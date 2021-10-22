Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Report 2021-2026: U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seamless Pipes and Tubes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach $218.7 Billion by 2026

The global market for Seamless Pipes and Tubes estimated at US$157.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

Hot Finished, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold Finished segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.7% share of the global Seamless Pipes and Tubes market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2026

The Seamless Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Seamless pipe production capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, particularly in China. Asia Pacific market is expected to benefit mainly from increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. Russia, Japan, the US, and EU are other leading production centers of seamless pipes, globally.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Review of Major End-Use Markets Impacted by the Pandemic

Automotive Sector

Manufacturing & Machinery

Oil & Gas Sector

Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term

Seamless Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

A Glance at the Production Process

Types of Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Key End-Use Markets

Market Outlook

Unconventional and Deep Water to Buoy Growth Opportunities

Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions

Seamless Pipes Production Scenario

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 156 Featured)

ArcelorMittal SA

ChelPipe

EVRAZ

North America JFE Steel Corporation

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation

PAO TMK Tenaris S.A.

Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation

UMW Group

United States Steel Corporation

Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes (France)

Wheatland Tube Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Drilling & Well Construction Activity to Post Strong Gains from Demand-Led Rebound

Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products

Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities

Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes

Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand

Machinery: An Important Market for Seamless Tubes

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery

Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

Power Generation: An Expanding Market for Seamless Pipes

Seamless Tubes in Industrial Boilers

Seamless Tubes in Utility Boilers

Seamless pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in the Construction Sector

Rebound in the Construction Sector to Drive Opportunities

Infrastructure Needs Fuel Demand for High Strength Tubes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities for OCTG Tubes

Shale Plays Transforms US Energy Mix

Value Added Seamless Pipes Gain Traction

ERW Pipes Pose strong Competition to Seamless Pipes

Replacement Market Generates High Demand

Recovery in Automobile Production to Drive Growth

Growth in Construction Spending Post Covid-19 to Improve Prospects

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

CANADA

Oil & Gas Industry: A Significant Contributor to Canadian Economy

JAPAN

CHINA

Market Overview

Seamless Pipes & Tubes Market

Production Scenario

Large Automotive Industry Augurs Well for Seamless Tubes Demand

Market Analytics

EUROPE



FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Seamless OCTG Pipes & Tubes Demand in Russia

Rise in Demand for Premium Products

Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products

Opportunities from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves

Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA

Market Overview

Power Plants Expand Opportunities for Seamless Pipes

Downturn in Automobile Sector Hits Sales

Changing Construction Trends Put the Seamless Pipes Market in Overdrive

Indian Manufacturers Focus on Overseas Markets

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA

BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

