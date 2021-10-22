Global Communications and Collaboration Investment Priority Report 2021: An Online Survey of 1,129 IT and Telecom Decision Makers Across Customer Size Segments, Industries and World Regions

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communications and Collaboration Investment Priorities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides the data collected through an online survey of 1,129 IT and telecom decision makers across customer size segments, industries and world regions.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles and geographic regions.
More specifically, this study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets with regard to the following technologies and tools: enterprise telephony, video conferencing, team collaboration, instant messaging and presence, mobile apps, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics, customer experience management, and other transformative technologies.
Key Features
Dealing with COVID-19 challenges (43%) far outranks other business goals in 2020 and 2021, a marked departure from previous data ranking customer experience and satisfaction at the top of the list, followed by operational efficiencies.
Addressing security concerns, multi-vendor systems integration, and ensuring network reliability continue to dominate IT challenges, most likely exacerbated by rushed or delayed technology deployments during the pandemic. Understandably, COVID-19-related challenges (55%) are identified as the largest hurdle to the adoption of transformative technologies.
Product management and customer care (both at 37%) represent the top departments identified for digital transformation. Customer satisfaction (43%) is the top metric businesses use to measure digital transformation success. IT/telecom staff (48%) are still the main champion for digital solution adoption; however, department heads (43%) now play an important role as well.
The rise in remote work (66%) and concerns about employee and customer safety (65%) rank the highest among challenges created by the pandemic. Government, professional services, banking and finance organizations were most impacted by the rise in remote work, whereas the hospitality industry saw the largest decline in employee morale.
COVID-19 accelerated technology investments for more (46%) businesses than it slowed down (28%), whereas video conferencing (48%) ranked as the top technology businesses adopted to support remote workers. Adapting to new work modes (34%) and accelerating digital customer engagement (32%) represent key digital transformation objectives driven by COVID-19. Cloud applications (29%) will be the main focus in post-pandemic investments. In the next two years, cybersecurity (50%) will represent a key technology focal area.
The survey was conducted in November-December 2020. Respondents were qualified as follows:
- IT/telecom decision maker in organizations with 10+ employees
- Having knowledge of communications and collaboration services
Research Scope
- Understand the IT-related challenges organizations face today
- Monitor the status of digital transformation
- Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies
- Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies
- Gauge IT and communications trends
- Appraise available IT budgets
- Discover opportunities in different regions, verticals, and business size
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
2. Respondent and Organization Profile
- Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority
- Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget
- Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT/Telecom-Related Purchases
- Organization Profile - Industry Segments
- Organization Profile - Size of Organization
- 2019 Organization Revenue
- Estimated Change in Organization Revenue 2020
3. Summary of Key Findings
4. Digital Transformation Strategies
- Key Business Goals
- Top IT-Related Challenges
- Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy
- Hurdles to Purchasing Transformative Technologies
- Priority Departments for Digital Transformation Investment
- Digital Transformation Success measurement
- Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
5. COVID-19 Impact
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization
- Top Industries for Increased Remote Work due to COVID-19
- Top Industries with Low Employee Morale due to COVID-19
- Top it Challenges in Supporting Remote work
- COVID-19 Impact on Technology Investments
- COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
- COVID-19 Impact on Technology to Monitor Office Safety
- COVID-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
- COVID-19 Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate
- Technology Prioritization Post COVID-19
- Organization Focus Post COVID-19
6. Future of Work
- Current Work from Home Status
- Workplace Evolution over the Next Year
- Carpeted Offices Within Organizations
- Future Office Space Expectations
- Future Investment in Open Offices
- Future Investment Prioritization
7. Cloud Migration
- Future Deployment "In The Cloud"
- Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection
8. Communications and Collaboration - Overall
- Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools
- Communications and Collaboration Tools Deployment
- Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers
- Factors Determining not to Invest in or Use Communications and Collaboration
- Communications and Collaboration Environments
9. Video Collaboration Trends
- Technologies Used in Meeting Rooms Today
- Video Technologies Used in Huddle/ Small Meeting Rooms Today
- Video Technologies Used in Mid/Large Meeting Rooms Today
- Solutions - Video Conferencing Solutions
- Top Factors for Room Video Conferencing Device Purchases
- Features Lacking in Room Video Conferencing Devices
10. AI and Big Data Analytics Trends
- Top Reasons For AI Investments
- Importance of AI To Enhance Enterprise Communications and Contact Center
- Anticipated Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Business Communications and Contact Center Capabilities
- Risks of Using AI
- Top Purchase Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions
- Features Lacking in Big Data Analytics Solutions
11. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices
- Number of Mobile Apps Provided to Employees
- Plans to Introduce Additional Mobile Apps
- Worker Categories Equipped with Mobile Apps
- Tactics to Encourage Mobile App Usage
- Unauthorized Mobile App Usage
- Top Reasons for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees
- Top Reasons for not Providing Apps to Employees
- Importance of Mobile App Use
- Company Support for BYOD
- Support for Personally-owned Mobile Devices
- Support for Mobile Operating Systems
- Expectations for BYOD Implementation
- Usage of Mobile Devices
- Preferred Strategic Partner for Mobile Apps
- Top Potential Benefit of 5G Connectivity
- Awareness of 5G Network Slicing Capabilities
- Mobile App Deployment Preferences
- Mobile App Partner Selection Criteria
- Value of Integrated Web Portals To Track Mobile Resources
12. Communications and Collaboration - Investment Factors
- Communications and Collaboration Investment Factors
- COVID-19 Impact on Revenue 2020
- Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021
- Percent of Revenue Allocated To IT/Telecom Budgets
13. Conclusion
14. Growth Opportunities for Communications and Collaboration Solution Providers
