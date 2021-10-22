Bholdus acquires 89/100 security score by CertiK

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bholdus ( owned by Unius Pte Ltd) , a blockchain dedicated to DeFi apps and NFTs, has been certified by CertiK - one of the most trusted blockchain security audit firms to ensure unprecedented security for its blockchain and smart contracts.

With the goal of sustainable development and building a trustworthy blockchain ecosystem, Bholdus places security as one of its top priorities. With the audit certification from CertiK, Bholdus once again reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the security of its blockchain and smart contracts, bringing transparency and maximum benefits to investors and users.

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. To date, they have collectively worked with over 1.300 enterprise clients such as Polygon & Binance Smart Chain, helped secure over $90 billion worth of digital assets, and detected over 23,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code.

Overall, Bholdus's safety score is 89/100, a quite high score compared to the average score, with 98% of users voting the project is secure.

The Bholdus core team has worked closely with CertiK experts to ensure that the project passed advanced Security Audits and Penetration Tests. Besides, to improve safety and enhance user experience, Bholdus also uses the Skynet service to monitor smart contracts in real time, 24/7.

Users can view the audit report of Bholdus by CertiK at: https://www.certik.org/projects/bholdus

About Bholdus:

Bholdus is a multi-chain platform dedicated to decentralized financial (DeFi) applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Bholdus carries the mission to connect the crypto space with qualified real-world assets using blockchain with minimal costs, high security and unparalleled transaction throughput. Through Bholdus, crypto projects such as gamefi & metaverse related businesses may utilize tokenization to convert their valuable assets into NFTs and asset-based tokens as proof of creditworthiness for unlimited access to different financial services in crypto space.

Bholdus has concurrently announced strategic partnerships with esteemed brands, namely Singapore Fintech Association, Global DCA, TechQuartier, etc. Following their 5-year roadmap, Bholdus thrives to emerge as a multinational ‘unicorn’ fintech firm.

- Website: http://bholdus.com

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/bholdus

- Facebook: https://fb.com/bholdus

- Telegram News Global: https://t.me/Bholdus