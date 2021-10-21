HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

| Source: HMN Financial, Inc. HMN Financial, Inc.

Rochester, Minnesota, UNITED STATES

Third Quarter Summary

  • Net income of $3.6 million, up $0.5 million, compared to $3.1 million in third quarter of 2020  
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.81, up $0.14, compared to $0.67 in third quarter of 2020
  • Provision for loan losses of ($0.9) million, down $1.7 million from $0.8 million in third quarter of 2020
  • Gain on sales of loans of $1.5 million, down $1.5 million from $3.0 million in third quarter of 2020
  • Net interest income of $8.0 million, up $0.7 million from $7.3 million in third quarter of 2020
  • Net interest margin of 3.32%, down 8 basis points, compared to 3.40% in third quarter of 2020

Year to Date Summary

  • Net income of $11.6 million, up $4.4 million, compared to $7.2 million in first nine months of 2020
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.55, up $1.01, compared to $1.54 in first nine months of 2020
  • Provision for loan losses of ($2.4) million, down $3.9 million from $1.5 million in first nine months of 2020
  • Gain on sales of loans of $4.9 million, down $1.6 million from $6.5 million in first nine months of 2020
  • Net interest income of $23.2 million, up $1.8 million from $21.4 million in the first nine months of 2020
  • Net interest margin of 3.31%, down 26 basis points, compared to 3.57% in first nine months of 2020

Net Income Summary

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2021  2020  2021 2020 
Net income$3,619 3,101 $11,565 7,177 
Diluted earnings per share 0.81 0.67  2.55 1.54 
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.45%1.39% 1.60%1.15%
Return on average equity (annualized) 13.18%12.50% 14.57%9.98%
Book value per share$23.93 20.91 $23.93 20.91 

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.0 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.  Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.81, an increase of $0.14 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.7 million decrease in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of a reduction in certain loan loss reserve percentages as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio and economic improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net interest income also increased $0.7 million primarily because of an increase in the yield enhancements realized on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that were repaid during the period. These increases in net income between the periods were partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan activity.  Income tax expense also increased $0.3 million as a result of the increased pre-tax income between the periods.

President’s Statement
“We are pleased to report the positive quarterly financial results that include increased net interest income which reflects our active participation in the PPP and a credit loan loss provision which reflects the improving credit quality of our loan portfolio,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “We are also pleased with the asset growth that we continue to experience and the positive impact it had on our net interest income.”

Third Quarter Results

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.7 million, or 10.3%, from $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.  Interest income was $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.7%, from $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest income increased primarily because of the $0.8 million in yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid during the period. Interest income also increased because of the $107.7 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods. These increases in interest income were partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets which was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 24 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which lowered the rate on adjustable rate loans in the portfolio as well as any new or renewing fixed rate loans that were originated since that time.

Interest expense was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 45.1%, from $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased despite the $96.6 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.16% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 18 basis points from 0.34% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in deposit rates as a result of the decrease in the federal funds rate in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.32%, a decrease of 8 basis points, compared to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

  For the Three Month Period Ended 
  September 30, 2021  September 30, 2020 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:              
Securities available for sale$215,811 514 0.94%$103,132 434 1.67%
Loans held for sale 5,991 40 2.63  9,309 65 2.76 
Single family loans, net 164,591 1,442 3.48  134,460 1,325 3.92 
Commercial loans, net 420,062 5,840 5.52  474,325 5,390 4.52 
Consumer loans, net 43,955 515 4.65  60,473 709 4.66 
Other 110,173 50 0.18  71,180 26 0.15 
Total interest-earning assets 960,583 8,401 3.47  852,879 7,949 3.71 
               
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits:              
Checking accounts 155,373 45 0.11  129,276 41 0.13 
Savings accounts 115,526 18 0.06  93,022 17 0.07 
Money market accounts 249,335 138 0.22  221,991 190 0.34 
Certificate accounts 91,595 159 0.69  111,847 408 1.45 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 611,829      556,136     
Non-interest checking 259,721      219,512     
Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,923      2,218     
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits$874,473 360 0.16 $777,866 656 0.34 
Net interest income  $8,041     $7,293   
Net interest rate spread     3.31%     3.37%
Net interest margin     3.32%     3.40%
               


  For the Nine Month Period Ended 
  September 30, 2021  September 30, 2020 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Paid		 Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-earning assets:              
Securities available for sale$192,877 1,514 1.05%$100,889 1,371 1.81%
Loans held for sale 5,303 114 2.88  6,942 156 2.99 
Single family loans, net 154,992 4,189 3.61  130,441 3,907 4.00 
Commercial loans, net 433,514 16,783 5.18  446,580 15,781 4.72 
Consumer loans, net 47,779 1,668 4.67  64,570 2,312 4.78 
Other 99,778 116 0.16  51,030 149 0.39 
Total interest-earning assets 934,243 24,384 3.49  800,452 23,676 3.95 
               
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits:              
Checking accounts 156,983 137 0.12  115,110 102 0.12 
Savings accounts 111,715 52 0.06  87,587 48 0.07 
Money market accounts 238,011 408 0.23  205,868 684 0.44 
Certificate accounts 95,537 626 0.88  118,422 1,459 1.65 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 602,246      526,987     
Non-interest checking 249,215      200,965     
Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,632      2,384     
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits$854,093 1,223 0.19 $730,336 2,293 0.42 
Net interest income  $23,161     $21,383   
Net interest rate spread     3.30%     3.53%
Net interest margin     3.31%     3.57%
               

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was ($0.9) million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased between the periods primarily because of a reduction in certain loan loss reserve percentages as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio and economic improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses due to the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of the increase in the allowance for loan losses related to the economic environment was based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the pandemic have improved and the amount of loans requiring accommodations decreased in 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company had six loans in the hospitality industry totaling $25.5 million that had been granted loan accommodations in accordance with Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accommodations granted allow the borrowers to make interest only payments for periods up to December 31, 2021. Of these loans, $5.7 million were classified but still accruing at September 30, 2021 and all of these loans were current with their agreed upon payments. The commercial credit department continues to communicate regularly with the borrowers that have been granted loan accommodations and monitors their activity closely. It is anticipated that most of the remaining borrowers that have been granted accommodations will be in a position to resume making their regular loan payments at the end of the initial accommodation period. However, some of the borrowers may need additional accommodations when their initial accommodation period ends as their operations may need more time to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on our past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The reserves decreased during the quarter primarily as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2021, which is unchanged from June 30, 2021.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is summarized as follows:

   
(Dollars in thousands) 2021
 2020
Balance at June 30,$9,915  8,649 
Provision (886) 770 
Charge offs:    
Consumer 0  (29)
Commercial business 0  (8)
Recoveries 41  150 
Balance at September 30,$9,070  9,532 
     
Allocated to:    
General allowance$8,784  9,416 
Specific allowance 286  116 
 $9,070  9,532 
     


The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Company’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2020.

  September 30,  June 30,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021  2021  2020 
Non-performing loans:         
Single family$423 $557 $502 
Commercial real estate 685  519  1,484 
Consumer 673  669  689 
Commercial 7  8  9 
Total 1,788  1,753  2,684 
          
Foreclosed and repossessed assets:         
Commercial real estate 0  0  636 
Total non-performing assets$1,788 $1,753 $3,320 
Total as a percentage of total assets 0.17% 0.18% 0.37%
Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net 0.29% 0.28% 0.42%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 507.15% 565.75% 398.72%
          
Delinquency data:         
Delinquencies (1)         
30+ days$1,113 $1,255 $995 
90+ days 0  0  0 
Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1)         
30+ days 0.17% 0.19% 0.15%
90+ days 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
          

(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 32.6%, from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.5 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income decreased slightly due primarily to a decrease in the gains recognized on the sale of other real estate owned between the periods. Fees and service charges increased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in debit card income. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.7%, from $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.   Professional services expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim. Data processing costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in debit card processing expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other non-interest expense due primarily to a decrease in mortgage servicing expense between the periods. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in building related expenses.

Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.3 million from $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Paycheck Protection Program
The Bank actively participated in helping businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 that applied for forgivable loans under the PPP as part of the CARES Act. The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, allocated $349 billion in funding to help small businesses that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank had the following activity related to the first round of the PPP during 2020 and through September 30, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands) Number of
Loans		 Amount Net
Deferred
Fees
Originated 413$53,153  1,837 
Repaid (130) (19,484) - 
Net deferred fees recognized - -  (1,097)
Balance, December 31, 2020 283 33,669  740 
Repaid (243) (21,419) - 
Net deferred fees recognized - -  (597)
Balance, March 31, 2021 40 12,250  143 
Repaid (35) (11,334) - 
Net deferred fees recognized - -  (126)
Balance, June 30, 2021 5 916  17 
Repaid (5) (916) - 
Net deferred fees recognized - -  (17)
Balance, September 30, 2021 0$0  0 
       

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, allocated $284 billion to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to fund a second round of the PPP. The Bank actively participated in the second round of the PPP and had the following activity through September 30, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands) Number of
Loans		 Amount Net
Deferred
Fees
Originated 416$26,798  1,476 
Net deferred fees recognized - -  (29)
Balance, March 31, 2021 416 26,798  1,447 
Originated 50 2,167  149 
Repaid (182) (6,539) - 
Net deferred fees recognized - -  (522)
Balance, June 30, 2021 284 22,426  1,074 
Repaid (232) (15,371) - 
Net deferred fees recognized - -  (805)
Balance, September 30, 2021 52$7,055  269 
       

It is anticipated that the majority of the outstanding loans at September 30, 2021 will be forgiven by the SBA and the remaining net deferred fees will be recognized into income when the loan is repaid.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.45%, compared to 1.39% for the third quarter of 2020.  Return on average equity (annualized) was 13.18% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 12.50% for the same period in 2020.  Book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $23.93, compared to $20.91 at September 30, 2020.

Nine Month Period Results

Net Income
Net income was $11.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $4.4 million, or 61.1%, compared to net income of $7.2 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 was $2.55, an increase of $1.01 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.54 for the same period in 2020. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $3.9 million decrease in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of the reduction in the required reserves due to improvements in the economic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. Other non-interest income increased $1.8 million due primarily to an increase in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned. Net interest income increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in the yield enhancements that were realized on PPP loans that were repaid during the period. These increases in net income were partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in the gain on sales of mortgage loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan activity between the periods. Income tax expense also increased $1.7 million as a result of the increased pre-tax income between the periods.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $23.2 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8.3%, from $21.4 million for the same period in 2020.  Interest income was $24.4 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.7 million, or 3.0%, from $23.7 million for the same nine month period in 2020. Interest income increased primarily because of the $2.1 million in yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid during the period. Interest income also increased because of the $133.8 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods. These increases in interest income were partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets which was 3.49% for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of 46 basis points from 3.95% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which lowered the rate on adjustable rate loans in the portfolio as well as any new or renewing fixed rate loans that were originated since that time.

Interest expense was $1.2 million for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 46.7%, compared to $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2020. Interest expense decreased despite the $123.8 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.19% for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of 23 basis points from 0.42% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in deposit rates as a result of the decrease in the federal funds rate in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first nine months of 2021 was 3.31%, a decrease of 26 basis points, compared to 3.57% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was ($2.4) million for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of $3.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of the reduction in the required reserves due to improvements in the economic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. During 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses due to the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  In 2021, significant progress was made in the vaccination of the general public and many of the pandemic-focused restrictions have been reduced or eliminated. The amount of the allowance for loan losses established in 2020 related to the economic environment was based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the pandemic have improved and the amount of loans granted accommodations has decreased in 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $25.5 million of loans in the hospitality industry that had been granted loan accommodations in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act. The accommodations granted allow borrowers to make interest only payments for periods up to December 31, 2021. Of these loans, $5.7 million were classified but still accruing at September 30, 2021 and all of these loans were current with their agreed upon payments. The commercial credit department continues to communicate regularly with the borrowers that have been granted loan accommodations and monitors their activity closely. It is anticipated that most of the remaining borrowers that have been granted accommodations will be in a position to resume making their regular loan payments at the end of the initial accommodation period. However, some of the borrowers may need additional accommodations when their initial accommodation period ends as their operations may need more time to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on our past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The reserves decreased during the first nine months of 2021 due to an improvement in business activity because of the lessened impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. General reserves also decreased because of a decrease in the required reserves as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 46.1%, from $3.3 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans decreased $0.9 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.6 million during the first nine months of 2021.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is summarized as follows:

   
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020
Balance at January 1,$10,699  8,564 
Provision (2,353) 1,548 
Charge offs:    
Consumer (42) (74)
Commercial real estate 0  (730)
Commercial business 0  (8)
Recoveries 766  232 
Balance at September 30,$9,070  9,532 
     

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $11.0 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $0.4 million, or 4.3%, from $10.6 million for the same period of 2020. Other non-interest income increased $1.7 million due primarily to a $1.4 million increase in the gains realized on the sale of commercial real estate owned between the periods and also because of an increase in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products. Fees and service charges increased $0.2 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in debit card income. Loan servicing fees increased $0.2 million between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others. These increases in non-interest income were partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in single family loan originations and sales between the periods.

Non-interest expense was $20.4 million for the first nine months of 2021, which is unchanged from the same period of 2020. Data processing costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in debit card processing expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in FDIC insurance costs. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in professional service expense between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim. Occupancy and equipment costs decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in depreciation and non-capitalized equipment costs.

Income tax expense was $4.6 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $1.7 million from $2.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 was 1.60%, compared to 1.15% for the same period in 2020.   Return on average equity (annualized) was 14.57% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to 9.98% for the same period in 2020.

General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “project,” “will,” and “would,” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to maintaining credit quality and net interest margins; the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same on the general economy, our clients, deposit balances, and the allowance for loan losses; anticipated benefits that will be realized by our clients from government assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the forgiveness of PPP loans; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets in future periods and the appropriateness of the allowances therefor; the payment of dividends or repurchases of stock by HMN; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank and the FRB; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filings on Form 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
  September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020
  (unaudited)  
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$149,436  86,269 
Securities available for sale:    
Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $194,562 and $99,821) 194,307  101,464 
Other marketable securities (amortized cost $40,690 and $46,491) 40,632  46,626 
  234,939  148,090 
     
Loans held for sale 5,754  6,186 
Loans receivable, net 622,264  642,630 
Accrued interest receivable 2,062  3,102 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,232  3,043 
Premises and equipment, net 9,815  10,133 
Goodwill 802  802 
Core deposit intangible 17  57 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,683  7,241 
Deferred tax asset, net 2,611  2,027 
Total assets$1,036,615  909,580 
     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Deposits$915,302  795,204 
Accrued interest payable 76  140 
Customer escrows 3,212  1,998 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,091  8,986 
Total liabilities 926,681  806,328 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders’ equity:    
Serial preferred stock ($.01 par value):    
authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0 0  0 
Common stock ($.01 par value):    
authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662 91  91 
Additional paid-in capital 40,610  40,480 
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions 129,414  117,849 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (226) 1,282 
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,304) (1,450)
Treasury stock, at cost 4,534,087 and 4,359,552 shares (58,651) (55,000)
Total stockholders’ equity 109,934  103,252 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,036,615  909,580 
     


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
(unaudited) 
  
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest income:
        
Loans receivable
$7,837  7,489  22,754  22,156 
Securities available for sale:         
Mortgage-backed and related 457  271  1,288  825 
Other marketable 57  163  226  546 
Other 50  26  116  149 
Total interest income 8,401  7,949  24,384  23,676 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 360  656  1,223  2,293 
Total interest expense 360  656  1,223  2,293 
Net interest income 8,041  7,293  23,161  21,383 
Provision for loan losses (886) 770  (2,353) 1,548 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,927  6,523  25,514  19,835 
          
Non-interest income:         
Fees and service charges 810  753  2,332  2,136 
Loan servicing fees 389  347  1,168  976 
Gain on sales of loans 1,471  3,005  4,909  6,503 
Other 381  422  2,639  975 
Total non-interest income 3,051  4,527  11,048  10,590 
          
Non-interest expense:         
Compensation and benefits 3,948  3,916  11,865  11,762 
Occupancy and equipment 1,090  1,101  3,301  3,335 
Data processing 384  334  1,099  963 
Professional services 409  241  895  1,175 
Other 1,075  1,135  3,205  3,144 
Total non-interest expense 6,906  6,727  20,365  20,379 
Income before income tax expense 5,072  4,323  16,197  10,046 
Income tax expense 1,453  1,222  4,632  2,869 
Net income 3,619  3,101  11,565  7,177 
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (688) (202) (1,508) 1,297 
Comprehensive income available to common stockholders$2,931  2,899  10,057  8,474 
Basic earnings per share$0.82  0.67  2.57  1.55 
Diluted earnings per share$0.81  0.67  2.55  1.54 
          


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
I. OPERATING DATA:            
Interest income$8,401  7,949  24,384  23,676 
Interest expense 360  656  1,223  2,293 
Net interest income 8,041  7,293  23,161  21,383 
             
II. AVERAGE BALANCES:            
Assets(1) 992,620  888,000  967,890  835,389 
Loans receivable, net 628,608  669,258  636,285  641,591 
Securities available for sale(1) 215,811  103,132  192,877  100,889 
Interest-earning assets(1) 960,583  852,879  934,243  800,452 
Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits 874,473  777,866  854,093  730,336 
Equity(1) 108,955  98,663  106,108  96,100 
             
III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)            
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.45% 1.39% 1.60% 1.15%
Interest rate spread information:            
Average during period 3.31  3.37  3.30  3.53 
End of period 3.12  3.35  3.12  3.35 
Net interest margin 3.32  3.40  3.31  3.57 
Ratio of operating expense to average            
total assets (annualized) 2.76  2.95  2.81  3.24 
Return on average equity (annualized) 13.18  12.50  14.57  9.98 
Efficiency 62.26  56.91  59.53  63.74 
             
  September 30, December 31, September 30,   
  2021 2020 2020   
IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:            
Number of full time equivalent employees 168  172  171    
             
V. ASSET QUALITY:            
Total non-performing assets$1,788  3,320  2,955    
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17% 0.37% 0.33%   
Non-performing loans to total loans receivable, net 0.29  0.42  0.38    
Allowance for loan losses$9,070  10,699  9,532    
Allowance for loan losses to total assets 0.87% 1.18% 1.06%   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net(2) 1.46  1.66  1.42    
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 507.15  398.72  375.19    
             
VI. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:            
Book value per common share$23.93  21.65  20.91    
             
  Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2021		 Year
Ended
December 31, 2020		 Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2020		   
VII. CAPITAL RATIOS:            
Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period 10.61% 11.35% 11.26%   
Average stockholders’ equity to average assets(1) 10.96  11.43  11.50    
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to            
average interest-bearing liabilities(1) 109.38  109.66  109.60    
Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.85  13.62  13.16    
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.64  9.85  9.73    
Tier 1 capital ratio 13.85  13.62  13.16    
Risk-based capital 15.10  14.87  14.41    
             
             

(1)   Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.
(2)   Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net without the $7.1 million of outstanding PPP loans would be 1.47% as of September 30, 2021.

CONTACT: Bradley Krehbiel
  Chief Executive Officer, President
  HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169