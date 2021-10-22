Global Pressure-Sensitive Label Market Report 2021: Region, Sub-region, Application Category, End-use Segment and Material

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Label Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pressure-sensitive labels are flexible, cost effective and one of the largest labeling technologies on the market. But its benefits don't stop there: High-quality graphics, less downtime, and a large variety in available label shapes make it attractive for end-users and manufacturers alike.

This report looks at the market from an application category, end-use segment, and facestock material perspective, while diving into each region separately. This edition will also provide detailed information in terms of sub-regions, as well as facestock materials and end-use segments.

The market structure in the pressure-sensitive label industry can be a complex one, therefore knowledge and insight into the dynamics of the market, both present and future, are essential to operating successfully in this market. This report Global Pressure-sensitive Label Market 2021 is a valuable tool for successfully navigating the market.

Key report scope:

Understanding differences and complexities across regions

Gaining insights into the dynamics in different applications segments

Recognize which application segments and regions are driving overall growth

Get a picture of developments in materials used

Understanding how the market is structured and who the leading companies are in the industry

The market quantified by region, sub-region, application category, end-use segment and material

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1. Product Decoration & Identification Technologies

3.2. Global Label Market

3.3. Pressure-sensitive Label Technologies & Global Markets

4. Global Pressure-sensitive Label Markets

4.1. Pressure-sensitive Labeling

4.2. Pressure-sensitive Label Market Structure

4.3. Value Chain

4.4. Pressure-sensitive Label Market Segmentation

5. European Pressure-sensitive Label Market

6. North American Pressure-sensitive Label Market

7. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market

8. South American Pressure-sensitive Label Market

9. Africa & Middle East Pressure-sensitive Label Market

10. Technology Trends

10.1. Pressure-sensitive Label Materials

10.2. Pressure-sensitive Label Printing

10.3. Pressure-sensitive Label Application Processes

11. The Future For Pressure-sensitive Labeling

11.1. Market Trends and Forecasts

11.2. Environmental Issues

12. Company Profiles & Directory

12.1 Pressure-sensitive Laminators

12.2. Paper Suppliers

12.3. Film Suppliers



