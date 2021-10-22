Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q3 2021 report and presentation

Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) announces its third quarter 2021 presentation and report.
Headlines Q3 2021
- NAV reported at NOK 10.85/share end of Q3. The share price ended the quarter at NOK 4.48
- Key contract win for the “Fulmar Explorer” for a 1-year firm duration OBN contract
- Completed outfitting the “Fulmar Explorer” as a high-end OBN vessel
- All owned vessels awarded contracts YTD
- First steps in consolidating the OBN market taken
- AGM decision to rebrand into Green Energy Group SE
- Revenues of $7.1 million, up from $3.0 million in Q3 2020
- EBITDA going from negative $0.6 million to positive 0.3 million on significantly improved utilization
- Green Energy Group SE joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative as part of our commitment to universal sustainability principles
- Outlook improving
