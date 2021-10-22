Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Q3 2021 report and presentation

Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc) announces its third quarter 2021 presentation and report.



Headlines Q3 2021

NAV reported at NOK 10.85/share end of Q3. The share price ended the quarter at NOK 4.48

Key contract win for the “Fulmar Explorer” for a 1-year firm duration OBN contract

Completed outfitting the “Fulmar Explorer” as a high-end OBN vessel

All owned vessels awarded contracts YTD

First steps in consolidating the OBN market taken

AGM decision to rebrand into Green Energy Group SE

Revenues of $7.1 million, up from $3.0 million in Q3 2020

EBITDA going from negative $0.6 million to positive 0.3 million on significantly improved utilization

Green Energy Group SE joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative as part of our commitment to universal sustainability principles

Outlook improving

