Borgeous & Cedric Gervais Headline 'American Scream' Halloween Amusement Park Takeover Oct. 29 in American Dream Entertainment Complex at the Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, October 29, BTA Events will launch its Magic Carousel music series with the Grand Opening event "American Scream,'' a Halloween Amusement Park Takeover, featuring Borgeous & Cedric Gervais. The event will be held in North America's largest indoor amusement park, located within the American Dream entertainment complex. American Dream is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is six miles from Manhattan.

Platinum-selling DJ and producer Borgeous, and French-born/Miami resident, Grammy Award-winner Cedric Gervais, two of the most sought-after House DJs and electronic music producers in the world today, will co-headline American Scream. This massive Halloween party will crash head-on into America's biggest, baddest indoor roller coasters and extreme thrill rides, offering a one-of-a-kind experience. This indoor mega-event will feature custom staging, lighting, and effects designed and installed solely for this production. This fusion of music, cocktails and thrills will push and redefine the boundaries of "nightlife."

Additionally, Saturday night, October 30, the venue will host "Zombieland," produced by Jake Resnicow, with a lineup featuring performances by Aquaria and Yvie Oddly, and music by Aquaria and Las Bibas from Vizcaya. Both nights will feature extensive audio and visual installations, performers, bars, and the park's own world-record-setting roller coasters and thrill rides.

The events are 21+. Doors open at 9 p.m. All attendees will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

Information and tickets are available at www.magiccevents.com.

