Dental Crowns/Bridges Updated By North Arlington NJ Smile Makeover Dentist

With their move to specialize in Smile Makeover dentistry, the office is now better positioned to assist patients who feel unhappy with the visual state of their teeth or previous dental work, including old fillings, caps and crowns as seen here https://www.smiledesignspecialist.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/crowns-bridges

The practice is conveniently located at 312 Belleville Turnpike #3B, North Arlington, NJ 07031 and welcomes patients from Harrison, Kearny and other nearby areas.

The launch of their new cosmetic crowns and bridges service coincides with a recent study from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), which indicated that one third of American adults are unhappy with their smile. This was owing not just to crooked placement but to discolored, damaged and/or missing teeth.

Damaged teeth are both a source of pain, discomfort and inconvenience, and can also cause feelings of shame or embarrassment.

As such, Smile Design Specialist: Richard Ekstein, DMD is proud to assist adults in the North Arlington and Kearny areas who need significant restorative dental work.

Dental crowns are one of the most effective ways to make a cosmetic modification to a patient’s smile, and can be used to cover misshapen or severely discolored teeth, as well as dental implants.

However, crowns are also an essential part of functional dental work. Recent scientific studies have shown that poor dental health and gum disease can be linked to heart disease, poor brain health, diabetes, respiratory disease and a host of other chronic conditions. Therefore, Dr. Ekstein and his expert team also advocate for dental crowns in cases of weak and decaying teeth, cracked and broken teeth, and to hold a dental bridge in place.

The practice also sees crowns as part of preventative dentistry and recommends them as a protective measure for patients who are at high risk of further tooth decay.

Smile Design Specialist: Richard Ekstein, DMD was founded in 2011 by its eponymous principal dentist Dr. Richard Ekstein. The team at Smile Design Specialist is passionate about providing the best in both cosmetic and family dentistry, and is focused on preventative care as a way to ensure long-term oral health.

In addition to their new cosmetic crowns and bridges services, they continue to offer preventative cleanings and check-ups, dental fillings, implants, and orthodontic work such as Invisalign.

A spokesperson for the dentist said, “Our practice is on a mission to educate people that dentistry should be preventative, meaning, we want our patients to come to us regularly so that they don’t need a lot of dentistry. We don’t want to do a lot of dentistry, we want to keep you healthy from the start.”

