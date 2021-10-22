Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER) Market Report 2021 - AER OEMs Should Become AER Suppliers and Service Providers to Off-site Reprocessing Facilities to Build Brand Recognition

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER) Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global competitive landscape comprises about 15 AER manufacturers that offer single-chamber and dual/multi-chamber AERs. Apart from Olympus which reprocesses its own brand of endoscopes, the majority of manufacturers offer AERs that can reprocess all types and models of endoscopes.

While the entire healthcare industry adapts to changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the endoscope reprocessing industry undergoes a major technology transformation. The rise in multiple infection outbreaks from contaminated endoscopes due to faulty endoscope reprocessing and manual errors in cleaning presents huge growth potential for automated endoscope reprocessors (AER), which offer high-level disinfection (HLD) in endoscope reprocessing.

However, the complex design and faulty reprocessing of reusable endoscopes, specifically duodenoscopes which pose the highest risk of patient cross-contamination, have led to a gradual shift toward single-use or disposable endoscopes that require no reprocessing. Following the pandemic, governments are increasingly recommending endoscope manufacturers to simplify endoscope design or shift to disposable ones, especially in the United States.

The shift to disposable endoscopes is further supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid granting reimbursement for such endoscopes. Single-use duodenoscopes are preferred in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures as they offer zero cross-contamination risk and zero reprocessing, repair and maintenance, and labor costs.

Leading participants Boston Scientific and Ambu have already introduced single-use endoscopes. These pose a major threat to endoscope reprocessing stakeholders, specifically AER manufacturers, as AERs could become obsolete. AER manufacturers are seeking ways to retain or strengthen their market share in the endoscope reprocessing market.

More and more endoscopic procedures are being conducted outside hospital premises in ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), ambulatory endoscopy centers (AEC), physicians' own clinics, specialty gastrointestinal clinics, and diagnostic centers. Unlike hospitals that have in-house central sterile supply departments (CSSD) or reprocessing departments, these endoscopy facilities usually engage off-site reprocessing centers for endoscope HLD.

Off-site reprocessing facilities have captured a substantial share of the end-user market for AERs, which can be classified into two major segments: single-chamber AERs and dual/multi-chamber AERs. While dual/multi-chambers AERs remain the preference of hospitals and large-scale reprocessing facilities, single-chamber AERs are increasingly being installed in AECs and physicians' clinics.

The latest features in AERs, such as track-and-trace and networking capabilities, asynchronous operation, and printer-integrated for cycle display, boost the adoption of advanced AERs. As such, software solution providers could potentially enter the AER market to upgrade AERs with innovative software capabilities. Automating the reprocessing workflow using robots in CSSDs and large-scale reprocessing facilities is another growth opportunity in the market.

This research service provides an overview of the global AER market and AER models. The North American and European markets are saturated with AERs from different makers with distinct specifications. The European market has more AER replacement sales but fewer new AER installations, while the market in the United States gradually transitions to single-use endoscopes. On the other hand, markets outside these regions offer untapped growth opportunities to AER manufacturers. The study also compares endoscope reprocessing and single-use endoscopes in terms of cost, efficiency, infection rate, and facility volume.

Potential strategies and business models for AER manufacturers to grow in the industry are listed in the study, including effective collaborations with endoscope manufacturers, software solution providers, reprocessing stakeholders, third-party service vendors, and off-site reprocessing facilities.

AER manufacturers can work with reprocessing stakeholders to offer bundle or reduced pricing for AERs to expand AER installation, while partnerships with endoscope makers can lead to improved endoscope designs and additional disposable components. As regional AER participants dominate the market in developing nations with low-cost, relatively effective AERs, leading global participants could pursue regional collaborations for geographical expansion and technology improvement.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

AER Usage in Care Settings and Endoscope Procedure Facilities

Endoscopic Procedures With the Potential to Transition to Complete Single-use Endoscopy in the Future

Potential Partnership Roadmap for AER OEMs

Snapshot of the Global AER Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Competitors

AER Usage in Care Settings and Endoscope Procedure Facilities

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers for the AER Market

Growth Restraints for the AER Market

Forecast Assumptions

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

4. Global Analysis

Market Overview - Flexible Endoscope Reprocessing

Endoscope Reprocessing Cycle

Endoscope Reprocessing Steps and AER Usage

Global Endoscopic Devices Market - A Snapshot

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Analysis by Region and End-user Segment

North American AER Market Snapshot - Focus on the US

US Endoscopic Procedural Shifts by Care Facility

European AER Market Snapshot

European Endoscopic Procedural Shifts by Care Facility

APAC AER Market Snapshot

RoW AER Market Snapshot

Global Distribution Channels

US FDA Recall Order for AER

5. AER Analysis by Manufacturer and Model

Summary of Leading AER OEMs and Solutions

Global Market Trends - Software-integrated Features Inclusion and Older AER Models Discontinuation

6. Endoscope Reprocessing and Single-use Endoscopes - A Comparative Analysis

What Positions Single-use Endoscopes Comparatively Higher in Cost Efficiency than Reusable Endoscopes?

Cost Analysis of Endoscope Reprocessing and Single-use Endoscopes

Staff Time and Wages Analysis of Endoscope Reprocessing and Single-use Endoscopes

Quantity and Cost of Materials Analysis of Endoscope Reprocessing in AER

State of Transition from Reusable and Reprocessed Duodenoscopes to Disposable Duodenoscopes

Cost Analysis of ERCP Procedures in the US by Duodenoscope Type and Infection Rate

Cost Analysis of ERCP Procedures Using Reusable Duodenoscopes by Annual Procedural Volume - A Multicenter Study Instance

Boston Scientific Received Additional CMS Reimbursement for EXALTT Model D - A Threat to AER OEMs

Endoscopic Procedures With the Potential to Transition to Complete Single-use Endoscopy in the Future

Overcoming the Threat of Single-use Duodenoscopes

7. Existing and Potential Business Models and Strategies

Olympus's Collaboration Strategy With Leading US Hospitals Enables Exploration of Design Innovations

Cantel Medical Partners With Censis Technologies for an Integrated Reprocessing Workflow Solution With the Latest Features

Steelco SpA Collaborates With Major Endoscope Reprocessing Facilities to Cater to Clinicians' Existing and Emerging Needs

AER OEMs Should Become AER Suppliers and Service Providers to Off-site Reprocessing Facilities to Build Brand Recognition

AER OEMs Should Partner with Third-party Service Vendors and/or Take Complete Charge of Entire Reprocessing Units

AER OEMs Should Collaborate With Endoscope and/or AER Chemical and Disinfectant Manufacturers for Distribution Network Expansion

Potential Partnership Roadmap for AER OEMs

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Software Solution Providers Entering the AER Market to Modify Devices with Innovative Software Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaborations between AER OEMs and Reprocessing Stakeholders for Enhanced Bundle or Reduced Pricing to Increase Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3: Automation Penetration Using Robots in CSSDs and Large-scale Endoscope Reprocessing Departments

Growth Opportunity 4: Emphasize Design Innovations in Endoscopes to Overcome the Threat of Disposable Duodenoscopes

Growth Opportunity 5: Global AER Market Participants Should Focus on APAC and Compete With Regional Participants

9. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

3M (Acelity)

Ambu

Belimed Infection Control

Boston Scientific

Cantel Medical

Censis Technologies

ConvaTec Group

Fortive

Molnlycke Health Care

Olympus

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Steelco SpA

Wassenburg Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5oddt