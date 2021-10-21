Apple Growth Partners Continues to Grow Leadership Team, Chicago Professionals

Akron, OH, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, welcomes three management professionals, including staff expansion for the Chicago team announced last month.

Bruce Cook, CPA, MST, joined AGP as a senior tax manager for the Chicago team. Cook is an experienced accountant, focusing on tax compliance and consulting, along with staffing, budgeting, and business development. He works with several industries, including manufacturing, distribution, professional services, leasing companies, real estate, and restaurants. Cook holds a Master of Science, Taxation from Northern Illinois University.

Andrea Conti, PMP, has joined AGP as assistant director of tax operations. In this new role, Conti will help manage ongoing projects within the tax department to improve processes and operations. With 15 years of experience, Conti is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and has been instrumental in process improvement projects in both public and private sectors, with experience in event management and nonprofit advancement. She is a graduate of the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science degree and Leadership Akron’s 34th class.

Josh Jonaitis, CPA, returns to AGP as a tax manager. Jonaitis began his career with AGP as an intern and associate. Upon relocating outside of Ohio, he continued to grow his accounting career as a manager, taking on additional responsibilities as a team leader. With eight years of experience in accounting, Jonaitis focuses on small to medium-sized businesses, including various aspects of financial reporting, accounting management, federal and state regulatory compliance, tax preparation, review and planning, and project management. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The University of Akron.

The recent staff expansion directly results from the firm’s aggressive growth plan, including the ground-breaking AGP Anywhere program, empowering employees to choose where they work best.

“These professionals joining our leadership team each represent a major development within our firm,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Bruce is the second leadership role we’ve hired in Chicago, Andrea is bringing her expertise as a project manager to our tax department, and Josh is returning to AGP after beginning his career with us. These are significant milestones and a result of our growth plan and focus on culture.”

President Erica Ishida agrees.

“Our firm is concentrated on strategic growth over the next 10 years, including expanding our team remotely and tackling scheduling and project management head-on,” states Ishida. “Adding Bruce, Andrea, and Josh to our team helps us achieve our advancement trajectory while setting AGP up for success in how we work.”

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

