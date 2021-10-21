Discounted Gift Cards Now Available to Buy via Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies at GiftChill

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based in the UK, GiftChill is an online gift card store that is now allowing customers to make use of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, to buy over 200 gift cards. These customers can benefit from secure payment, as well as weekly offers that can help them get deals on a wide range of popular cards.

The GiftChill website makes it easy to find the gift cards that customers want, including gift cards for Amazon, Fortnite V-bucks, Google Play, iTunes, Nintendo Store, PlayStation Network, Roblox, Steam, and the Xbox Store. Furthermore, many of these gift cards come with different values, as well as the ability to be used in different regions, be it global cards, UK-based cards, Europe-only cards or otherwise. Their store allows users to narrow down their search options to find those amongst the 200+ cards that best suit their needs.

Customers who want to buy via cryptocurrency are now welcome and encouraged to make GiftChill their primary place to buy gift cards. The site now accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. All of their transactions are handled through CoinBase, a payment platform that allows for the secure payment of cryptocurrency, one of the most popular platforms for buying, selling, and storing all the above-mentioned coins.

Purchasing gift cards via cryptocurrency allows shoppers to rely less on banking, but also enables low transaction fees, faster payment processing, and full user autonomy over their accounts. It's also a more secure way to pay online, especially when handled with well-known coin transfer platforms like Coinbase, as is used by GiftChill.

GiftChill also offers a range of discounts and deals to make sure that customers can always find a great price on the cards that they want. They have a limited time offer running on all gift cards at the moment, and shoppers can register to sign up for news on any of the weekly offers that might be coming in the future, as well.

To learn more about GiftChill E-Gift Cards, the selection that they have on their store, or how you can shop using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, you can visit their website at https://www.giftchill.co.uk or email them on Support@giftchill.co.uk

