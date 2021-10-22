North American Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021-2026 - Businesses' Digital Transformation, Content Consumption, and Advanced Technologies Fuel Growth in a Mature Market

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscaler Demand Drives the North American Data Center Colocation Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American data center colocation services market to record a 5.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

The North American data center colocation services market is a mature yet growing market due to the constantly increasing demand for digital services and the continued availability of land, energy, and financial power.

It has over 150 providers with a diverse footprint, customer focus (retail and hyperscaler), and capabilities. Some have a global reach. Competition varies by the local market, based on the number of competitors, available capacity, and target market.

Hyperscale demand, edge+5G convergence, and sustainability-related factors are the main trends moving the market. Northern Virginia - the most extensive data center market globally - keeps growing, with providers continuously planning projects for that area.

Colocation providers report higher competitiveness at the regional and local levels, where countrywide footprints overlap with smaller, local companies. Competitiveness is likely to increase as market participants establish edge facilities in less saturated areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Definitions and Scope

Key Takeaways

Scope of Analysis

Defining Digital Edge

3. Market Overview

Market Overview

Key Growth Metrics

Data Center Clusterization

4. Market Trends

5. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Demand Analysis

Leading Providers

6. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

7. Market Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Align Capabilities and Design to Address Hyperscale Segment Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2 - Edge Computing and the Data Center-everywhere Approach Pave the Way for Different Strategies

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/476nrg



