ContextVision – Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

STOCKHOLM – October 22, 2021 – Fredrik Palm, CEO of ContextVision, has on October 22nd, 2021 purchased 2,500 shares in ContextVision AB at an average price of NOK 22.47 per share. After the transaction, Mr Palm holds a total of 30,700 shares in ContextVision AB.

With reference to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act ("STA"), kindly note the following primary insider share transaction:

Name of listed entity: ContextVision AB

ISIN number: SE0014731154

Stock ticker: CONTX

Name of primary insider: Fredrik Palm

Relation to listed entity: CEO

Trade: 2,500 shares

Date: 22.10.2021

Average purchase price: NOK 22.47 per share

Primary insider’s total shareholdings post-purchase: 30,700 shares

Primary insider’s percentage shareholding post-purchase: 0.04%

For further information, please contact ContextVision’s CEO, Fredrik Palm, at Fredrik.palm@contextvision.se or visit www.contextvision.com .

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker CONTX.

