Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 14 October 2021 to 20 October 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 15 298 shares during the period from 14 October 2021 to 20 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 610 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 October 2021 to 20 October 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|14 October 2021
|1 297
|37.25
|37.32
|37.20
|48 313
|15 October 2021
|401
|37.17
|37.22
|37.14
|14 905
|18 October 2021
|700
|38.07
|38.12
|38.00
|26 649
|19 October 2021
|9 600
|37.19
|38.06
|36.64
|357 024
|20 October 2021
|3 300
|36.40
|36.60
|36.24
|120 120
|Total
|15 298
|-
|-
|-
|567 011
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|14 October 2021
|4 500
|37.30
|37.48
|37.00
|167 850
|15 October 2021
|2 500
|37.68
|38.10
|37.44
|94 200
|18 October 2021
|2 800
|38.27
|38.46
|38.00
|107 156
|19 October 2021
|210
|38.15
|38.16
|37.90
|8 012
|20 October 2021
|3 600
|36.59
|36.96
|36.38
|131 724
|Total
|13 610
|-
|-
|-
|508 942
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 92 059 shares. On 20 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 241 419 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment