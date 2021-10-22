How Consumer Behaviour and Key Categories have Changed in the UK Home Improvement Sector in 2021

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Improvement 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spending on DIY, Gardening and Home Improvement has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom.
Utilising a mixture of consumer and company data, this report looks at the performance of the major retailers, at how consumer behaviour and key categories have changed in 2021 (compared to 2020 and prior) and at how this will shape the rest of this year and beyond.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overall Summary
- Market Summary
- Market Background
- Home Improvement Sales by Year
- Home Improvement Sales by Quarter
- Enthusiasm for DIY & Gardening by Month
- Annual Market Shares for Home Improvement
2. Key Retailer Profiles
- B&Q
- B&Q - Retailer Summary
- B&Q Sales Mix
- Purchasing from B&Q by Category & Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop at B&Q by Category
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed at B&Q
- Wickes
- Wickes - Retailer Summary
- Wickes Sales Mix
- Purchasing from Wickes- Category & Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Wickes by Category
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Wickes
- Homebase
- Homebase - Retailer Summary
- Homebase Sales Mix
- Purchasing from Homebase by Cat & Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop at Homebase by Category
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed at Homebase
3. Flooring
- Flooring Sales by Year
- Flooring Category Sales by Year
- Flooring Category Sales YoY Growth
- Flooring Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased Flooring by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for Flooring
- Flooring Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
4. Decorative DIY
- Decorative DIY Sales by Year
- Decorative DIY Category Sales by Year
- Decorative DIY Category Sales YoY Growth
- Decorative DIY Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased Decorative DIY by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for Decorative DIY
- Decorative DIY Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose a Dec DIY Retailer
- How Customers Choose a Dec DIY Retailer - YoY Change
5. DIY Tools
- DIY Tools Sales by Year
- DIY Tools Category Sales by Year
- DIY Tools Category Sales YoY Growth
- DIY Tools Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased DIY Tools by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for DIY Tools
- DIY Tools Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer
- How Customers Choose a DIY Tools Retailer - YoY Change
6. Garden & Outdoor
- Garden & Outdoor Sales by Year
- Garden & Outdoor Category Sales by Year
- Garden & Outdoor Category Sales YoY Growth
- Garden & Outdoor Sales by Quarter
- Who Purchased G&O by Demographic
- Annual Market Shares for Garden & Outdoor
- G&O Retailers Ranked by Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer
- How Customers Choose a G&O Retailer - YoY Change
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Argos
- Asda
- B&M
- B&Q
- Blue Diamond
- Bunnings
- Carpetright
- Dobbies
- eBay
- Garden centre Group
- Haskins
- Home Bargains
- Homebase
- IKEA
- Jewson
- John Lewis
- Kingfisher
- Klondyke
- Morrisons
- Next
- Notcutts
- Poundland
- Primrose
- Robert Dyas
- Sainsbury
- Screwfix
- SCS
- Squires
- Tesco
- The Range
- Thompson & Morgan
- Topps Tiles
- Travis Perkins
- United Carpets
- Waitrose
- Wesfarmers
- Wickes
- Wilko
- Wyevale
