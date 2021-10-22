2021 Word Laboratory Consumables Market Analysis: Key Date on Chromatography Consumables and Suppliers, Cell Culture Products, Life Science Consumables

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Consumables Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is designed for general management, product managers and marketing executives in the laboratory consumables industry. For them, it provides up-to-date market data about those technologies in their areas of interest. and related markets. Information on specific segments or the whole industry can be used to evaluate markets, the competitive landscape, or identify opportunities and acquisition targets.

A strategy for the consumables market must involve geographic market composition, market growth rate, and new competitors. This report saves time by providing comprehensive data in an easily readable format.

This unique resource includes market information on the following areas:

CHROMATOGRAPHY CONSUMABLES AND SUPPLIES

GC Columns

GC Supplies

Analytical HPLC Columns

Preparative HPLC Columns

HPLC Supplies

SFC Columns

LPLC Columns

Chromatography Resins

CELL CULTURE PRODUCTS

Cell Culture Media

Cell Culture Serum

Cell Culture Reagents

Cell Culture Lines

3D Cell Culture

Cell Culture Plastics

Cell Transfection Reagents

Single-Use Bioreactors/Bags

LIFE SCIENCE CONSUMABLES

Immunoassay Reagents

ELISA Kits

Antibodies

PCR Reagents

CRISPR Products

Cell Health & Viability Reagents

NGS Library Prep

NA Prep Consumables

Key market developments (M&A, new products, recalls, lawsuits and other activities) in laboratory consumables are also discussed in the report.

Companies covered in the report include:

Agilent

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad

Danaher

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High Technologies

Illumina

Lonza

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer

Phenomenex

Promega

QIAGEN

Restek

Roche

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VWR

Waters



