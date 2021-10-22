Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Application, Growth Rate & Top Companies Analysis

Dallas , Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Research by Product (Proteases and Proteinases, Phosphatases, Reverse Transcriptases, Restriction Endonucleases, Ligases, Polymerases, and Others), by Application (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Cloning, Epigenetics, Restriction Digestion, Synthetic Biology, and Others),by End User(segmented Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others) by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents market projected to grow from USD 11002.6 million in 2020 to USD 20,270.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Biological enzymes play an important role in promoting chemical reactions. For the production of laboratory samples, molecular biology enzymes are indicated. These reagents are also used in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, and cell analysis, among other operations. A few important driving drivers are robust financing for genomics, reducing cost of sequencing techniques, and rising frequency of chronic diseases, which are all contributing to the market's growth. However, the market's growth is hampered by a scarcity of qualified professionals.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents market analysis include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Proteases and Proteinases, Phosphatases, Reverse Transcriptases, Restriction Endonucleases, Ligases, Polymerases, and Others. Proteases and Proteinases segment has expected to have the largest share for Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents market.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Cloning, Epigenetics, Restriction Digestion, Synthetic Biology, and Others. Sequencing has largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the End User, the market is segmented Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others. Hospitals & diagnostic centers segment has expected to have the largest share for Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19) is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by the coronavirus 2 (SARSCoV2) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed COVID-19 a pandemic. Researchers are working to develop diagnostic tools and medicines to combat the epidemic. Because of their accuracy and dependability in detecting genetic components from the virus in the host's body, PCR testing have been dubbed the "gold standard" for diagnosing COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The market for Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents was largest share by North America. Companies based in the United States are focusing their efforts on developing technologically improved goods for molecular biology techniques, which will boost the regional market for molecular biology enzymes, reagents, and kits.

