Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.6 million, or $1.42 per Share

ELMIRA, N.Y, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $1.42 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $5.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.



"I am pleased to report another strong quarter of financial results for Chemung Financial Corporation, with earnings per share of $1.42,” said Anders M. Tomson, President and CEO. “Our company’s continued organic growth in core deposits, loans, and interest-earning assets contributed to these positive third quarter results, along with significant contributions from our Wealth Management Group and CFS Group, Inc. Additionally, the strength of our balance sheet continues to position us well for the future, and we are encouraged by the recent trend of decreasing non-performing loan balances,” Tomson added.

Third Quarter Highlights1:

Deposits 1 increased $136.0 million, or 6.7%.



increased $136.0 million, or 6.7%. Non-performing loans decreased from $8.6 million as of June 30, 2021 to $8.4 million as of September 30, 2021, representing 0.56% of total loans.



Book Value per share increased 1.0% from $43.57 per share as of June 30, 2021, to $44.00 per share as of September 30, 2021.



Tangible Book Value 2 per share increased 1.1% from $38.90 per share as of June 30, 2021, to $39.34 per share as of September 30, 2021.



per share increased 1.1% from $38.90 per share as of June 30, 2021, to $39.34 per share as of September 30, 2021. Dividends declared during the quarter were $0.31 per share.

1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated as of September 30, 2021 versus December 31, 2020.

2 See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, included within.

3rd Quarter 2021 vs 3rd Quarter 2020



Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $16.8 million compared to $15.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.9 million, or 6.1%, due primarily to an increase of $1.2 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, offset by decreases of $0.2 million in interest income on loans, including fees, and $0.1 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits.

The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities was due primarily to an increase in average invested balances of $379.8 million and the one-time recognition of $0.5 million related to a prepayment penalty on a mortgage- backed security investment. The decrease in interest income on loans, including fees was due primarily to a decrease in average balances on consumer and commercial loans and decreases in the consumer and mortgage loan portfolios average yield due to a decrease in interest rates. The decrease in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due primarily to the drop in interest rates on overnight deposits with the average yield on interest-earning deposits declining from 0.31% in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.17% in the third quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $41.9 million in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.88% for the third quarter 2021, compared to 3.20% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $341.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 35 basis points to 3.02%, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased five basis points to 0.22%, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.7 million, or 11.8%. The increase in the current quarter was due primarily to increases of $0.3 million in wealth management group fee income, $0.2 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, $0.1 million in service charges on deposit accounts, $0.2 million in CFS Group revenue primarily due to increased business, and a $0.1 million gain on the sale of real estate property associated with a branch closure in 2019. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans sold into the secondary market, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in wealth management group fee income was primarily attributed to new business relationships and an increase in the market value of total assets under management or administration. The increase in interchange revenue from debit card transactions in the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in consumer spending when compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts in the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in NSF and overdraft fees when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million compared to $13.4 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.7 million, or 5.5%. The increase can be mostly attributed to decreased spending in the prior year due to the worldwide pandemic, resulting in increases in most non-interest expense categories in the current quarter. Data processing expenses increased $0.4 million primarily due to investment in new initiatives during the current quarter, and a $0.2 million credit received in the same quarter of the prior year. Pension and other employee benefits increased

$0.3 million primarily due to an increase in healthcare costs when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.2 million. The effective tax rate for the current quarter increased to 20.4% compared to 20.3% for the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in pretax income.

3rd Quarter 2021 vs 2nd Quarter 2021

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $16.8 million compared to $16.1 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.7 million, or 4.7%, due primarily to an increase of $0.7 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, and a decrease of $0.1 million in total interest expense on deposits.

The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities can be primarily attributed to an increase in average invested balances of $51.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter and the one-time recognition of $0.5 million related to a prepayment penalty on a mortgage-backed security investment in the current quarter. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to decreases in average interest rates paid on interest-bearing checking, savings and money market products.

Interest income and fees from loans remained consistent when compared to the prior quarter as a $66.9 million decrease in total average loan balances was offset by a 12 basis point increase in total loan portfolio average yield due to the accelerated recognition of PPP fees. The Corporation recorded $1.2 million of PPP fees in the third quarter of 2021, of which $0.9 million represented accelerated recognition of fees related to SBA loan forgiveness of $71.6 million in loan balances. In the second quarter of 2021, $1.0 million of PPP fees were recorded, of which $0.5 million represented accelerated recognition of fees related to SBA loan forgiveness of $54.5 million in loan balances.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.88% in the current quarter compared to 2.76% in the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets decreased $25.1 million in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, and the average yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points from 2.90% in the prior quarter to 3.02% in the current quarter.

The Corporation continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in governmental policies during the pandemic placed stress on certain industries while other industries initially anticipated to be highly impacted by the pandemic demonstrated resilience. As a result, the Corporation continually evaluates various qualitative factors used to calculate the provision. As of September 30, 2021, a $2.4 million pandemic related provision remains as part of the allowance.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.0 million compared to $6.5 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 8.0%. The decrease was mostly attributed to a $0.7 million one-time refund of real estate, sales tax and Mastercard incentives received in the second quarter of 2021, offset by $0.1 million of additional one-time property and sales tax refunds received in the third quarter, and an increase of $0.1 million in CFS revenue in the current quarter.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.1 million compared to $13.9 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.8%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.2 million in salaries and wages and $0.2 million in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in marketing and advertising expense. The increase in salaries and wage expense was primarily attributed to seasonal hiring in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in data processing expenses and decrease in marketing and advertising expenses was primarily due to the timing of various projects when compared to the prior quarter.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million compared to $2.1 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.4 million in income tax expense. The effective tax rate for the current quarter decreased to 20.4% compared to 23.4% in the prior period.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $8.4 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.56% of total loans, compared to $10.0 million or 0.65% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $8.5 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans can mostly be attributed to payments received on non-performing loans across all loan portfolios. The decrease in non-performing assets can be primarily attributed to the decrease in non-performing loans.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Management continues to evaluate the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to the loan portfolio. As part of this analysis, management identified what it believes to be higher risk loans through a detailed analysis of industry codes. During 2020, management increased certain allowance qualitative factors based on its assessment of the impact of the current pandemic on local, national, and global economic conditions as well as the perceived risks inherent in specific industries and credit characteristics. Based on this approach, the Corporation adjusted the COVID-19 pandemic specific provision for the third quarter of 2021. The total provision for loan losses was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increased allocation for impaired loans and loan downgrades primarily related to two commercial real estate loans. Net charge-offs for the third and second quarters of 2021 were each $0.1 million.

The allowance for loan losses was $20.9 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses was 250.08% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 210.25% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.38% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans was 1.45% at September 30, 2021. The Corporation continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in governmental policies during the pandemic placed stress on certain industries while other industries initially anticipated to be highly impacted by the pandemic demonstrated resilience. Based upon management review of these factors, the pandemic-related portion of the allowance decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 to $2.4 million as of September 30, 2021. To date the Corporation has released $1.9 million and utilized $0.5 million of the pandemic related provision.

Under Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), "Temporary Relief from Troubled Debt Restructurings" loans less than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 will be considered current for COVID-19 related modifications and therefore will not be treated as TDRs. The Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) signed in December, 2020 extended the provisions of Section 4013 to January 1, 2022.

On June 17, 2020 the New York legislature passed, and Governor Cuomo signed, legislation which allows certain borrowers to extend the period of forbearance on a primary residence if financial hardship is demonstrated as a result of COVID-19. At its highest point as of May 31, 2020, total loan forbearances represented 15.77% of the Corporation's total loan portfolio. As of September 30, 2021, total loan forbearances represent 0.20% of the total loan portfolio.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications Outstanding As Of

June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 ($ in millions) #

Clients Total

Loan

Balance #

Clients Total

Loan

Balance #

Clients Total

Loan

Balance

#

Clients Total

Loan

Balance #

Clients Total

Loan

Balance #

Clients Total

Loan

Balance Commercial 172



$167.7



31



$43.3



13



$19.8



22



$25.2



19



$20.3



5



$2.9 Retail and

Residential 457



$18.0



43



$2.5



18



$1.0



16



$1.1



5



$0.2



6



$0.1

The above reflects the uncertain economic situation whereby the initial response by customers prompted a quick reaction to the unknown potential impact of COVID-19 on their business. Subsequently, customers may have reassessed their financial position prior to finalization of a modification, either modifying deferral requests or withdrawing the request altogether. In some cases, customers continued to make payments on modified loans.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $2.418 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.279 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of

$138.2 million, or 6.1%. The increase can be mostly attributed to an increase of $206.9 million in securities available for sale, at estimated fair value, offset by decreases of $46.8 million in total cash and cash equivalents, and $19.8 million in loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs, and unearned income.

The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to purchases of $333.4 million, offset by a decrease of $109.3 million in paydowns, and a decrease in the value of the portfolio of $12.7 million due to increases in interest rates. The decrease in loans, net of deferred loan fees, can mostly be attributed to decreases of $25.4 million in commercial loans and $9.0 million in consumer loans, offset by an increase of $14.6 million in residential mortgage loans. Year to date, PPP loans contributed a net decrease of $82.8 million to the total loan portfolio as of September 30, 2021 due to a total of $160.5 million of paydowns received from the SBA for loan forgiveness, offset by $77.7 million in new Phase 2 loans. The PPP loan program ended May 31, 2021 precluding further originations. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to changes in deposits, securities, and loans.

Total liabilities were $2.212 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.080 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $131.8 million, or 6.3%. The increase in total liabilities can primarily be attributed to an increase of $136.0 million, or 6.7% in deposits, offset by a decrease of $4.3 million in other liabilities. The increase in deposits was due primarily to increases of $54.7 million in consumer deposits, $48.5 million in commercial deposits, and $32.8 million in public deposits. The increase in deposits was partially attributed to the collection of stimulus checks and PPP loan disbursements. The decrease in other liabilities was due primarily to a decrease of $4.7 million in interest rate swap liabilities.

Total shareholders’ equity was $206.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $199.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $6.4 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to a $15.9 million increase in retained earnings, offset by a $9.5 million decrease in accumulated other income (loss). The increase in retained earnings was due primarily to net income of $20.0 million offset by $4.1 million in dividends declared. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) can mostly be attributed to a decrease in the fair market value of the securities portfolio. Treasury stock increased $0.4 million primarily due to the Corporation's common stock repurchase program, offset by the impact of the issuance of shares related to the Corporation's employee benefit plans and directors' stock plans.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 8.53% at September 30, 2021 compared to 8.76% at December 31, 2020. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.69% at September 30, 2021 compared to 7.87% at December 31, 2020. Book value per share increased to $44.00 at September 30, 2021 from $42.53 at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $2.23 billion at September 30, 2021, including $322.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $2.091 billion at December 31, 2020, including $305.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $138.0 million, or 6.60%. The increase in total assets under management or administration for the Corporation can be mostly attributed to new business relationships and an increase in the market value of the assets under management.

As previously announced on January 8, 2021, the Corporation announced that the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program. Under the new repurchase program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 250,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding shares. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of September 30, 2021, a total of 26,456 shares of common stock at a total cost of $1.0 million were repurchased by the Corporation under its share repurchase program. The weighted average cost was $36.52 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was 223,544 shares at September 30, 2021. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter of 2021.

Chemung Financial COVID-19 Pandemic Update

The Corporation continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health (DOH). With the increase in positivity rates due to the Delta variant during the last quarter, the Corporation quickly reinstituted several safety measures for our employees and customers, including mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitizing requirements. At this time, while all of our offices are open for business, two are operating through drive-up windows only, due to extremely high positivity rates in the market (Bradford, PA). Additionally, we continue our efforts to assist our customer base through the Forgiveness phase of the Small Business Administration's (SBA's) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Management believes that the Corporation's liquidity position is strong. The Corporation uses a variety of resources to meet its liquidity needs. These include short term investments, cash flow from lending and investing activities, core- deposit growth and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits of $100,000 or more, FHLB advances, and other borrowings. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents balance was $61.7 million. The Corporation also maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised primarily of mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds. Although this portfolio generates interest income for the Corporation, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and capital if the need should arise. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation's investment in securities available for sale was $761.5 million, $553.1 million of which was not pledged as collateral. Additionally, the Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $187.3 million, as of September 30, 2021. The Corporation did not experience excessive draws on available working capital lines of credit and home equity lines of credit during the third quarter 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has the Corporation experienced any significant or unusual activity related to customer reaction to the COVID-19 crisis that would create stress on the Corporation's liquidity position.

With respect to the Corporation's credit risk and lending activities, management has taken actions to identify and assess additional possible credit exposure due to the changing environment caused by the COVID-19 crisis based upon the industry types within our current loan portfolio. Lending risks, as mentioned, are being monitored by industry, based upon NAICS code, with specific attention being paid to those industries that may experience greater stress during this time.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact the Corporation's financial results, as well as demand for its services and products during the remainder of 2021. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures on the Corporation's future revenues, earnings results, allowance for loan losses, capital reserves, and liquidity are uncertain at this time.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.4 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 31 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends.

As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, the Company could be subject to any of the following additional risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;



if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;



collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;



our allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties beyond forbearance periods, which will adversely affect our net income;



the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;



as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income;



a material decrease in net income over several quarters could result in a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;



our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;



we rely on third party vendors for certain services and the unavailability of a critical service due to the COVID-19 outbreak could have an adverse effect on us; and



FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Chemung Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 28,859 $ 27,439 $ 30,602 $ 29,467 $ 35,327 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 32,838 29,358 126,397 79,071 114,575 Total cash and cash equivalents 61,697 56,797 156,999 108,538 149,902 Equity investments 2,933 2,856 2,718 2,542 2,291 Securities available for sale 761,531 687,594 626,195 554,611 396,300 Securities held to maturity 3,183 2,981 2,453 2,469 3,047 FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost 3,562 3,562 3,164 3,150 3,150 Total investment securities 768,276 694,137 631,812 560,230 402,497 Commercial 1,060,230 1,105,520 1,128,241 1,085,554 1,095,170 Mortgage 253,991 246,667 245,231 239,401 227,372 Consumer 202,447 205,812 207,477 211,508 215,951 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,516,668 1,557,999 1,580,949 1,536,463 1,538,493 Allowance for loan losses (20,940 ) (20,676 ) (20,909 ) (20,924 ) (24,590 ) Loans, net 1,495,728 1,537,323 1,560,040 1,515,539 1,513,903 Loans held for sale 224 — 295 170 2,059 Premises and equipment, net 18,370 19,094 19,541 20,119 20,891 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,084 7,274 7,335 7,145 7,474 Goodwill 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 Other intangible assets, net 26 68 157 258 371 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 41,494 41,339 41,774 43,086 43,802 Total assets $ 2,417,656 $ 2,380,712 $ 2,442,495 $ 2,279,451 $ 2,165,014 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 725,181 $ 674,205 $ 693,785 $ 620,423 $ 619,412 Interest-bearing demand deposits 282,036 276,250 285,934 282,172 270,949 Money market accounts 661,049 669,953 661,132 603,583 579,574 Savings deposits 275,137 276,496 270,778 245,865 248,751 Time deposits 230,419 241,283 298,752 285,731 205,503 Total deposits 2,173,822 2,138,187 2,210,381 2,037,774 1,924,189 Advances and other debt 3,659 3,724 3,788 3,849 4,155 Operating lease liabilities 7,227 7,409 7,462 7,264 7,584 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 26,809 27,415 26,080 30,865 32,081 Total liabilities 2,211,517 2,176,735 2,247,711 2,079,752 1,968,009 Shareholders' equity Common stock 53 53 53 53 53 Additional-paid-in capital 47,203 47,081 47,025 46,764 46,892 Retained earnings 183,873 178,673 173,325 168,006 163,987 Treasury stock, at cost (17,924 ) (17,972 ) (17,867 ) (17,525 ) (15,569 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,066 ) (3,858 ) (7,752 ) 2,401 1,642 Total shareholders' equity 206,139 203,977 194,784 199,699 197,005 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,417,656 $ 2,380,712 $ 2,442,495 $ 2,279,451 $ 2,165,014 Period-end shares outstanding 4,685 4,681 4,682 4,695 4,746





Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Percent September 30,

Percent (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Interest and dividend income:



Loans, including fees



$



14,655



$



14,876



(1.5



)



$



43,964



$



43,770



0.4 Taxable securities 2,678 1,474 81.7 6,431 4,358 47.6 Tax exempt securities 265 263 0.8 792 799 (0.9 ) Interest-earning deposits 35 101 (65.3 ) 131 643 (79.6 ) Total interest and dividend income 17,633 16,714 5.5 51,318 49,570 3.5 Interest expense: Deposits 768 809 (5.1 ) 2,521 2,922 (13.7 ) Borrowed funds 33 36 (8.3 ) 100 126 (20.6 ) Total interest expense 801 845 (5.2 ) 2,621 3,048 (14.0 ) Net interest income 16,832 15,869 6.1 48,697 46,522 4.7 Provision for loan losses 356 679 (47.6 ) (53 ) 3,989 (101.3 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,476 15,190 8.5 48,750 42,533 14.6 Non-interest income: Wealth management group fee income 2,765 2,416 14.4 8,246 6,968 18.3 Service charges on deposit accounts 856 740 15.7 2,305 2,294 0.5 Interchange revenue from debit card transactions 1,237 1,082 14.3 3,622 2,989 21.2 Change in fair value of equity investments 15 57 (73.7 ) 203 (33 ) N/M Net gains on sales of loans held for sale 242 553 (56.2 ) 884 916 (3.5 ) Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned — 6 N/M (18 ) (71 ) (74.6 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 12 14 (14.3 ) 39 147 (73.5 ) Other 843 471 79.0 2,802 1,940 44.4 Total non-interest income 5,970 5,339 11.8 18,083 15,150 19.4 Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 6,259 6,088 2.8 18,058 17,678 2.1 Pension and other employee benefits 1,511 1,245 21.4 4,450 4,095 8.7 Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (391 ) (254 ) 53.9 (1,173 ) (762 ) 53.9 Net occupancy 1,432 1,454 (1.5 ) 4,446 4,406 0.9 Furniture and equipment 409 538 (24.0 ) 1,185 1,573 (24.7 ) Data processing 2,210 1,777 24.4 6,261 5,630 11.2 Professional services 542 453 19.6 1,531 1,313 16.6 Amortization of intangible assets 42 120 (65.0 ) 232 371 (37.5 ) Marketing and advertising 162 140 15.7 572 546 4.8 Other real estate owned expense 7 53 (86.8 ) 24 87 (72.4 ) FDIC insurance 356 247 44.1 1,075 726 48.1 Loan expense 196 301 (34.9 ) 720 798 (9.8 ) Other 1,365 1,200 13.8 3,923 3,878 1.2 Total non-interest expense 14,100 13,362 5.5 41,304 40,339 2.4 Income before income tax expense 8,346 7,167 16.5 25,529 17,344 47.2 Income tax expense 1,700 1,456 16.8 5,558 3,315 67.7 Net income $ 6,646 $ 5,711 16.4 $ 19,971 $ 14,029 42.4 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.19 $ 4.26 $ 2.90 Cash dividends declared per share 0.31 0.26 0.88 0.78 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,684 4,773 4,687 4,836 N/M - Not Meaningful





Chemung Financial Corporation As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Sept. 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Interest income



$



17,633



$



16,945



$



16,740



$



17,337



$



16,714



$



51,318



$



49,570 Interest expense 801 866 954 940 845 2,621 3,048 Net interest income 16,832 16,079 15,786 16,397 15,869 48,697 46,522 Provision (credit) for loan losses 356 (150 ) (259 ) 250 679 (53 ) 3,989 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,476 16,229 16,045 16,147 15,190 48,750 42,533 Non-interest income 5,970 6,492 5,621 5,975 5,339 18,083 15,150 Non-interest expense 14,100 13,851 13,353 15,597 13,362 41,304 40,339 Income before income tax expense 8,346 8,870 8,313 6,525 7,167 25,529 17,344 Income tax expense 1,700 2,075 1,783 1,292 1,456 5,558 3,315 Net income $ 6,646 $ 6,795 $ 6,530 $ 5,233 $ 5,711 $ 19,971 $ 14,029





Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 4.26 $ 2.90 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,684 4,683 4,691 4,702 4,773 4,687 4,836 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 0.95 % Return on average equity 12.68 % 13.58 % 13.24 % 10.51 % 11.56 % 13.16 % 9.74 % Return on average tangible equity (a) 14.16 % 15.25 % 14.88 % 11.84 % 13.03 % 14.75 % 11.03 % Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f) 61.84 % 61.37 % 62.38 % 69.72 % 63.00 % 61.85 % 65.41 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b) 61.40 % 60.72 % 61.64 % 68.94 % 62.19 % 61.25 % 64.54 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.30 % 2.27 % 2.30 % 2.76 % 2.54 % 2.29 % 2.72 % Loans to deposits 69.77 % 72.87 % 71.52 % 75.40 % 79.96 % 69.77 % 79.96 % YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on loans 3.84 % 3.72 % 3.81 % 3.96 % 3.91 % 3.79 % 4.10 % Yield on investments 1.49 % 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.61 % 1.33 % 1.78 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.02 % 2.90 % 3.03 % 3.23 % 3.37 % 2.98 % 3.54 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.33 % Cost of borrowings 3.56 % 3.64 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.57 % 1.44 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.34 % Interest rate spread 2.80 % 2.67 % 2.77 % 2.96 % 3.10 % 2.74 % 3.20 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 2.88 % 2.76 % 2.86 % 3.06 % 3.20 % 2.83 % 3.33 % CAPITAL Total equity to total assets at end of period 8.53 % 8.57 % 7.97 % 8.76 % 9.10 % 8.53 % 9.10 % Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a) 7.69 % 7.72 % 7.14 % 7.87 % 8.16 % 7.69 % 8.16 % Book value per share $ 44.00 $ 43.57 $ 41.60 $ 42.53 $ 41.51 $ 44.00 $ 41.51 Tangible book value per share (a) 39.34 38.90 36.91 37.83 36.83 39.34 36.83 Period-end market value per share 45.30 44.31 41.82 33.95 28.87 45.30 28.87 Dividends declared per share 0.31 0.31 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.88 0.78 AVERAGE BALANCES

Loans and loans held for sale (c) $ 1,519,264 $ 1,585,902 $ 1,557,368 $ 1,540,618 $ 1,515,762 $ 1,554,039 $ 1,427,716 Interest earning assets 2,327,817 2,352,908 2,251,334 2,144,891 1,986,043 2,310,968 1,877,966 Total assets 2,427,107 2,447,587 2,357,646 2,249,949 2,094,114 2,411,007 1,978,570 Deposits 2,181,517 2,210,413 2,117,963 2,009,211 1,853,557 2,170,198 1,739,744 Total equity 208,023 200,627 200,035 198,036 196,569 202,923 192,299 Tangible equity (a) 186,155 178,681 177,992 175,894 174,302 180,971 169,909 ASSET QUALITY

Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 92 $ 83 $ (244 ) $ 3,915 $ 219 $ (69 ) $ 2,877 Non-performing loans (d) 8,373 8,583 9,327 9,952 15,726 8,373 15,726 Non-performing assets (e) 8,544 8,707 9,418 10,189 16,311 8,544 16,311 Allowance for loan losses 20,940 20,676 20,909 20,924 24,590 20,940 24,590 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.06 %) 1.01 % 0.06 % (0.01 %) 0.27 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.65 % 1.02 % 0.56 % 1.02 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.75 % 0.35 % 0.75 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.60 % 1.38 % 1.60 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, net of PPP 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.82 % 1.45 % 1.82 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 250.08 % 240.89 % 224.19 % 210.25 % 156.36 % 250.08 % 156.36 %

See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non- interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions. Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses. Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only. Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned. Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.





Chemung Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 vs. 2020

Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate (in thousands)

Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 1,065,476 $ 10,656 3.97 % $ 1,075,029 $ 10,575 3.91 % $ 81 $ (87 ) $ 168 Mortgage loans 249,651 2,086 3.32 % 220,345 2,067 3.73 % 19 260 (241 ) Consumer loans 204,137 1,944 3.78 % 220,388 2,256 4.07 % (312 ) (159 ) (153 ) Taxable securities 681,160 2,678 1.56 % 301,315 1,476 1.95 % 1,202 1,549 (347 ) Tax-exempt securities 41,654 327 3.11 % 41,372 325 3.13 % 2 3 (1 ) Interest-earning deposits 85,739 36 0.17 % 127,594 100 0.31 % (64 ) (27 ) (37 ) Total interest earning assets 2,327,817 17,727 3.02 % 1,986,043 16,799 3.37 % 928 1,539 (611 ) Non-interest earnings assets:

Cash and due from banks

27,421

25,534 Other assets 92,719 106,907 Allowance for loan losses (20,850 ) (24,370 ) Total assets $ 2,427,107 $ 2,094,114 Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing checking

$

272,236

$

52

0.08

%

$

253,278

$

55

0.09

%

$

(3

)

$

4

$

(7

) Savings and money market 943,996 205 0.09 % 791,004 231 0.12 % (26 ) 41 (67 ) Time deposits 236,062 511 0.86 % 188,889 524 1.10 % (13 ) 115 (128 ) Long-term advances and other debt 3,681 33 3.56 % 3,930 35 3.54 % (2 ) (2 ) — Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,455,975 801 0.22 % 1,237,101 845 0.27 % (44 ) 158 (202 )



Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 729,223 620,386 Other liabilities 33,886 40,058 Total liabilities 2,219,084 1,897,545 Shareholders' equity 208,023 196,569



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$



2,427,107



$



2,094,114



Fully taxable equivalent net interest income



16,926



15,954



$



972



$



1,381



$



(409



) Net interest rate spread (1) 2.80 % 3.10 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)

Taxable equivalent adjustment



(94



) 2.88 %



(85



) 3.20 % Net interest income $ 16,832 $ 15,869

(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Chemung Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 vs. 2020





(in thousands) Average

Balance



Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance



Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate

Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 1,100,503 $ 31,741 3.86 % $ 996,136 $ 30,926 4.15 % $ 815 $ 3,081 $ (2,266 ) Mortgage loans 246,179 6,342 3.44 % 203,692 5,762 3.78 % 580 1,129 (549 ) Consumer loans 207,357 5,970 3.85 % 227,888 7,150 4.19 % (1,180 ) (621 ) (559 ) Taxable securities 616,862 6,435 1.39 % 270,348 4,361 2.15 % 2,074 4,035 (1,961 ) Tax-exempt securities 41,401 976 3.15 % 41,753 983 3.14 % (7 ) (10 ) 3 Interest-earning deposits 98,666 131 0.18 % 138,149 643 0.62 % (512 ) (147 ) (365 ) Total interest earning assets 2,310,968 51,595 2.98 % 1,877,966 49,825 3.54 % 1,770 7,467 (5,697 )



Non-interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 26,789 25,111 Other assets 94,323 100,276 Allowance for loan losses (21,073 ) (24,783 ) Total assets $ 2,411,007 $ 1,978,570







Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 282,970 $ 174 0.08 % $ 231,085 $ 262 0.15 % $ (88 ) $ 50 $ (138 ) Savings and money market 928,137 714 0.10 % 774,706 1,000 0.17 % (286 ) 171 (457 ) Time deposits 267,475 1,633 0.82 % 173,556 1,660 1.28 % (27 ) 701 (728 ) Long-term advances and other debt 3,745 100 3.57 % 11,661 126 1.44 % (26 ) (125 ) 99 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,482,327 2,621 0.24 % 1,191,008 3,048 0.34 % (427 ) 797 (1,224 )



Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 691,616 560,397 Other liabilities 34,141 34,866 Total liabilities 2,208,084 1,786,271 Shareholders' equity 202,923 192,299 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,411,007 $ 1,978,570



Fully taxable equivalent net interest

income





48,974





46,777





$





2,197





$





6,670





$





(4,473





) Net interest rate spread (1) 2.74 % 3.20 % Net interest margin, fully taxable

equivalent (2)



2.83



%



3.33



% Taxable equivalent adjustment (277 ) (255 ) Net interest income $ 48,697 $ 46,522

(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Chemung Financial Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.

As of or for the

As of or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



(in thousands, except ratio data) Sept. 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2021

Sept. 30,

2020



NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,832 $ 16,079 $ 15,786 $ 16,397 $ 15,869 $ 48,697 $ 46,522 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 94 92 91 89 85 277 255 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 16,926 $ 16,171 $ 15,877 $ 16,486 $ 15,954 $ 48,974 $ 46,777

Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$

2,327,817

$

2,352,908

$

2,251,334

$

2,144,891

$

1,986,043

$

2,310,968

$

1,877,966

Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)

2.88

%

2.76

%

2.86

%

3.06

%

3.20

%

2.83

%

3.33

%





Efficiency Ratio

The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non- interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

As of or for the

As of or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended





(in thousands, except ratio data) Sept. 30,



2021 June 30,



2021 March 31,



2021 Dec. 31,



2020 Sept. 30,



2020 Sept. 30,



2021 Sept. 30,



2020 EFFICIENCY RATIO

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

16,832

$

16,079

$

15,786

$

16,397

$

15,869

$

48,697

$

46,522 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 94 92 91 89 85 277 255 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 16,926 $ 16,171 $ 15,877 $ 16,486 $ 15,954 $ 48,974 $ 46,777 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 5,970 $ 6,492 $ 5,621 $ 5,975 $ 5,339 $ 18,083 $ 15,150 Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions — — — — — — — Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,970 $ 6,492 $ 5,621 $ 5,975 $ 5,339 $ 18,083 $ 15,150 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 14,100 $ 13,851 $ 13,353 $ 15,597 $ 13,362 $ 41,304 $ 40,339 Less: amortization of intangible assets (42 ) (89 ) (101 ) (113 ) (120 ) (232 ) (371 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 14,058 $ 13,762 $ 13,252 $ 15,484 $ 13,242 $ 41,072 $ 39,968 Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) 61.84 % 61.37 % 62.38 % 69.72 % 63.00 % 61.85 % 65.41 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) 61.40 % 60.72 % 61.64 % 68.94 % 62.19 % 61.25 % 64.54 % Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)

Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s tangible equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.





As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the

Nine Months Ended



(in thousands, except per share and ratio data) Sept. 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2020 TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS (PERIOD END)



Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)



$



206,139



$



203,977



$



194,784



$



199,699



$



197,005



$



206,139



$



197,005 Less: intangible assets (21,850 ) (21,892 ) (21,981 ) (22,082 ) (22,195 ) (21,850 ) (22,195 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 184,289 $ 182,085 $ 172,803 $ 177,617 $ 174,810 $ 184,289 $ 174,810



Total assets (GAAP)



$



2,417,656



$



2,380,712



$



2,442,495



$



2,279,451



$



2,165,014



$



2,417,656



$



2,165,014 Less: intangible assets (21,850 ) (21,892 ) (21,981 ) (22,082 ) (22,195 ) (21,850 ) (22,195 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,395,806 $ 2,358,820 $ 2,420,514 $ 2,257,369 $ 2,142,819 $ 2,395,806 $ 2,142,819



Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)



8.53



%



8.57



%



7.97



%



8.76



%



9.10



%



8.53



%



9.10



% Book value per share (GAAP) $ 44.00 $ 43.57 $ 41.60 $ 42.53 $ 41.51 $ 44.00 $ 41.51 Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP) 7.69 % 7.72 % 7.14 % 7.87 %

8.16

%

7.69

%

8.16

% Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 39.34 $ 38.90 $ 36.91 $ 37.83 $ 36.83 $ 39.34 $ 36.83





Tangible Equity (Average)

Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.





As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except ratio data) Sept. 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2020 TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)

Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

208,023

$

200,627

$

200,035

$

198,036

$

196,569

$

202,923

$

192,299 Less: average intangible assets (21,868 ) (21,946 ) (22,043 ) (22,142 ) (22,267 ) (21,952 ) (22,390 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 186,155 $ 178,681 $ 177,992 $ 175,894 $ 174,302 $ 180,971 $ 169,909

Return on average equity (GAAP)

12.68

%

13.58

%

13.24

%

10.51

%

11.56

%

13.16

%

9.74

% Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.16 % 15.25 % 14.88 % 11.84 % 13.03 % 14.75 % 11.03 %

Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense

In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.





As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share and ratio data) Sept. 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2020 NON-GAAP NET INCOME



Reported net income (GAAP)



$



6,646



$



6,795



$



6,530



$



5,233



$



5,711



$



19,971



$



14,029 Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax) — — — — — — Net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,646 $ 6,795 $ 6,530 $ 5,233 $ 5,711 $ 19,971 $ 14,029 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,684 4,683 4,691 4,702 4,773 4,687 4,836 Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.42 $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 4.26 $ 2.90 Reported return on average assets (GAAP) 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 0.95 % Reported return on average equity (GAAP) 12.68 % 13.58 % 13.24 % 10.51 % 11.56 % 13.16 % 9.74 % Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.42 $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 4.26 $ 2.90 Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 0.95 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP) 12.68 % 13.58 % 13.24 % 10.51 % 11.56 % 13.16 % 9.74 %

For further information contact:

Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO

kkrebs@chemungcanal.com

Phone: 607-737-3714

Category: Financial

Source: Chemung Financial Corp