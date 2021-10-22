Vegan Sneaker Brand SHOES 50345 and Hyperpop Queen Rico Nasty's PHYGITAL NFT Sneakers Only Available for 48 Hours on the DEMATERIALISED

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unisex vegan sneaker brand SHOES 53045, a favorite of style-setting musical artists around the world, debuts its first-ever artist collaboration with the rap and hyperpop queen Rico Nasty in the form of an exclusive 3 piece NFT Drop, launched exclusively on experiential NFT marketplace THE DEMATERIALISED.

While the other Collectible NFTs and Customised Master NFT versions have already sold out, the MIX'AIR X RN PHYGITAL NFT offers collectors a digital pair of sneakers AND a made-to-order physical pair which are numbered individually and will be shipped within 12-16 weeks. This limited edition NFT will be available only until Saturday, October 23 at 12 pm PST/9 pm CET, and they are priced at 500 Euro.

Prospective NFT collectors will need this special code: DMAT-SHOESXRN to access the site and are able to purchase with Fiat as well as Crypto urrency. Once purchased, collectors can showcase their NFTs on their Blockchain profile, wear them using Snapchat's AR try-on, and capture them using augmented reality until their physical pair arrives.

"I've been mentioning doing something like this for so long," says Rico Nasty of the collaboration. "It's so crazy being able to work alongside amazing creators who helped bring this dream to life! The chains on the shoes are multipurpose, so they can also be used as jewelry. I chose the color red for my ragers, and a material that's mosh pit durable. Enjoy — no matter the weather, these shoes will bring the fit together."

"Rico is one of the first artists who bought our shoes and we were so thrilled because we are huge fans of her work and style, so it was natural for us to approach her for our first collaboration," says SHOES 53045 CEO Aurelia Ammour. "Her inspiration is totally in line with David [SHOES 53045 Chief Creative Officer David Tourniaire]'s gothic and bondage references, which are a huge part of our creative DNA."

The 3-D campaign, by digital artist Gabrielle Rosenstein (@gabrielle_rosenstein) and Virtual Rags (@virtualrags), is inspired by retro fighting games like Tekken and Street Fighter, showcasing the shoes as worn by a Rico Nasty avatar in an arena in an imaginary cyberpunk city.

According to Ammour, THE DEMATERIALISED was the natural NFT partner for the launch. "They are the best NFT platform for fashion. We share the same values around disrupting business as usual and exploring the future of fashion, both conceptually and aesthetically."

Like all SHOES 53045 shoes, MIX'AIR x Rico Nasty is totally vegan and for each NFT sold, THE DEMATERIALISED plants one mangrove tree planted in Madagascar with RE:EARTH.

Press Contact: press@shoes53045.com , hello@thedematerialised.com , Ariana.White@atlanticrecords.com

Media kit: https://www.bit.ly/DMATXSHOESXRICONASTY







Related Images











Image 1: RICO NASTY wearing MIX'AIR Physical Shoes





BY MARCO ALEXANDER

















Image 2

















Image 3: MIX'AIR X Rico Nasty





3D Digital Sneakers









