Global Curcumin Market Industry Analysis 2021-2025: Europe to Acquire 30% Market Share by 2025

The global curcumin market is expected to be worth US$1,12.6 million between the forecast years of 2021 and 2025. The incredible growth of this market is attributable to a deluge of information regarding the benefits of daily intake of curcumin. A rich source of antioxidant and best known for anti-inflammatory properties, the demand for curcumin has gained momentum. The global curcumin market will remain bullish throughout the forecast period as Western medicine realises its outstanding qualities, capable of remedying various health issues.



Key Market Highlights:

Europe acquire share of 30% by 2025 as consumer show higher intake of immunity-boosters

The food & beverages segment to registering a volume CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period as demand for natural food colourant soars

Companies such as Synthite Industries, Arjuna Natural, Sabinsa Corporation, and Wacker Chemie to lead global curcumin market

India to remain largest producer of turmeric, making the country a prominent producer of curcumin worldwide

Offering curcumin with increased bioavailability emerges as key trend amongst players

Promise of Youthful, Healthy Skin Wins Curcumin Market a Steady Spot in Cosmetics Industry

The recent rise of the curcumin market is being driven by the changing tone of the cosmetics industry. Use of curcumin, as a natural substance, in a wide range of cosmetics to prevent acne, inflammation, and other conditions has accelerated the demand. Analysts anticipate that the cosmetics segment will see a steady rise as products such as ointments, face packs, and essential oils make their way to the retail spaces. Demand for curcumin in cosmetics will heavily rely on the rising trend of commercializing home remedies as consumers seek chemical-free solutions for youthful skin.



Needless to say, that the demand for curcumin is soaring as the food and beverages segment evolves. Added as a natural colouring agent, curcumin is extensively used for its yellow tones. The demand for curcumin in the food and beverages segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Efforts to launch curcumin-based food products is also expected to bode well for the segment.



For instance, turmeric lattes are a massive hit amongst the younger demographic, winning the market a new growth opportunity. Positioned as caffeine-free, turmeric lattes or golden milk is the latest buzz in the health drinks arena. The demand is further expected to thrive as dietary preferences shift towards plant-based nutrients.



Out of conventionally and organically grown and sourced curcumin, the organic segment is expected to retain dominance. The research indicates that the organic segment will valuation of US$9201.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. A visible shift towards non-GMO seeds and products is expected to fuel this segment in the coming years.



Geographically speaking, the global curcumin market is expected to make its way to most parts of the world as cuisines find acceptance with globalization. However, Asia Pacific will have a stronger grip on the curcumin market as India remains the largest producer, consumer, and exporter.



However, the report finds that Europe is expected to show tremendous scope for growth in the coming years. Europe is estimated to acquire a share of 30% by 2025, as consumer shift towards immunity booster. The pandemic is especially changing consumer sentiment, pushing many to seek immunity-boosting supplements that can be consumed safely.



Some of the leading companies profiled in their research report are Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Synthite Industries Ltd, Sabinsa Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Akay Group, BioMax Lifesciences Ltd, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, SV Agro Food, Rosun Groups, and Konark Herbals. Players are focused on launching formulations that have high nutritional value.



For instance, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd is working on BCM-95 curcumin extract, which is expected to be an effective remedy for osteoarthritis. High-bioavailable curcumin formulation is expected to bring down inflammation, relieving the patient of the painful episodes.





