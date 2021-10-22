Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Tube & Core Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announces today that due to continued inflationary pressure on the business it will raise prices by 50EUR / 50GBP (for the UK) per ton on all tube and core grades sold in the Company’s EMEA regions. The increase is in direct response to the continued escalation of its cost base and will be effective for all shipments made on or after the 1st November 2021.



“The new headline news is energy with the massive increases all industries are now seeing across Europe. Other cost areas still continue to rise in addition, and we remain very active in offsetting as much as we can to assist our customers. The speed and magnitude of the energy increase has simply left us with no option but to pass it on,” said Karsten Kemmerling, Division VP - Sales & Marketing EMEA.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.