Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Report 2021-2026: U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2026

Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach $218.7 Billion by 2026
The global market for Seamless Pipes and Tubes estimated at US$157.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.
Hot Finished, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold Finished segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.7% share of the global Seamless Pipes and Tubes market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2026
The Seamless Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Seamless pipe production capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, particularly in China. Asia Pacific market is expected to benefit mainly from increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. Russia, Japan, the US, and EU are other leading production centers of seamless pipes, globally.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Review of Major End-Use Markets Impacted by the Pandemic
- Automotive Sector
- Manufacturing & Machinery
- Oil & Gas Sector
- Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term
- Seamless Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
- A Glance at the Production Process
- Types of Seamless Pipes and Tubes
- Key End-Use Markets
- Market Outlook
- Unconventional and Deep Water to Buoy Growth Opportunities
- Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions
- Seamless Pipes Production Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 156 Featured)
- ArcelorMittal SA
- ChelPipe
- EVRAZ
- North America JFE Steel Corporation
- Jindal SAW Ltd.
- Maharashtra Seamless Limited
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- PAO TMK Tenaris S.A.
- Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation
- UMW Group
- United States Steel Corporation
- Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes (France)
- Wheatland Tube Company
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Drilling & Well Construction Activity to Post Strong Gains from Demand-Led Rebound
- Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products
- Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities
- Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes
- Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand
- Machinery: An Important Market for Seamless Tubes
- High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery
- Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
- Power Generation: An Expanding Market for Seamless Pipes
- Seamless Tubes in Industrial Boilers
- Seamless Tubes in Utility Boilers
- Seamless pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in the Construction Sector
- Rebound in the Construction Sector to Drive Opportunities
- Infrastructure Needs Fuel Demand for High Strength Tubes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities for OCTG Tubes
- Shale Plays Transforms US Energy Mix
- Value Added Seamless Pipes Gain Traction
- ERW Pipes Pose strong Competition to Seamless Pipes
- Replacement Market Generates High Demand
- Recovery in Automobile Production to Drive Growth
- Growth in Construction Spending Post Covid-19 to Improve Prospects
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Analytics
CANADA
- Oil & Gas Industry: A Significant Contributor to Canadian Economy
JAPAN
CHINA
- Market Overview
- Seamless Pipes & Tubes Market
- Production Scenario
- Large Automotive Industry Augurs Well for Seamless Tubes Demand
- Market Analytics
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
- Market Overview
- Seamless OCTG Pipes & Tubes Demand in Russia
- Rise in Demand for Premium Products
- Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products
- Opportunities from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves
- Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Analytics
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
- Market Overview
- Power Plants Expand Opportunities for Seamless Pipes
- Downturn in Automobile Sector Hits Sales
- Changing Construction Trends Put the Seamless Pipes Market in Overdrive
- Indian Manufacturers Focus on Overseas Markets
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
