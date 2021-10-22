McPhy selected to equip a large capacity hydrogen station in the west of France

French English

La Motte-Fanjas, October 22, 2021 – 07:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), (the “Company”) specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that it has received an order to supply a large capacity hydrogen station in the west of France1.

McPhy will design, manufacture and integrate a McFilling "Dual Pressure" hydrogen station. Providing two distribution pressures (350 and 700 bar), this robust equipment, at the cutting edge of technology, is designed to refuel all forms of hydrogen mobility: light vehicles, garbage trucks, buses or trucks.

With a distribution capacity of 800 kg/day, this model of station responds to the growing demand of the zero-emission mobility market, and to the increasingly ambitious decarbonization schemes emerging in the heart of the territories.

This new contract brings the number of McPhy references to 37 stations2, confirming the Group's position as a major player in hydrogen mobility.

1 To date, name of the customer and location of the project are confidential.

2 References deployed, under installation or in development. Among them: 2 stations are included in the ZEV framework contract’s conditional part [contract signature: 18, June 2020].





