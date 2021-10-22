Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 14 October 2021 to 20 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 298 shares during the period from 14 October 2021 to 20 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 610 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 October 2021 to 20 October 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 October 2021 1 297 37.25 37.32 37.20 48 313 15 October 2021 401 37.17 37.22 37.14 14 905 18 October 2021 700 38.07 38.12 38.00 26 649 19 October 2021 9 600 37.19 38.06 36.64 357 024 20 October 2021 3 300 36.40 36.60 36.24 120 120 Total 15 298 - - - 567 011









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 October 2021 4 500 37.30 37.48 37.00 167 850 15 October 2021 2 500 37.68 38.10 37.44 94 200 18 October 2021 2 800 38.27 38.46 38.00 107 156 19 October 2021 210 38.15 38.16 37.90 8 012 20 October 2021 3 600 36.59 36.96 36.38 131 724 Total 13 610 - - - 508 942

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 92 059 shares. On 20 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 241 419 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).





Attachment