 4,314,688 4,291,412 4,809,700 4,434,322 Total shareholders' equity 654,755 644,012 623,096 622,322 612,617 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 67,665 $ 86,383 $ 110,972 $ 245,904 $ 336,225 $ 88,181 $ 194,652 Investment securities 714,371 766,574 760,625 701,258 574,094 747,021 553,174 Loans and leases 3,617,866 3,611,479 3,607,214 3,657,572 3,701,495 3,612,225 3,792,969 Total interest-earning assets 4,399,902 4,464,436 4,478,811 4,604,734 4,611,814 4,447,427 4,540,795 Goodwill and intangible assets 197,525 198,356 199,208 200,060 200,931 198,357 201,835 Total assets 4,900,845 4,937,707 4,968,542 5,124,702 5,157,588 4,935,449 5,076,490 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,441,079 2,520,270 2,613,004 2,765,941 2,891,652 2,524,154 2,904,777 Short-term borrowings 35,166 19,935 32,020 29,130 29,913 29,051 102,173 Long-term FHLB advances 33,795 39,956 39,921 43,634 44,849 37,868 46,110 Subordinated notes 98,993 98,949 98,904 98,860 98,815 98,949 98,770 Jr. subordinated debentures 22,051 22,002 21,955 21,905 21,859 22,003 21,814 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,631,084 2,701,112 2,805,804 2,959,470 3,087,088 2,712,025 3,173,644 Total liabilities 4,248,121 4,305,637 4,343,552 4,507,444 4,548,395 4,298,753 4,468,231 Total shareholders' equity 652,724 632,070 624,990 617,258 609,193 636,696 608,259 Income Statement Net interest income $ 34,887 $ 35,239 $ 34,781 $ 35,037 $ 35,032 $ 104,907 $ 108,750 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (3,186 ) (6,581 ) (5,246 ) (1,209 ) 4,101 (15,013 ) 42,886 Noninterest income 22,587 20,966 19,841 22,006 21,099 63,394 59,965 Noninterest expense 36,840 35,467 37,703 38,624 35,197 110,010 104,103 Income tax expense 5,562 5,988 5,082 4,094 3,709 16,632 4,762 Net income 18,258 21,331 17,083 15,534 13,124 56,672 16,964 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (124 ) (11 ) - (3 ) (40 ) (135 ) (72 ) Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 18,382 21,342 17,083 15,537 13,164 56,807 17,036 Basic earnings per share 0.92 1.07 0.86 0.78 0.66 2.86 0.85 Diluted earnings per share 0.92 1.06 0.85 0.78 0.66 2.83 0.85 Net income (core) (1) 18,008 21,599 18,707 15,518 13,164 58,314 17,400 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.91 1.09 0.94 0.78 0.66 2.93 0.87 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.90 1.08 0.93 0.77 0.66 2.91 0.87 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.28 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.82 0.79 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.73 % 1.39 % 1.21 % 1.02 % 1.54 % 0.45 % Return on average equity 11.17 % 13.54 % 11.09 % 10.01 % 8.60 % 11.93 % 3.74 % Return on tangible equity(1) 16.57 % 20.31 % 16.87 % 15.44 % 13.47 % 17.90 % 6.29 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 16.24 % 20.55 % 18.42 % 15.42 % 13.47 % 18.36 % 6.41 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.46 % 1.75 % 1.53 % 1.20 % 1.02 % 1.58 % 0.46 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 10.95 % 13.71 % 12.14 % 10.00 % 8.60 % 12.25 % 3.82 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.15 % 3.17 % 3.16 % 3.04 % 3.03 % 3.16 % 3.21 % Efficiency ratio(1) 63.18 % 61.14 % 64.48 % 64.81 % 61.16 % 62.92 % 61.33 % Share Data Closing share price $ 45.95 $ 42.19 $ 45.51 $ 30.60 $ 24.87 Book value per common share $ 32.90 $ 32.40 $ 31.34 $ 31.18 $ 30.70 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 23.04 $ 22.48 $ 21.39 $ 21.22 $ 20.69 Price / book value 139.67 % 130.22 % 145.21 % 98.14 % 81.01 % Price / tangible book value(1) 199.44 % 187.68 % 212.76 % 144.20 % 120.20 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,062,018 20,050,819 20,050,736 20,027,658 20,021,617 20,056,415 20,062,108 Shares outstanding, end of period 19,900,823 19,877,892 19,878,993 19,960,294 19,958,186 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 21,386,682 $ 20,630,068 $ 20,059,371 $ 18,976,544 $ 17,244,307 Fees for wealth management services $ 13,618 $ 14,031 $ 12,836 $ 12,588 $ 11,707 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 13.12 % 12.50 % 12.01 % 11.53 % 12.02 % Total capital to RWA 13.98 % 13.41 % 13.11 % 12.75 % 13.27 % Tier I leverage ratio 10.45 % 9.96 % 9.47 % 8.79 % 9.16 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 10.42 % 9.89 % 9.41 % 8.27 % 9.36 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 13.12 % 12.50 % 12.01 % 11.53 % 12.02 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 12.90 % 12.42 % 12.08 % 11.86 % 11.48 % Total capital to RWA 16.08 % 15.79 % 15.65 % 15.55 % 15.19 % Tier I leverage ratio 10.27 % 9.91 % 9.53 % 9.04 % 8.75 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 9.79 % 9.39 % 9.02 % 8.09 % 8.52 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 12.33 % 11.86 % 11.52 % 11.29 % 10.92 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ (140 ) $ 2,391 $ 642 $ 2,340 $ 2,187 $ 2,893 $ 9,658 Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 91,750 $ 83,009 $ 74,595 $ 68,892 $ 48,267 Total classified loans and leases 64,303 90,153 129,120 153,011 175,501 Total criticized loans and leases $ 156,053 $ 173,162 $ 203,715 $ 221,903 $ 223,768 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 8,047 $ 10,665 $ 5,197 $ 5,306 $ 8,597 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - - - Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 8,047 $ 10,665 $ 5,197 $ 5,306 $ 8,597 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 1,473 $ 3,041 $ 1,903 $ 2,001 $ 4,153 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 3,360 3,168 5,396 10,847 9,351 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total delinquent loans and leases $ 4,833 $ 6,209 $ 7,299 $ 12,848 $ 13,504 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.35 % 0.37 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.30 % 0.25 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) (0.02 )% 0.27 % 0.07 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.11 % 0.34 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.22 % 0.29 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.23 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.22 % 0.29 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.23 % NPAs / total assets 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.17 % ACL on loans and leases / NPLs 454.16 % 367.21 % 915.18 % 1012.23 % 656.37 % ACL / classified loans and leases 56.83 % 43.44 % 36.84 % 35.10 % 32.15 % ACL / criticized loans and leases 23.42 % 22.62 % 23.35 % 24.20 % 25.22 % ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans 1.01 % 1.08 % 1.31 % 1.48 % 1.53 % ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.33 % 1.50 % 1.56 % (Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.13 % 1.21 % 1.46 % 1.65 % 1.73 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 4,753 $ 893 $ 1,480 $ 1,737 $ 1,393 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 4,532 5,629 6,967 7,046 8,590 Total TDRs $ 9,285 $ 6,522 $ 8,447 $ 8,783 $ 9,983 (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. Beginning with the March 31, 2020 call report, the capital ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.





Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,458 $ 10,829 $ 10,311 $ 11,287 $ 15,670 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 39,213 103,070 37,089 85,026 241,763 Cash and cash equivalents 48,671 113,899 47,400 96,313 257,433 Investment securities, available for sale 656,501 728,738 738,974 1,174,964 564,774 Investment securities, held to maturity 11,542 12,532 14,126 14,759 11,725 Investment securities, trading 8,128 8,266 8,777 8,623 8,030 Loans held for sale 634 653 3,210 6,000 4,574 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,431,903 3,414,256 3,405,128 3,380,727 3,396,068 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 186,012 203,155 228,107 247,684 280,616 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,617,915 3,617,411 3,633,235 3,628,411 3,676,684 Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases (35,218 ) (37,590 ) (45,285 ) (50,783 ) (52,968 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases (1,328 ) (1,573 ) (2,277 ) (2,926 ) (3,460 ) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (36,546 ) (39,163 ) (47,562 ) (53,709 ) (56,428 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,581,369 3,578,248 3,585,673 3,574,702 3,620,256 Premises and equipment 51,525 54,178 55,510 56,662 60,369 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,140 33,759 33,848 34,601 38,536 Accrued interest receivable 12,872 13,519 15,058 15,440 16,609 Mortgage servicing rights 2,057 2,173 2,493 2,626 2,881 Bank owned life insurance 61,263 60,993 60,721 60,393 60,072 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 7,212 4,332 5,986 12,666 4,506 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 Intangible assets 13,056 13,891 14,726 15,564 16,433 Other investments 18,300 18,206 17,811 17,742 17,129 Other assets 188,797 131,301 126,183 156,955 179,600 Total assets $ 4,879,079 $ 4,958,700 $ 4,914,508 $ 5,432,022 $ 5,046,939 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,443,661 $ 1,468,643 $ 1,364,716 $ 1,401,843 $ 1,230,391 Interest-bearing 2,371,871 2,491,102 2,537,534 2,974,411 2,783,188 Total deposits 3,815,532 3,959,745 3,902,250 4,376,254 4,013,579 Short-term borrowings 96,965 21,553 60,027 72,161 23,456 Long-term FHLB advances 25,000 39,976 39,941 39,906 44,872 Subordinated notes 99,017 98,973 98,928 98,883 98,839 Jr. subordinated debentures 22,079 22,030 21,983 21,935 21,889 Operating lease liabilities 38,719 39,400 39,543 40,284 42,895 Accrued interest payable 5,018 5,393 6,358 6,277 7,984 Other liabilities 121,994 127,618 122,382 154,000 180,808 Total liabilities 4,224,324 4,314,688 4,291,412 4,809,700 4,434,322 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,749 24,715 24,715 24,714 24,710 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 383,401 382,655 382,202 381,653 380,770 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (92,294 ) (91,825 ) (91,774 ) (89,164 ) (89,100 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,545 4,798 154 8,948 10,139 Retained earnings 337,259 324,450 308,569 296,941 286,865 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 655,660 644,793 623,866 623,092 613,384 Noncontrolling interest (905 ) (781 ) (770 ) (770 ) (767 ) Total shareholders' equity 654,755 644,012 623,096 622,322 612,617 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,879,079 $ 4,958,700 $ 4,914,508 $ 5,432,022 $ 5,046,939







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases as of September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 1,464,534 $ 1,419,626 $ 1,408,240 $ 1,435,575 $ 1,382,757 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 537,488 553,464 578,747 578,509 568,219 Home equity lines of credit 146,752 151,692 157,418 169,337 179,125 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 559,946 579,657 602,584 621,369 660,923 Residential mortgage - junior liens 24,424 25,534 27,400 23,795 26,150 Construction 235,418 204,358 187,472 161,308 186,415 Total real estate loans 2,968,562 2,934,331 2,961,861 2,989,893 3,003,589 Commercial & Industrial 467,979 498,097 486,824 446,438 465,315 Consumer 46,428 44,814 39,226 39,683 47,043 Leases 134,946 140,169 145,324 152,397 160,737 Total non-real estate loans and leases 649,353 683,080 671,374 638,518 673,095 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,617,915 $ 3,617,411 $ 3,633,235 $ 3,628,411 $ 3,676,684 Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ - $ 396 $ 56 $ 57 $ 849 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 559 1,057 1,355 1,659 3,597 Home equity lines of credit 912 945 532 729 890 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 3,035 4,072 645 99 862 Residential mortgage - junior liens 64 181 184 85 50 Construction 216 216 - - - Total nonperforming real estate loans 4,786 6,867 2,772 2,629 6,248 Commercial & Industrial 2,708 3,049 1,490 1,775 1,784 Consumer 31 24 40 30 31 Leases 522 725 895 872 534 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 3,261 3,798 2,425 2,677 2,349 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 8,047 $ 10,665 $ 5,197 $ 5,306 $ 8,597 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ - $ - $ - $ 240 $ (2 ) Commercial real estate - owner-occupied (22 ) (470 ) 189 382 494 Home equity lines of credit - 46 - - - Residential mortgage - 1st liens (1 ) 23 1 - (13 ) Residential mortgage - junior liens - - - - - Construction (1 ) 115 (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total net charge-offs of real estate loans (24 ) (286 ) 189 621 478 Commercial & Industrial (337 ) 2,323 (54 ) 897 1,522 Consumer 87 145 107 409 134 Leases 134 209 400 413 53 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases (116 ) 2,677 453 1,719 1,709 Total net charge-offs $ (140 ) $ 2,391 $ 642 $ 2,340 $ 2,187







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 U.S. Treasury securities $ 100 $ 100 $ 100 $ 500,100 $ 100 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 96,597 116,701 110,413 93,098 90,928 State & political subdivisions - tax-free - 2,168 2,168 2,171 3,178 Mortgage-backed securities 439,182 482,585 497,328 453,857 431,822 Collateralized mortgage obligations 13,566 15,145 17,073 19,263 22,253 Collateralized loan obligations 94,651 99,635 99,666 94,404 6,500 Corporate bonds 11,755 11,754 11,576 11,421 9,343 Other debt securities 650 650 650 650 650 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 656,501 $ 728,738 $ 738,974 $ 1,174,964 $ 564,774 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 U.S. Treasury securities $ - $ - $ - $ 5 $ - Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies (1,347 ) (842 ) (2,597 ) 649 995 State & political subdivisions - tax-free - 12 16 22 27 Mortgage-backed securities 7,322 8,432 8,957 12,282 12,901 Collateralized mortgage obligations 374 458 522 583 662 Collateralized loan obligations 151 120 151 (96 ) - Corporate bonds 755 754 576 421 343 Total unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale $ 7,255 $ 8,934 $ 7,625 $ 13,866 $ 14,928 Deposits September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 681,560 $ 668,664 $ 671,854 $ 885,802 $ 815,561 Money market 1,121,155 1,183,252 1,201,115 1,163,620 1,199,429 Savings 284,875 289,108 286,124 282,406 245,167 Retail time deposits 238,597 270,926 301,702 331,527 366,245 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 39,538 73,011 70,605 275,011 77,356 Wholesale time deposits 6,146 6,141 6,134 36,045 79,430 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,371,871 2,491,102 2,537,534 2,974,411 2,783,188 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,443,661 1,468,643 1,364,716 1,401,843 1,230,391 Total deposits $ 3,815,532 $ 3,959,745 $ 3,902,250 $ 4,376,254 $ 4,013,579







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 34,332 $ 34,638 $ 34,578 $ 35,632 $ 36,799 $ 103,548 $ 120,284 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 20 16 22 62 85 58 233 Interest on investment securities 2,752 2,996 3,050 2,717 2,658 8,798 8,753 Total interest income 37,104 37,650 37,650 38,411 39,542 112,404 129,270 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 808 958 1,424 1,891 2,967 3,190 15,080 Interest on short-term borrowings 16 5 10 9 8 31 693 Interest on FHLB advances 173 205 203 226 234 581 633 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 198 199 198 205 207 595 731 Interest on subordinated notes 1,022 1,044 1,034 1,043 1,094 3,100 3,383 Total interest expense 2,217 2,411 2,869 3,374 4,510 7,497 20,520 Net interest income 34,887 35,239 34,781 35,037 35,032 104,907 108,750 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses ("PCL") (3,186 ) (6,581 ) (5,246 ) (1,209 ) 4,101 (15,013 ) 42,886 Net interest income after PCL 38,073 41,820 40,027 36,246 30,931 119,920 65,864 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 13,618 14,031 12,836 12,588 11,707 40,485 31,944 Insurance commissions 1,524 1,249 1,464 1,393 1,682 4,237 4,518 Capital markets revenue 2,823 1,290 1,596 841 3,314 5,709 8,650 Service charges on deposits 751 733 696 756 663 2,180 2,112 Loan servicing and other fees 327 397 304 360 373 1,028 1,286 Net gain on sale of loans 671 525 250 842 1,021 1,446 4,937 Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale 512 - - - - 512 - Net gain on sale of long-lived assets - - 6 2,297 - 6 - Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - - 148 Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 202 239 222 337 127 663 814 Other operating income 2,159 2,502 2,467 2,592 2,212 7,128 5,556 Total noninterest income 22,587 20,966 19,841 22,006 21,099 63,394 59,965 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 16,751 16,700 16,830 17,730 17,201 50,281 51,116 Employee benefits 3,150 3,224 3,687 2,858 3,026 10,061 9,747 Occupancy and bank premises 2,514 2,629 2,892 3,624 3,055 8,035 9,103 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,624 2,188 2,242 2,400 2,481 7,054 7,032 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - 1,605 - - - Advertising 265 413 176 554 458 854 1,055 Amortization of intangible assets 835 835 838 869 870 2,508 2,698 Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses 18 266 1,646 - - 1,930 - Professional fees 2,423 1,629 1,433 1,767 1,718 5,485 4,661 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 538 718 749 (339 ) 115 2,005 347 Data processing 1,421 1,444 1,404 1,501 1,403 4,269 4,276 Other operating expenses 6,301 5,421 5,806 6,055 4,870 17,528 14,068 Total noninterest expense 36,840 35,467 37,703 38,624 35,197 110,010 104,103 Income before income taxes 23,820 27,319 22,165 19,628 16,833 73,304 21,726 Income tax expense 5,562 5,988 5,082 4,094 3,709 16,632 4,762 Net income $ 18,258 $ 21,331 $ 17,083 $ 15,534 $ 13,124 $ 56,672 $ 16,964 Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (124 ) (11 ) - (3 ) (40 ) (135 ) (72 ) Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 18,382 $ 21,342 $ 17,083 $ 15,537 $ 13,164 $ 56,807 $ 17,036 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 19,891,618 19,878,981 19,907,873 19,958,567 19,945,634 19,892,764 19,975,069 Dilutive common shares 170,400 171,838 142,863 69,091 75,983 163,651 87,039 Weighted average diluted shares 20,062,018 20,050,819 20,050,736 20,027,658 20,021,617 20,056,415 20,062,108 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.86 $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 2.86 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 1.06 $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 2.83 $ 0.85 Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 Effective tax rate 23.35 % 21.92 % 22.93 % 20.86 % 22.03 % 22.69 % 21.92 %



