Sorenson Communications to Provide ASL Interpretation for FaceTime Calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Utah-based Sorenson Communications announced it will provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation to connect Deaf and hearing people through Apple’s FaceTime. With the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, and the upcoming release of macOS Monterey, Deaf people can use FaceTime links to access an ASL interpreter in real time for their conversations.



“Sorenson continues its commitment to providing functionally equivalent, accessible communication technologies for all people,” notes Sorenson CEO Scott Wood. “Video calling in today’s world is everywhere – and it is for everyone, including Deaf people who use ASL. Communicating in one’s natural language – spoken or signed – is a powerful way we connect with one another.” The process of accessing an ASL interpreter is similar to Video Relay Service (VRS), but with some slight differences. Although VRS calls are paid for by a federally funded program, interpreted calls through FaceTime are not currently compensated by the FCC. Regardless, adds Wood, “Sorenson is pleased to lead out in this area and extend our rich tradition of offering customers current technology options.”

Sorenson’s announcement follows the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software, which Apple made available earlier this fall. Apple users have the option to invite people, including those using Android and Windows devices, into a FaceTime call using a web link that can be shared through messages, email, social networks, or calendar invites, and used to request an ASL interpreter. The option to use Sorenson to access an ASL interpreter for FaceTime calls is available now. Visit sorenson.com/facetime for details.

Providing ASL interpreting using FaceTime is another in a series of innovative communication solutions from Sorenson, the leading provider of VRS for Deaf people who use sign language to communicate. With Sorenson Relay and the introduction of the first videophone designed for Deaf users in 2003, Sorenson revolutionized communication between Deaf and hearing callers, giving them the option to converse in real time – anytime, anywhere – each in their natural language, ASL or spoken English or Spanish.

Since then, Sorenson re-imagined communications by introducing a host of features as well as four new generations of more powerful, more capable videophones designed by and specifically for people who are Deaf, all with the goal of bridging languages and cultures through innovative communication technologies.

Lance Pickett, Sorenson vice president of marketing, says, “These updates are a meaningful step toward universal and inclusive accommodations that allow everyone, including Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, to build genuine relationships with each other through communication.”

About Sorenson Communications

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications, an Indeo brand, was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters in the world, Sorenson endeavors to provide each person with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

