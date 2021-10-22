NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION FOR WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT3

22 October 2021

Close of Offer to Further Applications

On 2 September 2021, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription (the “Offer”) to raise up to £20 million, together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million. Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus which was published by the Company on 2 September 2021.

On 22 September 2021, the Company announced that it had received valid applications in excess of £17 million and therefore intended to utilise the £20 million over-allotment facility.

The Company today announces that it has received valid applications in respect of the full £20 million over-allotment facility and, accordingly, that the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed to further applications.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

This announcement has been determined to contain inside information for the purposes of the UK version of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.