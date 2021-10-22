Worldwide 5G IoT Industry to 2026 - Adoption of Industry 4.0 in Industry Sectors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G IoT Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Range, Deployment, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G IoT Market is estimated to be USD 3.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.3%.



Key factors such as ultra-low latency connectivity with a broader geographic coverage requirement using the IoT devices have been a driving force for the growth of 5G technology for IoT devices. There has also been a rise in the data traffic recently due to the vast customer base using smartphones, tablets, and other devices and increasing numbers of connected devices. These factors are positively impacting the growth of the market further. Increased adoption of Industry 4.0 and thus, the requirement for high internet connectivity contributes to the industry growth.



The costs associated with the installation and deployment with high capital expenditure incurred to establish the 5G IoT infrastructure are high. This is likely to restrain the market growth.



By Connection, 5G IoT connections have high demand as 5G IoT connections enable enhanced traffic management by deploying IoT connections to traffic lights, cameras and traffic sensors. 5 G IoT connections monitor energy usage and help reduce consumption. Due to the growing demand for smart infrastructure worldwide 5G IoT connections segment is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.



By Technology, the 5G New Radio Standalone Architecture is estimated to hold the highest market share. The 5G NR Standalone Architecture is a new radio network comprising of 5G RAN and core components of 5G technology. The built-in capabilities such as ultra-low latency, multi Gbps support & control, and user plane separation makes it an effective network over the 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture.



By Range, the Short-Range IoT Device segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. The short-range IoT devices have their applications in emerging areas of healthcare, energy, manufacturing, etc. Besides, these devices require lower power and provide high connectivity. This has led to the high growth of short-range IoT devices.



By Enterprise Vertical, the Manufacturing sector is estimated to hold the highest market share. The popularity of automated and intelligent technologies has been driving the IoT market. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to improve the operation cycle and the production process. The combined strength of 5G cellular connectivity can provide the manufacturing sector with certain advantages such as the availability of ultra-low latency networks, close to zero-defect manufacturing, seamless communication, reduction in downtime costs, and increased efficiencies. All these factors help in accelerating the growth of the manufacturing market segment for 5G IoT.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the region is the high demand for the technology due to the technological advancements, rise in the demand for connected devices, and IoT enabled devices. Moreover, the strong presence of the Digitalized Service Providers (DSPs) such as Verizon, Telus, and AT&T Inc providing the services in the areas of 5G technology is likely to support the growth of the market further.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Anritsu, Sierra Wireless, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Nokia Networks, Huawei Technologies, AT&T Inc, Verizon, Juniper Networks, Inc, Sprint.com, BT, Telefonica S.A., Telstra, Bell Canada, Singtel, etc.



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



