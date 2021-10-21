Wripple Reaches Agreement With Procurement Foundry to License Its Online Marketplace Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wripple, the first Agency Services Platform, announced today an agreement with Procurement Foundry to license its online marketplace software within the procurement category.



Procurement Foundry will leverage Wripple’s software to launch a new offering to their community — an online talent marketplace — which will give the Foundry’s more than 5000 members across the world access to expert, on-demand procurement professionals for key projects.

“At Wripple, we’ve leveraged our extensive experience and intelligence from the digital agency worlds and channeled it into software that connects blue-chip brand opportunities with highly vetted, system-curated digital talent, on-demand,” said Shannon Denton, co-founder and CEO of Wripple. “Wripple’s platform represents the future for not just finding talent, but matching it at the right and best time for employers. We welcome the opportunity to work with Procurement Foundry to bring this intelligence and automation to the procurement and supply chain category.”

Procurement Foundry is building the largest community of Procurement and Supply Chain Management professionals in the world and provides a way to converse, share, and grow collective knowledge across their community — and now, seek on-demand procurement professionals through Wripple’s online talent marketplace software.

“Wripple’s software not only delivers a superior customer experience and rich feature-set, but it has shown how it can help match highly-skilled people to companies that have an immediate need for top, specialized talent,” says Michael Cadieux, founder of Procurement Foundry. “Now more than ever, organizations such as ours welcome that kind of technology solution to serve our community members.”

Wripple’s software platform leverages software algorithms and rich data sets to match clients to (a) interdisciplinary solution teams for project-based assignments, or (b) individuals with specialized expertise. The Wripple algorithm analyzes a range of factors to recommend the best talent fit for the project, which results in higher quality candidate interviews and faster fill times.

With 70 years of combined agency work experience, Wripple founders, Bonny Block, Shannon Denton and Ray Samuels, have set out to enhance the agency business model they helped to create with the first intelligent, ecommerce engine for agency services.

About Wripple (www.wripple.com)

Wripple is the first Agency Services Platform that utilizes a two-sided marketplace to connect companies & independent digital talent to help both thrive in our on-demand world. Technology and channel proliferation, the on-demand economy and now, a global pandemic, continue to shift the fundamental requirements and characteristics of marketing work, as the volume, velocity, complexity and need for specialized resources continues to grow. Wripple’s online marketplace provides a flexible, transparent, agile and cost-effective way to extend the total marketing workforce through access to on-demand, high quality talent and ready-made project teams.

About Procurement Foundry

Procurement Foundry is the world's largest gathering of Procurement and Supply Chain Management practitioners today. It is a place where knowledge, ideas, questions, and information are shared through multiple engagement methods. The community includes chat channels, webinars, AMA (‘ask me anything’) sessions, real-time surveys, document libraries, presentation theaters, and much more. The platform aggregates the industry’s information and knowledge in one place so members can focus on what's important: members come to gather, grow, and share with peers.