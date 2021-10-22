EHang and Shenzhen Expressway to Jointly Develop Smart City Transportation Network

A new strategic partnership of EHang 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative

Innovative integration of urban air mobility and expressway networks

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced that it has reached a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Expressway Operation and Development Company Limited, one of subsidiaries of Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (“Shenzhen Expressway”). Based on the deployment of the Shenzhen Expressway UAV command-and-control systems, the two parties will further broaden use cases of EHang AAVs for roads inspection, emergency rescue, materials transportation among others. In addition, as an important partner of EHang 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, Shenzhen Expressway will join efforts with EHang to explore the innovative integration of AAV air mobility and expressway networks in smart city transportation.

EHang and Shenzhen Expressway Operation and Development Company have built the first AAV command-and-control platform, equipped with various types of AAVs and intelligent sensor devices for expressway networks management, emergency rescue and safe operations.

Shenzhen Expressway Operation and Development Company Limited stated, "We have been working with EHang to explore the AAV applications for two years, which laid a solid technological foundation. Today I am very pleased to demonstrate the industry-leading smart transportation project."

Edward Xu, Chief Strategy Officer of EHang, said, “Our in-depth partnership with Shenzhen Expressway is another major strategic deployment to deepen the urban air mobility industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is also another milestone for EHang 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative. We hope to work with Shenzhen Expressway to upgrade the transportation in Shenzhen for intelligent urban mobility networks.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

About Shenzhen Expressway

Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited is principally engaged in the investment, construction, operation and management of toll highways and roads. The Company aims at enhancing the ability of wealth creation by improving the quality of operation, obtaining reasonable returns through providing high-quality service to the society, and achieving satisfaction of customers, employees, shareholders and related parties by balancing their interests, so as to foster the Company’s sustainable development. Currently, the Company will maintain its market orientation, focus on the expressway industry, actively explore and engage in new investments in the industry for a synergistic growth in both its scale and efficiency.

