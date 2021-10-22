Opportunities for 4D Imaging Radar in the Automotive Vehicles Sector: Repositioning Chinese Auto Industry in the Wake of the Pandemic

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4D Imaging Radar in Autonomous Vehicles - Industry, Market, and Competition Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ADAS and AV radar module market size is anticipated to grow 1.6x times to reach $8 billion by 2025 and $12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5 percent. 4D imaging radar modules are expected to penetrate by 6.8 percent by 2025; only in a matter of 2-3 years, which is currently a niche market.

Exterior application, especially in the short-range applications such as blind-spot detection, shows huge market potential along with in-cabin applications of occupant monitoring and left-child detection.

Vayyar Imaging, Arbe Robotics, Uhnder, RFISee, RadSee, Smart Radar System, Zadar Labs, Oculli, InnoSenT, Infineon, and Ainstein, are the leading emerging players in 4D imaging radar industry, while Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Xilinx, and Analog Devices are the SoC providers aggressively working on developing 4D imaging radar solutions for ADAS and higher level of automation.

This research study exhaustively covers the key trends in autonomous vehicle industry and need for the deployment of 4D imaging radar technology.

The study talks about the following important factors of the market:

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive sales

Repositioning Chinese auto industry in the wake of the pandemic

ADAS, Autonomous and Robotic Vehicles - Market Outlook

Status of radar sensors in the ADAS and AV industry

Understanding the potential change in the radar demand and its market size from different perspectives including - automation levels (ADAS, Level 2, Level 3 and Level 4/5), range of operations (short, medium-long), and frequency band of operation (24 GHz, 77 GHz, 79 GHz, and in-cabin application bands)

Market penetration trend of 4D imaging radar-on-chip sensors for in-cabin and world-facing exterior sensing applications

Impact of frequency regulations and allocations across different geographies

4D imaging radar hardware chip and software solutions and how it is expected to challenge the sensor suite dynamics

Key Questions Answered

What are the major regulatory trends forcing towards adoption of 4D imaging radar?

How radar sensor in the ADAS and autonomous vehicles industry is redefining its position?

How important is 4D imaging radar software solution and what is its market potential?

Who are the emerging and leading 4D radar-on-chip and software solution companies?

How 4D radar's role in in-cabin monitoring applications of occupant monitoring and left-child detection is creating market opportunity?

What will be the potential demand for 4D radar sensors in exterior short and medium-long range applications?

What would be the expected demand across different frequency ranges?

What is the status and expected trends in autonomous vehicles industry?

What will be the expected demand of radar sensors across robotic vehicles for shared mobility and last-mile delivery?

What are the partnerships within the industry (between OEMs, Tier 1s, and Tier 2s) for adoption and deployment of 4D radars?



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Passenger Vehicle Sales - Market Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Passenger Vehicle Sales

2.2. Chinese market witnessed surge even during the pandemic

2.3. Demand expected to normalize post 2021

3. Status of ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles - Market Outlook

3.1. ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Global Market Outlook

3.2. ADAS Passenger Vehicles - Regional Market Outlook

3.3. Autonomous Vehicles - Global Market Outlook

3.4. Robotic Vehicles - Global Market Outlook

4. Status of Automotive Radar Industry - Market Outlook

4.1. Radar Demand by Levels of Automation

4.2. Radar Demand by Range of Operation

4.3. Radar Demand by Frequency

4.4. Radar Frequency Regulation and Allocation

4.5. Radar Module Sales by Frequency

4.6. Trend towards 4D Imaging Radar is Growing Rapidly

5. Automotive 4D Radar Industry - Market Outlook

5.1. 4D Radar Market - Split by Levels of Automation

5.2. 4D Radar Market - Split by ADAS and AV Applications

5.3. 4D Imaging Radar for Exterior Sensing Application

5.4. 4D Imaging Radar for In-cabin Application

5.5. Emerging and Leading 4D Radar Companies





