Men’s Reversible Black Bomber Jacket – Frank And Oak Skyline Collection Launch

Montréal, Canada, Oct. 22, 2021

Functional, eco-friendly fashion is a priority for many of today’s style-conscious consumers. The Frank and Oak brand was founded on these principles. Every element that defines the label is mindfully developed using recycled items and reusable products. The company’s new Skyline reversible bomber is a reflection of their dedication to the role sustainability can play in contemporary fashion design.

More information is available at https://www.frankandoak.com/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-black-1410207-002?

The increase in severe weather events around the world is a sign global warming cannot be ignored. Clothing brand Frank and Oak are determined to do their part for the planet by producing contemporary fashion designs that prioritize sustainability. With the launch of their reversible bomber, made from a blend of recycled materials, the brand helps their customers feel good about their fashion choices while also helping to minimize the global carbon burden.

The Skyline reversible bomber jacket is an innovative concept in men’s outerwear. Wind-resistant, water-resistant, and reversible, every layer and every component of this jacket is made from recycled goods. The lining is made with recycled fibres, the insulation from cruelty-free Thermore® 100% recycled fibres from PET post-consumer bottles, the outer layer is made with similarly recycled materials and the zipper, a NATULON® product, further facilitates recycling.

Designed for year-round wear, the jacket features diamond-shaped quilting on side A, and a smooth shell on side B. It is machine washable and can withstand temperatures ranging from -5°C to -10°C.

The Skyline reversible bomber can be worn over a t-shirt or light sweater in milder temperatures, or it can be paired with a coat from the company’s Smart-Layer line for an upscale outerwear look in cooler weather. The jacket is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, and comes in a selection of earthy, neutral colours.

Frank and Oak is a Canadian company with several brick-and-mortar retail outlets and an online store that serves a global audience. Garments can be shipped throughout North America and, with only a few exceptions, can also be shipped anywhere in the world.

With the launch of their newest expression in sustainable, eco-friendly fashion, the Frank and Oak Skyline reversible bomber is a handsome choice that models both individual style and global responsibility.

