Global Biosolids Market Growth Trends and Forecasts 2021-2025: Class A and Class A (EQ) Dominate the Global Biosolids Market with 50% Share by 2025

The growing water shortage has put the global biosolids market into the spotlight. The market for biosolids is expected to reach US$1.9 billion by 2025 from US$1.4 billion in 2018. During the forecast period of 2021 to 2025, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7%, predict analysts.

Biosolids are derived out of wastewater and are a rich source of nutrients for agriculture purpose. Depleting groundwater reserves and scarce water resources have given the global biosolids market tremendous opportunity to turn waste into the best possible resource.



Key Highlights of the Global Biosolids Market:

Class A and Class A (EQ) dominate the global biosolids market with 50% share by 2025

Agriculture emerges as the leading application with 60% share in 2018

Global biosolids to gain ground as an ideal solution for building a circular economy and reducing carbon footprint.

Asia Pacific to focus on sewage sludge disposal options and proactively invest in biosolids management programs

The biosolids market is dominated by regional players as well as companies with integrated operations such as SUEZ, Veolia, etc.

The agricultural sector is anticipated to be the key application area during the forecast period. As of 2018, this segment held a 60% share in the market and is expected to continue to the trend throughout the forecast period. This exceptionally high-nutrition value of biosolids is best known to fertilize the soil, replacing the need for chemical fertilizers to a significant extent. The pressing need to improve the agricultural yield from diminishing arable lands is expected to bode well for the use of biosolids in agriculture in the coming years.



On the basis of regulation, the global biosolids market is segmented into Class A, Class B, and Class A (EQ). The publisher states that Class A and Class A (EQ) are expected to account for 50% of the global biosolids market by 2025. The shift from Class B, which is used for agricultural and land reclamation purposes, is due to its high vector attraction. Additionally, its malodour has also encouraged end users to opt for Class A and Class A (EQ), which are free of pathogens and thus can be used for varied purposes.



The global biosolids market has garnered unprecedented support from governments, especially in developed parts of the world. For instance, the European Union (EU) and the U.S. have actively engaged in imposing stringent regulations pertaining to wastewater let out in water bodies. Strict watch on sewage treatment, piling of landfills, and waste disposal have given the biosolids market a shot in the arm. The Clean Water Act (CWA) of 1972, section 405(d) has been reviewing biosolids regulations every two years to identify the occurrence of harmful pollutants to humans and the environment, states US EPA. Thus, a constant effort to reassess efforts to reduce pathogen, improve management, and recordkeeping of disposal sites are expected to drive the market in a sustainable manner.



Key players in the global biosolids market are investing in offering complete solutions to remain relevant. Companies are also expected to offer low-cost solutions to make biosolids a sustainable and affordable solution across industrial and commercial uses. For instance, Aries Clean Energy was given the approval to build a large scale biosolids gasification plant, which will convert waste into biochar and renewable energy. This 2019 development is a step toward using disruptive technologies to promote greener technologies for futuristic needs.





11. Competitive Landscape

