Green Energy Group: Employee Share Incentive Program

Green Energy Group (SBX Plc) has a long-term incentive program key to attract and retain key employees. Awards under the program are expiring. The Board has decided to revise the old program in exchange for a new one under the same terms and a strike price of NOK 6,5 per share. The program becomes vested over a period of 3 years from the Grant date.
Allocations under the new program follow previous allocations under the old program with the exception of Mr Sveinung Alvestad, Director of M&A (new allocation) and Mr Steinar Hovland, VP Technical (increased allocation).
To this end, allocations under the program are as follows:
|No of shares owned
|Options
|Warrants
|Ståle Rodahl, Executive Chairman
|1,255,800
|360,000
|720,000
|Gunnar Jansen, CEO
|45,850
|360,000
|Finn Atle Hamre, COO
|15,125
|360,000
|Steinar Hovland, VP Technical
|360,000
|Sveinung Alvestad, Director M&A
|40,000
|300,000
Contacts:
Ståle Rodahl
Executive Chairman
Ph: +47 4840 0593