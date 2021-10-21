Chembio Diagnostics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 4, 2021.



The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 888-506-0062 from the US or 973-528-0011 from outside the US and providing Entry Code: 938540 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 43155 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

Investor contact: