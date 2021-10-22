Green Energy Group: Employee Share Incentive Program

Green Energy Group (SBX Plc) has a long-term incentive program key to attract and retain key employees. Awards under the program are expiring. The Board has decided to revise the old program in exchange for a new one under the same terms and a strike price of NOK 6,5 per share. The program becomes vested over a period of 3 years from the Grant date.

Allocations under the new program follow previous allocations under the old program with the exception of Mr Sveinung Alvestad, Director of M&A (new allocation) and Mr Steinar Hovland, VP Technical (increased allocation).

To this end, allocations under the program are as follows:

 No of shares ownedOptionsWarrants
Ståle Rodahl, Executive Chairman1,255,800360,000720,000
Gunnar Jansen, CEO45,850360,000 
Finn Atle Hamre, COO15,125360,000 
Steinar Hovland, VP Technical 360,000 
Sveinung Alvestad, Director M&A40,000300,000 


