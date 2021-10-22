QPR Software Interim Report January – September 2021

| Source: QPR Software Oyj QPR Software Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, OCTOBER 22, 2021 AT 9.00 AM


Net sales increased 13% and operating profit improved in July – September 2021

January September 2021

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 7,085 thousand (January – September 2020: 6,630), growth 7%.
  • SaaS net sales as well as consulting and software license net sales increased. Software maintenance net sales decreased from previous year.
  • International net sales represented 51% of Group net sales (47).
  • EBITDA increased to EUR 671 thousand (221).
  • Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -198 thousand (-752).
  • Earnings per share EUR -0.019 (-0.055).


July September 2021

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 2,043 thousand (July – September 2020: 1,801).
  • Net sales increased 13%, driven by growth in international net sales.
  • SaaS net sales as well as consulting and software license net sales increased.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR 103 thousand (-109).
  • Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -208 thousand (-413).
  • Operating expenses remained on the same level as in previous year.


Business operations

QPR Software´s mission is to make customers agile and efficient in their operations. We innovate, develop, and sell software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizations’ operations. Furthermore, we offer customers consulting services related to our software.

 

Outlook for 2021 (adjusted)

The exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue to affect new customer acquisition, but there are signs of customer decision making normalizing when it comes to software procurement. Based on actual net sales year-to-date, recurring customer revenues, consulting booking levels, and the current portfolio of sales opportunities, QPR expects its net sales to grow by 4-9% in 2021 (2020: EUR 8,971 thousand), and EBITDA and operating result to improve compared to 2020.


KEY FIGURES       
        
EUR in thousands,
unless otherwise indicated		July-Sept,
2021		July-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Net sales2,0431,801137,0856,63078,971
EBITDA103-109194671221204248
 % of net sales5.0-6.1 9.53.3 2.8
Operating result-208-41350-198-75274-936
 % of net sales-10.2-22.9 -2.8-11.3 -10.4
Result before tax-213-41949-291-76162-952
Result for the period-165-34552-225-65566-812
 % of net sales-8.1-19.1 -3.2-9.9 -9.0
        
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		-0.014-0.02952-0.019-0.055-66-0.068
Equity per share, EUR0.1440.199-280.1440.199-280.161
        
Cash flow from operating
activities		-642-89028569101464334
Cash and cash equivalents251317-21251317-21185
Net borrowings1,0024591181,002459118762
Gearing, %55.821.416155.8-21.436138.0
Equity ratio, %36.947.0-2136.947.0-2134.6
Return on equity, %-34.9-59.541-15.835.5-145-34.1
Return on investment, %-14.2-59.376-8.8-30.071-28.0


REPORTING

QPR Software innovates, develops, sells, and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), and Consulting.

Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of SaaS net sales, Renewable software licenses, and Software maintenance services.

Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited time period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the beginning of the invoicing period.

Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the location of the customer´s headquarters.


REVIEW BY THE CEO

The Company's net sales grew by 13% in the third quarter when compared year on year. Software license revenue and SaaS revenue, which are central to long-term success, grew driven by international sales. Consulting revenue grew clearly, especially supported by ongoing long-term customer relationships. Although the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were still felt in the new logo sales of software solutions, the Company won several contracts, entering into, among others, a major process software deal with a global technology Company and expanding its cooperation with several major current customers.

The Company continues to invest in the process excellence business with sales and business development resources as well as new sales channels in 2021. The measures taken support the positive development in the new sales of QPR ProcessAnalyzer, the process mining software, and for expanding usage with current customers. In the past quarter, the Company started developing functionalities for task mining, which will enable customers to have a more operational understanding and actionable insights for the development of business processes.

The pilot deliveries of QPR Business Portal, a solution for the development of organizations’ operations and quality systems, have progressed and we are developing the next phase of capabilities in cooperation with our customers. The feedback received through customer co-creation have already resulted in the design and implementation of new features for role-based views and metrics in the solution in production.

The sales of performance management software, QPR Metrics, and related software consulting have increased over the past year in the Middle Eastern market. During the reporting period, we strengthened our solution delivery capability by hiring a new delivery team leader and further developing our software solution. Tero Aspinen, a member of the Management Team responsible for business in the Middle East, moved to Dubai in August to support our local partner network in sales and business development.

After long-term CEO, Jari Jaakkola, left his position, I started as the new CEO on October 1, 2021. I want to thank Mr. Jaakkola for his meaningful contribution to the development and management of the Company during his 13-year tenure as CEO. QPR Software is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year as a pioneer and leader in its industry. The position we have achieved among a broad and significant international customer base, combined with a strong product portfolio and service offering, creates a solid foundation for the Company's success and growth in the future.

Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer


NET SALES DEVELOPMENT 

NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP     
        
EUR in thousandsJuly-Sept,
2021		July-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Software licenses28927171,155937231,344
Renewable software licenses14012512664733-9900
Software maintenance services52851921,5271,677-92,195
SaaS3082849949820161,081
Consulting779602292,7902,463133,452
Total2,0431,801137,0856,63078,971
        
NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA     
        
EUR in thousandsJuly-Sept,
2021		July-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Finland907965-63,5003,524-14,718
Europe incl. Russia and Turkey764480591,9961,758142,474
Rest of the world37235551,5891,348181,780
Total2,0431,801137,0856,63078,971


July - September 2021

Net sales in the third quarter increased by 13% and amounted to EUR 2,043 thousand (1,801). Significant growth in consulting (+29%) and in SaaS net sales (+9%) had a positive impact on net sales. The annual value of SaaS offers to customers increased year-on-year by over 60% to almost EUR 2.5 million.

Consulting net sales, including software deliveries, amounted to EUR 779 thousand (602). Software deliveries were positively impacted by significant projects sold to the Middle East early this year. SaaS net sales increased to EUR 308 thousand (284),

New software license net sales increased to EUR 289 thousand (271) and renewable software license net sales to EUR 140 thousand (125). SaaS net sales increased 9% to EUR 308 thousand (284).

Software maintenance net sales amounted to EUR 528 thousand (519).

Net sales in Finland decreased by 6%, but international net sales increased by 36%. Of the Group net sales, 44% (54) derived from Finland, 37% (27) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and 16% (20) from the rest of the world.


January - September 2021

Net sales between January and September amounted to EUR 7,085 thousand (6,630) and increased by 7%. The share of recurring revenue was 43% of net sales (49).

Net sales in Finland were on the same level as in the previous year (-1%). International net sales increased by 15%, driven by software sales.

Of the Group net sales, 49% (53) derived from Finland, 28% (27) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and 22% (20) from the rest of the world.


FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

July - September 2021

The Group´s EBITDA amounted to 103 thousand (-109) and operating result (EBIT) to EUR -208 thousand (-413).  The improvement in operating result was mainly due to an increase in net sales. Operating expenses were at a similar level as the year before (-2%).

The result for the period was EUR -165 thousand (-345). Earnings per share were EUR -0.014 (-0.029).


January - September 2021

The Group´s EBITDA amounted to EUR 671 thousand (221) and operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -198 thousand (-752). The improvement in operating result was due to an increase in net sales and a decrease in depreciation. Operating expenses remained almost at the same level as the year before (-1%).

The Group´s fixed costs were EUR 6,401 thousand (6,503) in the reporting period. Credit losses, included in fixed costs, were EUR 60 thousand (47).

The result before taxes was EUR -291 thousand (-761) and the result for the period was EUR -225 thousand (-655). Earnings per share were EUR -0.019 (-0.055).


FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Cash flow from operating activities between January and September was EUR 569 thousand (101). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 251 thousand (317).

Net financial expenses were EUR 93 thousand (9) and included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project. The payment was made in January 2021.

Investments between January and September totaled EUR 593 thousand (777). Investments were mainly related to product development expenditure.

The Group´s financial position is good. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 251 thousand (317), in addition to which the Group has access to EUR 1.0 million worth of other short-term financial instruments. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 1.0 million and no long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The gearing ratio was 56% (23). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 37% (47).


PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure, and model organization’s operations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR BusinessPortal, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

From January to September, product development expenses were EUR 1,409 thousand (1,587) and product development expenses worth EUR 542 thousand (627) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses stood at EUR 542 thousand (629). Capitalized product development expenses are amortized over a period of four years.


PERSONNEL

At the end of the quarter, the Group employed a total of 79 persons (85). The average number of personnel during the quarter was 80 (86).

The average age of employees is 42.9 (42) years. Women account for 25% (20) of employees, men for 75% (80).  Of all personnel, 20% (19) work in sales and marketing, 39% (42) in consulting and customer care, 33% (31) in product development, and 8% (9) in administration.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short-term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus mainly based on the Group and business unit net sales performance. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.


SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS    
     
Trading of sharesJan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Shares traded, pcs1,737,247714,5001431,403,426
Volume, EUR3,639,8511,462,3561492,825,365
% of shares14.56.0 11.7
Average trading price, EUR2.102.0522.01
     
Shares and market capitalizationSeptember 30,
2021		September 30,
2020		Change,
%		Dec 31,
2020
     
Total number of shares, pcs12,444,86312,444,863-12,444,863
Treasury shares, pcs457,009457,009-457,009
Book counter value, EUR0.110.11-0.11
Outstanding shares, pcs11,987,85411,987,854-11,987,854
Number of shareholders1,4121,179201,240
Closing price, EUR1,981,9612,24
Market capitalization, EUR23,735,95123,496,194126,852,793
Book counter value of all treasury
shares, EUR		50,27150,271-50,271
Total purchase value of all treasury
shares, EUR		439,307439,307-439,307
Treasury shares, % of all shares3.73.7-3.7


GOVERNANCE

In March 2021, the Board of Directors gave a notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2020.  The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela, and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company´s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software´s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either on one or several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.

All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on March 25, 2021. The release can be found in Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases.

Jari Jaakkola announced on May 5, 2021, to the Board of Directors that he will resign as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board and Jaakkola agreed that Jaakkola will continue in office until approximately the beginning of September. The Board of Directors appointed on June 24, 2021, Jussi Vasama as the new CEO of QPR Software Plc. He assumed his position on October 1, 2021. Vasama has a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and Management, specializing in the international operations of industrial companies. He has held various global and regional management positions in the software industry since 2012.


SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aims to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business.

QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security) and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow). The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational, and liability risks.

Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables and credit limits.

Approximately 61% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (44). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2020, pages 22-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports)


QPR SOFTWARE PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Jussi Vasama, CEO
Tel. +358 (0) 50 380 9893

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Main Media

Neither this press release nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America or its territories or possessions.


FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT     
         
EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated		July-Sept,
2021		July-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020		 
         
Net sales2,0431,801137,0856,63078,971 
Other operating income            075-1000100-        100 
         
Materials and services248279-11882979-101,422 
Employee benefit expenses1,4341,474-34,8984,970-16,649 
Other operating expenses2592321263356013753 
EBITDA103-109194671221204248 
         
Depreciation and amortization3113042869972-111,183 
Operating result-208-41350-198-75274-936 
         
Financial income and expenses-5-614-93-9-941-16 
Result before tax-213-41949-291-76162-952 
         
Income taxes4974-3466106-38140 
Result for the period-165-34552-225-65566-812 
         
         
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		-0.014-0.02952-0.019-0.05566-0.068 
         
Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income:		        
 Result for the period-165-34552-225-65566-812 
Other items in comprehensive
income that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:		        
 Exchange differences on
 translating foreign operations		2-13003-1 400 -3 
Total comprehensive income-163-346-53-222-65666-814 
 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET		    
      
EUR in thousandsSept 30,
2021		Sept 30,
2020		Change,
%		Dec 31,
2020		 
      
Assets     
      
Non-current assets:     
 Intangible assets2,0031,97512,054 
 Goodwill5135130513 
 Tangible assets15675108176 
 Right-of-use assets22119016211 
 Other non-current assets36026337277 
Total non-current assets3,2523,01683,231 
      
Current assets:     
 Trade and other receivables2,0451,94952,901 
 Cash and cash equivalents251317-21185 
Total current assets2,2972,26613,086 
      
Total assets5,5495,28256,317 
      
Equity and liabilities     
      
Equity:     
 Share capital1,3591,35901,359 
 Other funds2121021 
 Treasury shares-439-4390-439 
 Translation differences-67-670-69 
 Invested non-restricted equity fund5505 
 Retained earnings9161,270-281,126 
Equity attributable to shareholders of
the parent company		1,7952,149-162,004 
      
Current liabilities:     
 Interest-bearing liabilities1,00070043700 
 Interest-bearing lease liabilities25477229247 
 Advances received684708-3527 
 Accrued expenses and prepaid income1,3031,26732,305 
 Trade and other payables51338135533 
Total current liabilities3,7533,133204,313 
      
Total liabilities3,7533,133204,313 
      
Total equity and liabilities5,5495,28256,317 
 

 

CONSOLIDATED CONDENCED CASH FLOW STATEMENT		     
        
EUR in thousandsJuly-Sept,
2021		July-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
        
Cash flow from operating activities:       
 Result for the period-165-34552-225-65566-812
 Adjustments to the result29426312887930-51,135
 Working capital changes-742-796-772-149-14845
 Interest and other financial
 expenses paid		-2-775-150-34-341-40
 Interest and other financial
 income received		11-342259127
 Income taxes paid-28-6-370-17-16-4-21
Net cash from operating activities-642-89028569101464334
        
Cash flow from investing activities:       
 Purchases of tangible and
 intangible assets		-215-12473-593-777-24-1,098
Net cash used in investing activities-215-12473-593-777-24-1,098
        
Cash flow from financing activities:       
 Proceeds from short term
 borrowings		300700-571,00070043700
 Repayments of short term
 borrowings		----700-7000-500
 Payment of lease liabilities-69-769-208 -28642-261
Net cash used in financing activities231624-6392-28430-61
        
Net change in cash and cash
equivalents 		-626-390-6168-704110-825
Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period		878722221851,035-821,035
Effects of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents		-1-1495-2-1488-25
Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period		251317-21251317-21185
                     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY   
        
EUR in thousandsShare
capital		Other
funds		Translation
differences		Treasury
shares		Invested non-
restricted
equity fund		Retained
earnings		Total
Equity Jan 1, 20201,35921-66-43951,8822,762
Stock option scheme     4242
Comprehensive income  -1  -655-656
Equity Sept 30, 20201,35921-67-43951,2702,149
Stock option scheme     1414
Comprehensive income  -3  -157-159
Equity Dec 31, 20201,35921-70-43951,1262,004
Stock option scheme     1515
Comprehensive income  3  -225-222
Equity Sept 30, 20211,35921-67-43959161,795


NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report complies with requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2021, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2020 financial statements.

When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.

In April 2021, the IFRS Interpretations Committee issued a final agenda decision on the accounting for the costs of configuring or customizing cloud computing arrangements (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). In this agenda decision, the Interpretation Committee considered whether in applying IAS 38, the customer recognizes an intangible asset in relation to configuration or customization of the application software, and if an intangible asset is not recognized, how does the customer account for the configuration or customization costs. IFRIC agenda decisions do not have an effective date, and they are expected to be applied as soon as possible. As the Group has cloud computing arrangements in place, it has begun an analysis of whether this agenda decision has an impact on the accounting policies applied to the costs of implementing cloud arrangements. The analysis will be performed in the Group during autumn 2021, and the possible effects will be taken into account retrospectively in the 2021 financial statements at the latest.

INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS   
    
EUR in thousandsJan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Jan-Dec,
2020
    
Increase in intangible assets:   
 Acquisition cost Jan 111,98711,15911,159
 Increase542627828
    
Increase in tangible assets:   
 Acquisition cost Jan 12,6222,4872,487
 Increase45171135
    
    
CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES  
    
EUR in thousandsJan-Sept,
2021		Jan-Sept,
2020		Jan-Dec,
2020
    
Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1947784784
Proceeds from short term borrowings1,249721947
Repayments942728784
Interest-bearing liabilities June 30/Dec 311,254777947


PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS    
     
EUR in thousandsSept 30,
2021		Sept 30,
2020		Dec 31,
2020		Change,
%
     
Business mortgages (held by the Company)2,3862,3852,3870
     
Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:    
 Maturing in less than one year2377228
 Maturing in 1-5 years2987324
Total521614285
     
Total pledges and commitments2,4912,4012,4014


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER    
        
EUR in thousandsQ3
2021		Q2
2021		Q1
2021		Q4
2020		Q3
2020		Q2
2020		Q1
2020
        
Net sales2,0432,1382,9042,3411,8012,0412,789
Other operating income000075250
        
Materials and services248297337443279260440
Employee benefit expenses1,4341,6921,7721,6791,4741,7571,739
Other operating expenses259146228193232109220
EBITDA103356627-109-60390
        
Depreciation and amortization311278280211304324345
Operating result-208-275286-184-413-38445
        
Financial income and expenses-5-8-80-8-66-9
Result before tax-213-283206-191-419-37836
        
Income taxes4952-35347457-25
Result for the period-165-231170-157-345-32111


GROUP KEY FIGURES   
    
EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated		Jan-Sept or
Sept 30, 2021		Jan-Sept or
Sept 30, 2020		Jan-Dec or
Dec 31, 2020
    
Net sales7,0856,6308,971
Net sales growth, %6.9-5.5-5.7
EBITDA671221248
 % of net sales9.53.32.8
Operating result-198-752-936
 % of net sales-2.8-11.3-10.4
Result before tax-291-761-952
 % of net sales-4.1-11.5-10.6
Result for the period-225-655-812
 % of net sales-3.2-9.9-9.0
    
Return on equity (per annum), %-15.8-35.5-34.1
Return on investment (per annum), %-8.8-30.0-28.0
Cash and cash equivalents251317185
Net borrowings1,002459762
Equity1,7952,1492,004
Gearing, %55.821.438.0
Equity ratio, %36.947.034.6
Total balance sheet5,5495,2826,317
    
Investments in non-current assets7507981 210
 % of net sales10.612.013.5
Product development expenses1,4091,5872,050
 % of net sales19.923.922.9
    
Average number of personnel808686
Personnel at the beginning of period888383
Personnel at the end of period798588
    
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		-0.019-0.055-0.068
Equity per share, EUR0.1440.1730.161



Tags

2021 interim report Q3 QPR Software osavuosikatsaus