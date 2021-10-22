Green Energy Group: Employee Share Incentive Program

Green Energy Group (SBX Plc) has a long-term incentive program key to attract and retain key employees. Awards under the program are expiring. The Board has decided to revise the old program in exchange for a new one under the same terms and a strike price of NOK 6,5 per share. The program becomes vested over a period of 3 years from the Grant date.



Allocations under the new program follow previous allocations under the old program with the exception of Mr Sveinung Alvestad, Director of M&A (new allocation) and Mr Steinar Hovland, VP Technical (increased allocation).

To this end, allocations under the program are as follows:

No of shares owned Options Warrants Ståle Rodahl, Executive Chairman 1,255,800 360,000 720,000 Gunnar Jansen, CEO 45,850 360,000 Finn Atle Hamre, COO 15,125 360,000 Steinar Hovland, VP Technical 360,000 Sveinung Alvestad, Director M&A 40,000 300,000





