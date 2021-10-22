New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177293/?utm_source=GNW





Patients with NMOSD develop optic neuritis (ON), which causes pain in the eye and can lead to vision loss. They also develop longitudinally extensive transverse myelitis (LETM), which results in weakness or paralysis of arms and legs associated with painful spasms, loss of sensation, uncontrollable vomiting and hiccups, and loss of bladder and bowel control.



The two clinically and commercially relevant phenotypes considered for the classification of NMOSD in this report are anti-AQP4+ NMOSD and anti-AQP4- NMOSD.



The majority of NMOSD patients suffer recurrent severe attacks or relapses following the initial attack, therefore patients are given long-term preventative treatment.



Key Highlights

- Forecasts include one country

- Forecasts cover three time points: base year, 5-year, and 10-year

- The prevalence of NMOSD is increasing in line with population growth in China.

- Major unmet needs are expected to be partially addressed by 2030, however, the opportunity to develop a curative drug remains.

- The NMOSD pipeline is dominated by innovative biologics that are looking to suppress the risk of relapses and disabilities.

- NMOSD market will exhibit significant growth between 2020 and 2030, driven by the launches of late-stage pipeline agents and the anticipated increased reimbursement



Scope

- Overview of NMOSD, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized NMOSD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in two patient segments (anti-AQP4+ NMOSD and anti-AQP4- NMOSD) forecast from 2020 to 2030.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the NMOSD therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for NMOSD therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global NMOSD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global NMOSD therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the NMOSD therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177293/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________