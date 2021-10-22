My First Aid Course Brisbane Now Offered Online to Reduce Covid Risk

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workers and professionals across many industries, like healthcare, education, child care, fitness, construction and trades, require first aid certification and yearly refresher courses, but traditional face-to-face first aid classes put them at further risk of exposure to coronavirus, not to mention are time-consuming and costly.

My First Aid Course Brisbane says that since the start of the pandemic, demand for their new online first aid courses has skyrocketed. And it's no wonder. Brisbane residents can now spend up to 75% less time in class than previous face-to-face first aid courses.

While first aid courses in the past required a full day of classroom lectures, practice and assessment, the new extended online training provided by My First Aid Course Brisbane combines comprehensive video-based online learning and assessment, followed by a shortened assessment-only practical session.

This new format covers all the knowledge and skills required, giving successful participants a nationally recognised certificate, as well as the confidence to act in emergency situations to help those in need.

My First Aid Course Brisbane says there will always be a need for practical application in first aid and CPR training, but much of the learning content can be covered online in more detail and at the learner's convenience.

While it's clear that My First Aid Course Brisbane's new courses are more COVID friendly, there are many other benefits of this learning format, like the freedom to learn at one's own pace in the comfort of home or office and when convenient, in and around busy schedules. There are more scheduled course time options and it reduces time off work or away from home.

My First Aid Course is now offering practical sessions on most days of the week at multiple locations across Brisbane, and booking is easy.

To book, simply select a session time online at the My First Aid Course website and complete the online learning modules prior to attending the practical session.

My First Aid Course is proud to be leading the way with first aid and CPR courses Brisbane residents can enjoy safely and conveniently. Their training is nationally recognised and delivered on behalf of Allens Training Pty Ltd RTO 90909.

